GA-ASI et le Ministère de la défense britannique signent un contrat d’essais et d’évaluation du système Protector

|September 11, 2019 07:58 PM EDT
GA-ASI a signé un contrat de vente commerciale directe (Direct Commercial Sale, DCS) avec le Ministère de la défense (Ministry of Defense, MoD) britannique, en vue d’effectuer les activités d’essais et d’évaluation requises pour l’homologation du système d’aéronef sans pilote (Remotely Piloted Aircraft, RPA), Protector RG Mk1, pour des vols dans l’espace aérien civil. Le contrat de DCS finance, par ailleurs, d’autres éléments du programme Protector, notamment la vérification, l’élaboration de la documentation de formation, et la planification logistique du système X-band SATCOM.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005819/fr/
“The testing and evaluation phase of the Protector programme is an important element that ensures the safe delivery of this next generation capability.” - RAF Group Captain Lyndon Jones, Protector RG Mk1 Programme Director. (Photo: Business Wire)
« Une nouvelle étape importante est ainsi franchie, alors que nous avons en ligne de mire la livraison du Protector à la Royal Air Force (RAF) », a déclaré Linden Blue, PDG de GA-ASI. « Nous avons effectué plus de 100 vols d’essai de qualification, à l’aide des deux RPA SkyGuardian que possède l’entreprise. »
Le MQ-9B SkyGuardian est le RPA de base qui deviendra le Protector RG Mk1 une fois livré à la RAF. La livraison devrait avoir lieu au début des années 2020 et les opérateurs de la RAF continueront à prendre en charge les activités d’évaluation du Protector, à l’aide des deux aéronefs d’essai SkyGuardian et du cockpit du Protector.
« La phase d’essais et d’évaluation du programme Protector est un élément important qui garantit la livraison dans les règles de sécurité, de cette capacité nouvelle génération », a confié pour sa part le colonel d’aviation de la RAF, Lyndon Jones, directeur du programme Protector RG Mk1. « La Royal Air Force poursuivra sa solide relation avec GA-ASI pour s’assurer qu’une technologie de pointe et novatrice, telle que la technologie de détection et d’évitement (Detect and Avoid, DAA), est bien intégrée au Protector. »
Le système DAA élaboré par GA-ASI est constitué d’un radar air-air et processeur Due Regard, intégré à un système de surveillance du trafic et d’évitement des collisions (Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System, TCAS II), ainsi qu’au système de surveillance coopératif pour le contrôle du trafic aérien (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast, ADS-B). Le Protector RG Mk1 est également mis au point dans l’objectif d’une performance toute saison avec une protection contre la foudre, une tolérance aux dommages et un système de dégivrage.
Des photos haute résolution du Protector RG Mk1 sont à la disposition des médias homologués, auprès de la personne-ressource pour les médias, dont le nom figure sur la liste de GA-ASI.
À propos de GA-ASI
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), une société affiliée de General Atomics, est un concepteur et un fabricant de premier plan de systèmes fiables et éprouvés pour aéronefs pilotés à distance (Remotely Piloted Aircraft, RPA), radars, et systèmes de mission électro-optiques et connexes, à l’origine notamment de la série RPA Predator® et du radar multimode Lynx®. Avec plus de cinq millions d’heures de vol, GA-ASI fournit aux aéronefs à longue endurance et aptes à la mission, les systèmes de liaison de données et de capteurs intégrés nécessaires pour assurer un vol constant permettant une connaissance situationnelle et des interventions rapides. La société produit par ailleurs toute une gamme de stations de contrôle au sol et commandes de capteurs/logiciels d’analyse d’image ; elle fournit en outre des services de formation et de soutien aux pilotes, et développe des antennes méta-matérielles. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur www.ga-asi.com.
Predator et Lynx sont des marques déposées de General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005819/fr/
