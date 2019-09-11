DXC Technology nomeia Mike Salvino como presidente e diretor executivo, sucedendo a Mike Lawrie, que se aposentará como CEO e continuará como presidente

|By Business Wire
September 11, 2019 06:42 PM EDT
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) anunciou hoje que o Conselho de Administração da empresa elegeu Mike Salvino como presidente e CEO, com vigência a partir de hoje.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005800/pt/
Mike Salvino, DXC Technology President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Salvino sucede Mike Lawrie, quem se desempenhou como presidente e diretor executivo da DXC desde a formação da empresa em 2017. Lawrie anunciou sua aposentadoria como presidente e CEO e se aposentará como presidente do conselho da DXC no dia 31 de dezembro de 2019.
“Mike Salvino, que ingressou na DXC em maio de 2019, é um líder respeitado no setor de serviços de TI com mais de 30 anos de experiência e um forte histórico de construção de negócios lucrativos que agregaram valor a clientes e acionistas ”, disse Manoj P. Singh, presidente do Comitê de Nomeação do Conselho.
Lawrie e o Conselho da DXC começaram a debater a sucessão e a aposentadoria planejada há cerca de um ano. Com o apoio dele, o Conselho iniciou um processo para identificar e recrutar seu sucessor.
"Queremos agradecer a Mike Lawrie por guiar o DXC por sua integração bem-sucedida e fase inicial de transformação", disse Singh. “Durante seu mandato, a DXC se tornou a empresa líder mundial independente de serviços de TI de ponta a ponta e construiu importantes recursos digitais para ajudar a DXC a executar sua estratégia. Estamos ansiosos por sua liderança contínua durante essa importante transição.”
Salvino atuou recentemente como diretor administrativo da Carrick Capital Partners, uma firma de capital privado focada no setor de tecnologia, onde se especializou em serviços habilitados para tecnologia, incluindo BPO, segurança e aprendizado de máquina.
Antes de ingressar na Carrick, Salvino atuou por sete anos como diretor executivo do grupo Accenture Operations, um dos cinco negócios da Accenture, e foi membro do Comitê de Gestão Global da Accenture. Salvino liderou o negócio global de operações da Accenture, com 100.000 funcionários, aumentando em 20% o negócio durante seu último ano. Salvino deixou a Accenture para Carrick em 2016, depois de passar mais de 22 anos na empresa.
"Mike Salvino é a escolha perfeita para levar a DXC à sua próxima fase de crescimento", disse Lawrie. “Ele é um líder comprovado com um forte histórico de negócios bem-sucedidos, forjando relacionamentos confiáveis com os clientes e criando um ambiente para crescer e desenvolver talentos."
"Foi um privilégio atuar como CEO ao reposicionarmos a DXC para focar na transformação digital e em como atender melhor os clientes", continuou Lawrie. “A DXC é um negócio de classe mundial, construído por seus líderes e força de trabalho extraordinário. Tenho orgulho de tudo o que conseguimos."
Mike Salvino disse: “A DXC possui um portfólio invejável de clientes, parcerias profundas no setor e uma talentosa equipe global. Estou ansioso para aproveitar esses pontos fortes e o meu manual operacional comprovado para acelerar a execução de nossa estratégia de crescimento.”
Teleconferência e Webcast, hoje 17h30 ET
A gerência sênior da DXC Technology fará uma teleconferência e webcast hoje às 17h30 ET. O número de discagem para chamadas domésticas é + 1-888-599-8686. As pessoas que residem fora dos Estados Unidos devem discar + 1-929-477-0448. O código de acesso para todos os participantes é 9836136. O áudio do webcast e todos os slides da apresentação estarão disponíveis nas Relações com Investidores da DXC Technology página web.
Uma repetição da teleconferência estará disponível aproximadamente duas horas após a conclusão da teleconferência até 18 de setembro de 2019. O número de discagem para a repetição é + 1-888-203-1112 para chamadas domésticas, e + 1-719-457-0820 para usuários que residem fora dos Estados Unidos. A senha de reprodução também é 9836136. Uma transcrição da teleconferência será publicada nas Relações com Investidores da DXC Technology página web.
Sobre a DXC Technology
A DXC Technology, empresa líder mundial em serviços de TI, de ponta a ponta, gerencia e moderniza sistemas de missão crítica, integrando-os a novas soluções digitais para produzir melhores resultados de negócios. O alcance e talento global da empresa, plataformas de inovação, independência tecnológica e extensa rede de parceiros permitem que mais de 6.000 clientes do setor público e privado em 70 países prosperem com a mudança. Para mais informações visite www.dxc.technology.
Todas as declarações contidas neste comunicado à imprensa que não se relacionam direta e exclusivamente com fatos históricos constituem "declarações prospectivas". Essas declarações representam expectativas e crenças atuais, e pode ser dada nenhuma garantia de que os resultados descritos em tais declarações serão alcançados. Tais declarações estão sujeitas a inúmeras suposições, riscos, incertezas e outros fatores que podem fazer com que os resultados reais sejam materialmente diferentes dos descritos nessas declarações, muitos dos quais estão fora de nosso controle. Para obter uma descrição escrita desses fatores, consulte a seção intitulada "Fatores de Risco" no Relatório Anual da DXC no Formulário 10-K para o exercício fiscal encerrado em 31 de março de 2019, e qualquer informação atualizada nos registros subsequentes da SEC, incluindo o próximo Relatório Trimestral da DXC no Formulário 10-Q para o período trimestral encerrado em 30 de junho de 2019. Não ppode ser dada nenhuma garantia de que qualquer meta ou plano estabelecido em qualquer declaração prospectiva possa ou será alcançada, e os leitores são advertidos a não depositar confiança indevida em tais declarações que fale apenas a partir da data em que foram feitas. Não assumimos nenhuma obrigação de atualizar ou liberar revisões de qualquer declaração prospectiva ou de relatar eventos ou circunstâncias após a data deste comunicado à imprensa ou de refletir a ocorrência de eventos imprevistos, exceto conforme exigido pela lei.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005800/pt/
