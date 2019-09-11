GE Announces $2.7 Billion in Net Proceeds From Reduction of its Ownership in Baker Hughes, a GE company, to Approximately 38.4%

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 11, 2019 08:01 PM EDT
GE (NYSE: GE) announced today the reduction of its ownership in Baker Hughes, a GE company (“BHGE”) through a public offering (the “offering”) of 115 million shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A common stock”), of BHGE and a concurrent private sale to BHGE of ownership interests in BHGE.
The offering upsized and priced today at a price to the public of $21.50 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 17.25 million shares of Class A common stock from GE or one or more of its affiliates. The offering is expected to close on September 16, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.
In addition, GE is selling to BHGE, in a privately negotiated transaction, $250 million of shares of BHGE Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, together with an equal number of associated membership interests of Baker Hughes, a GE company, LLC (the “repurchase”), at a price equal to the price per share at which the underwriters will purchase shares of Class A common stock from GE in the offering. The repurchase is expected to be completed immediately following the offering on September 16, 2019. Although the repurchase is conditioned upon the closing of the offering, the closing of the offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the repurchase.
Combined net proceeds of the offering and the repurchase will be approximately $2.7 billion, or approximately $3.0 billion assuming full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares in the offering.
GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., said, “Reducing GE’s ownership in BHGE continues our efforts to improve our financial position by generating approximately $2.7 billion in net proceeds to GE. This offering builds on several recent deleveraging steps we have taken, and we will continue to take action in 2019 and 2020 to achieve our leverage targets.”
Upon completion of the transactions, GE and its affiliates will hold approximately 38.4% of BHGE’s outstanding voting stock. GE will no longer have a controlling interest in BHGE and expects to continue to divest the remainder of its BHGE holdings in an orderly fashion over time.
As GE has previously disclosed, upon the reduction of GE’s holdings to less than 50% of the voting power of BHGE’s outstanding voting stock, GE will deconsolidate BHGE, reclassify BHGE’s historical operations as a discontinued operation, and account for the remaining investment in BHGE at fair value by marking to market our remaining investment as of the last day of each reporting period.
As GE has also previously disclosed, GE expects to recognize a significant loss in earnings as a result of ceding control of BHGE, which it will reflect in its third-quarter 2019 results. GE will determine the final amount of this non-cash charge, as well as the impact of deconsolidating BHGE on its 2019 outlook framework, based on information available as of the end of the third quarter, and will disclose this information when it reports third-quarter 2019 results on October 30, 2019.
The final amount of this charge will depend on several factors, the most significant of which is BHGE’s stock price as of the time the offering closes. It will also be impacted by realized proceeds for the offering and changes in carrying value of BHGE since June 30, 2019 through the time the offering closes.
In July 2019, GE estimated the loss upon deconsolidation of BHGE would be approximately $7.4 billion, based upon BHGE’s share price of $24.84 as of July 26, 2019. A change in the BHGE share price of $1, as of the relevant determination date, would increase or decrease the estimated loss by approximately $500 million, based on GE’s ownership of approximately 500 million BHGE shares immediately prior to closing of the offering, before being impacted by the amount of realized proceeds from the offering and changes in carrying value of BHGE.
Upon close of the transaction, GE will also reduce the number of its representatives on BHGE’s Board of Directors from five to one. John G. Rice is expected to remain on BHGE’s board of directors as GE’s representative.
Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:
This document contains “forward-looking statements" - that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," “estimate,” “forecast,” "target," “preliminary,” or “range.”
Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, the risk factors that are described in “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and the risk factors that are described in “Forward-Looking Statements” in BHGE’s most recent earnings release or SEC filings. These documents are available through our website or through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval system at http://www.sec.gov.
These or other uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.
About GE
GE (NYSE:GE) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for our customers. www.ge.com
GE’s Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investor and our corporate blog at www.ge.com/reports and @GE_Reports on Twitter, as well as GE’s Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005820/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT