DXC Technology nombra a Mike Salvino como presidente y director ejecutivo sucesor de Mike Lawrie, quien se retira como director ejecutivo y continúa como presidente del directorio

September 11, 2019 10:35 PM EDT
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) anunció hoy que el Directorio de la compañía ha elegido a Mike Salvino como presidente y director ejecutivo. Dicho nombramiento entra en vigencia en el día de hoy.
Mike Salvino, DXC Technology President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Salvino sucede a Mike Lawrie, quien se ha desempeñado como presidente del directorio, presidente y director ejecutivo de DXC desde la creación de la compañía en 2017. Lawrie ha anunciado su retiro como presidente y director ejecutivo, y dejará el puesto de presidente del directorio de DXC el 31 de diciembre de 2019.
“Mike Salvino, que se sumó al directorio de DXC en mayo de 2019, es un respetado líder en la industria de servicios de TI con más de 30 años de experiencia y una vasta trayectoria de creación de empresas rentables que brindaron valor a sus clientes y accionistas”, señaló Manoj P. Singh, presidente del Comité de Nombramientos del Directorio.
Lawrie y el directorio de DXC comenzaron a tratar el tema de la sucesión y retiro planificado hace casi un año. Con su apoyo, el directorio comenzó un proceso para identificar y contratar a su sucesor.
“Queremos agradecer a Mike Lawrie por encaminar a DXC hacia una integración exitosa y la fase inicial de transformación”, manifestó Singh. “Durante su gestión, DXC se convirtió en una compañía independiente de servicios de TI de extremo a extremo líder en el mundo y generó capacidades digitales significativas para ayudar a DXC a implementar su estrategia. Contamos con su liderazgo permanente durante esta importante transición”.
Salvino recientemente se desempeñó como director general de Carrick Capital Partners, una firma de capital privado centrada en el sector de la tecnología, donde se especializó en servicios con asistencia tecnológica, incluidos subcontratación de procesos de negocios (BPO, por sus siglas en inglés), seguridad y aprendizaje automático.
Antes de incorporarse a Carrick, Salvino ejerció durante siete años como director ejecutivo del grupo de Accenture Operations, una de las cinco empresas de Accenture, y fue miembro del Comité de Gestión Global de Accenture. Salvino dirigió la unidad de negocio de Operaciones globales de Accenture conformada por 100 000 personas y logró que la empresa crezca un 20 % durante su último año. Salvino dejó Accenture para sumarse a Carrick en 2016 tras pasar más de 22 años en la compañía.
“Mike Salvino es la opción ideal para dirigir a DXC en su próxima etapa de crecimiento”, indicó Lawrie. “Es un líder indiscutible con una vasta trayectoria de dirigir empresas de manera exitosa, forjar relaciones con los clientes y generar un entorno para formar y desarrollar talentos".
“Ha sido un honor desempeñarme como director ejecutivo mientras reposicionamos a DXC para enfocarnos en la transformación digital y cómo atender mejor a los clientes”, continuó Lawrie. “DXC es una compañía líder a nivel mundial, cuyos cimientos han sido sus extraordinarios líderes y fuerza de trabajo. Estoy orgulloso de todo lo que hemos logrado”.
Mike Salvino manifestó: “DXC posee una cartera de clientes envidiable, sólidas sociedades industriales y un talentoso equipo global. Espero aprovechar estas fortalezas y mis comprobadas estrategias operativas para acelerar la implementación de nuestra estrategia de crecimiento”.
Llamada en conferencia y transmisión por Internet hoy a las 5:30 p. m. hora del este (ET)
La gerencia general de DXC Technology realizará una llamada en conferencia y una transmisión por Internet hoy a las 5:30 p. m. hora del este (ET). El número de teléfono para quienes llamen desde el territorio de los Estados Unidos es +1-888-599-8686. Desde fuera de los Estados Unidos, el número telefónico es +1-929-477-0448. La clave de acceso para todos los participantes es 9836136. El audio de la transmisión por Internet y las diapositivas de la presentación estarán disponibles en el sitio web de Relaciones con los inversores de DXC Technology.
La conferencia se reproducirá nuevamente desde aproximadamente dos horas después de que finalice la llamada hasta el 18 de septiembre de 2019. El número local para acceder a esta reproducción es +1-888-203-1112 y +1-719-457-0820 para quienes se encuentren fuera de los Estados Unidos. La clave de acceso de la reproducción también es 9836136. Además, puede accederse a una transcripción de la llamada en conferencia en el sitio web de Relaciones con los inversores de DXC Technology.
Acerca de DXC Technology
DXC Technology, es una compañía independiente de servicios de TI de extremo a extremo líder en el mundo que gestiona y moderniza sistemas de misión crítica, al integrarlos con nuevas soluciones digitales para producir mejores resultados comerciales. El alcance y el talento global, las plataformas innovadoras, la independencia tecnológica y la extensa red de socios de la compañía permiten que más de 6 000 clientes del sector público y del privado en 70 países saquen provecho de los cambios. Si desea más información, visite www.dxc.technology.
Todas las declaraciones vertidas en este comunicado de prensa que no se relacionan de manera directa ni exclusiva con los hechos históricos constituyen "declaraciones prospectivas". Estas declaraciones representan las expectativas y creencias actuales y no se puede garantizar que los resultados descritos en dichas declaraciones se logren. Dichas declaraciones están sujetas a numerosas presunciones, riesgos, incertidumbre y demás factores que podrían ocasionar que los resultados reales difieran en gran medida de los descritos en dichas declaraciones, que en su mayoría están fuera de nuestro control. Para obtener una descripción escrita de estos factores, consulte la sección llamada “Factores de riesgo” en el Informe Anual de DXC que figura en el Formulario 10-K correspondiente al ejercicio económico que finalizó el 31 de marzo de 2019 y cualquier información actualizada en posteriores documentos presentados ante la SEC (Comisión de Bolsa y Valores de Estados Unidos) incluido el próximo Informe Trimestral de DXC incluido en el Formulario 10-Q correspondiente al trimestre que finalizó el 30 de junio de 2019. No se puede garantizar que cualquier objetivo o plan establecido en cualquier declaración prospectiva pueda lograrse o se logre, y se advierte a los lectores que no deben confiar de manera indebida en dichas declaraciones que solo transmiten la información disponible en la fecha en que se realizan. No asumimos ninguna obligación de actualizar o publicar revisiones de las declaraciones prospectivas o de informar eventos o circunstancias después de la fecha de este comunicado de prensa o de anunciar que se producen eventos no previstos salvo por lo exigido por ley.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
