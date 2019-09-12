Blue Planet Energy Expands Into Commercial Energy Storage Market With Blue Ion LX

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 12, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
SOLAR POWER INTERNATIONAL — Hawai’i-based Blue Planet Energy has expanded its Blue Ion line of safe, scalable energy storage solutions with the introduction of Blue Ion LX for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. The Blue Ion LX is built on the same fire-safe Lithium Ferrous Phosphate (LFP) technology as the Blue Ion 2.0, which has been field proven since 2015 and sets the bar for lithium-ion safety and reliability. Leveraging experience with more than 100 commercial installations to-date, Blue Planet Energy’s introduction of Blue Ion LX comes in direct response to C&I customers’ desire for quality, scalable and safe high-capacity energy storage in microgrid, critical infrastructure and resilience applications.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005230/en/
Hawai’i-based Blue Planet Energy introduces Blue Ion LX for commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage applications. A modular 64 kWh dual-cabinet energy storage block scales to system capacities of 2 MWh+ for ease of integration in large projects, such as those in remote locations or areas with an unreliable grid that demand the most robust and high-quality systems. (Photo: Business Wire)
“From our base in Hawai’i, we have worked closely with our partners and customers to make energy storage easier to adopt as a key to decarbonizing energy. In 2018, the company joined Elemental Excelerator’s portfolio and received funding and support to scale our commercial energy storage offering with the same rigorous standards for safety and reliability Blue Planet Energy is known for,” said Blue Planet Energy COO Chris Johnson. “As we roll out LX with our signature personalized sales and technical support, we are proud to provide another product ‘Powered by Aloha’ and bring the best of the Islands to new markets.”
Blue Planet Energy developed the high-voltage Blue Ion LX system in close collaboration with energy storage integrators who have installed over 10 MWh of commercial systems using Blue Planet Energy technology. The new product uses a modular 64 kWh dual-cabinet energy storage block that scales to system capacities of 2 MWh+ for ease of integration in commercial storage markets, such as those in remote locations or areas with an unreliable grid that demand the most robust and high-quality systems. As with all its solutions, Blue Planet Energy provides services for Blue Ion LX including project design and sales support; component compatibility testing and assurance; system-level component configuration and integration; installation support; and O&M services. Backed by an industry-leading 15-year performance warranty, Blue Ion LX performs at double the lifespan of competitive solutions with its 8,000 cycle life at 100 percent depth of discharge.
Blue Planet Energy founder and CEO Henk Rogers innovated the Blue Ion line of energy storage solutions in 2014, and recently surpassed the 1,000 cycle milestone for his Blue Ion battery system that has been operational at his off-grid residence in Hawai’i for over five years. His mission to eliminate global dependence on carbon-based energy and de-risk energy storage technologies guides Blue Planet Energy’s integrated approach to built-in safety and reliability. Blue Ion technology starts with the industry's safest LFP cell design and adds additional layers of safety through the quality build of components and a unique system architecture. This includes system-level protection provided by an advanced Battery Management Unit (BMU), that safeguards the system with additional hardware and software protections, especially critical for high-voltage commercial installations.
Blue Planet Energy at Solar Power International (SPI) 2019
SPI attendees can meet the Blue Planet Energy ‘ohana at Booth #7242, where technical team members are available for energy storage project consultations and the new Blue Ion LX will be on display. Register to join the Hawaiian vibe at the Blue Planet Energy Lu’au Happy Hour on Tuesday, September 24, from 4–6pm local time and raise a drink to the introduction of Blue Ion LX and the electrifying momentum in the carbon-free economy.
Blue Planet Energy Systems Engineering Specialist Wes Kennedy will be joining fellow energy storage experts to discuss real-life lessons learned from solar-plus-storage installations on the panel Goldilocks PV + Storage Plant: How Do You Make Your Project "Just Right?” happening Tuesday, September 24, at 4pm local time.
Blue Planet Energy and Schneider Electric have teamed up at SPI to present a free 4-hour technical training on the integration of high-performance energy storage and power conditioning systems. System design approaches, component selection, and configuration options and optimization will be covered. RSVP for the training event on Wednesday, September 25, from 1–5pm local time in the Radisson Hotel, meeting room Parleys 1 and 2 here: https://bit.ly/2kHxEil
About Blue Planet Energy
Blue Planet Energy is making the promise of grid independence a reality. With Blue Ion – the industry’s most reliable and safest energy storage solution – Blue Planet Energy customers are experiencing true freedom from the old monopoly utilities. Powered by safe Lithium Ferrous Phosphate (LFP) batteries, the Blue Ion energy storage system is guaranteed to deliver a higher-quality, longer-lasting solution at the industry’s lowest cost of ownership. Blue Planet Energy's energy storage systems are used by both businesses and homeowners to provide energy security, independence from the utility grid, and to drive the increased use of renewable power generation. To learn more about our technology or join our top-notch dealer network, visit: https://BluePlanetEnergy.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005230/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT