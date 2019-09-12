Semtech’s BlueRiver® Technology Enables Arista’s High Performance Pro AV Solutions

|By Business Wire
|
September 12, 2019
Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Arista Corporation (Arista), a leading manufacturer of video wall LCD displays, AV extenders, matrix switchers, AV multiviewers, and related products for the AV installation and industrial markets, has integrated Semtech’s BlueRiver® technology for SDVoE™ (Software Defined Video over Ethernet) into its ARD and RS series of transmitters, receivers and extenders.
“Semtech’s BlueRiver technology provided Arista with the ideal foundation on which to build our newest series of Pro AV products,” said Paul Shu, President of Arista. “Impossible with traditional AV switchers, the BlueRiver chipset and software API enabled the development of flexible SDVoE-based solutions for uncompressed, pixel-perfect 4K video in even the most complex video wall, picture-in-picture (PIP) or picture-and-picture (PAP) applications.”
Arista’s ARD and RS products leverage BlueRiver technology to support current SDVoE-enabled uncompressed 4K60 AV over Ethernet. Arista’s products operate on a wide range of video formats, including HDMI, DVI-D, 3G-SDI, and 6G/12G-SDI. Additionally, Arista transmitters and receivers provide video splitting and bezel correction for simple and efficient video wall creation, PIP and PAP capabilities without compromising video quality or requiring additional devices.
“Arista’s products join a growing ecosystem of SDVoE-based solutions that are revolutionizing the industry through flexible, Ethernet-based AV transmission,” said Don Shaver, Vice President of Video Products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “Engineered with interoperability in mind, BlueRiver-enabled SDVoE is one of the only AV over IP technologies capable of displacing the traditional matrix switch. Arista’s Pro AV products further extend the reach of SDVoE into new applications and markets.”
About Semtech’s BlueRiver® Platform
Semtech’s BlueRiver® platform brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/products/professional-av/blueriver.
About Arista Corporation
Arista offers products for a variety of professional audio-visual markets, including events, retail, residential, education, government, healthcare, and control rooms. Networked AV over IP has forever changed the dynamics of the pro AV industry by enabling installers and system integrators to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility, and scalability. Arista focuses on this market trend and has invested considerable resources on developing and expanding its networked AV over IP product families to help customers achieve their goals with the latest technology products. To learn more about Arista Corporation, visit www.aristaproav.com.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Semtech, the Semtech logo and BlueRiver are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates. SDVoE is a trademark or service mark of the SDVoE Alliance™.
