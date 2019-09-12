Splunk Partners With Habitat for Humanity to Build & Repair Homes in 20+ Global Communities

|By Business Wire
|
September 12, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) announced today that it has partnered with Habitat for Humanity this summer to help build and repair homes alongside future Habitat homeowners in over 20 communities around the world. Leveraging its global reach and a team of employees committed to positive social change, the international effort for affordable housing is part of the market-leading data analytics company’s employee-driven Splunk for Good initiative.
“In every corner of the world, partners like Splunk help Habitat homeowners achieve strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter,” said Julie Davis, vice president for corporate and cause marketing, Habitat for Humanity. “Having committed volunteers on the ground where they are needed most makes a tremendous difference for countless families in need of a decent place to live.”
With the help of more than 400 employees, Splunk zeroed in on the global communities in which they have local employees, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Hong Kong, London, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Vancouver.
“At Splunk, we understand that we have both a responsibility and a tremendous opportunity to support our employees and serve the communities in which we live and work every day,” said Corey Marshall, director, Splunk for Good. “Community resilience is a critical part of what we do, and we are proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity around the world to give back by putting hands and hearts on homes.”
Including its multi-year support for Habitat for Humanity, Splunk has committed $100 million in research, licenses, education and community service to nonprofit organizations through its Splunk for Good initiative. Learn more about how Splunk can drive impact with your organization at the Splunk website.
About Habitat for Humanity
Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.
About Splunk Inc.
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations ask questions, get answers, take actions and achieve business outcomes from their data. Organizations use market-leading Splunk solutions with machine learning to monitor, investigate and act on all forms of business, IT, security, and Internet of Things data. Join millions of passionate users and try Splunk for free today.
Splunk, Splunk>, Listen to Your Data, The Engine for Machine Data, Splunk Cloud, Splunk Light and SPL are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2019 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.
