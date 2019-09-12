Two Bit Circus Announces an Innovative New Lineup of Programming for Fall 2019

Two Bit Circus, a community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts who opened the world’s first Micro-Amusement Park last year in Los Angeles, is celebrating National Video Games Day with the announcement of a brand new lineup of Fall 2019 programming. Combining their love of technology with [mad] invention, the Fall lineup adds new tournaments, shows, leagues, beta events, Story Rooms, and more to the park’s already expansive programming—which includes a collection of over 54 indie, one-of-a-kind, and classic arcade games. The company houses a variety of entertainment experiences in their 38k square foot Micro-Amusement Park, where they’re also hosting an Anti-Gala on October 14 to celebrate one year of being open to the public.

The new Fall lineup, in addition to all regular programming, can be experienced at Two Bit Circus’ Micro-Amusement Park in the Downtown Los Angeles Arts District, and includes (but is not limited to):

Dr. Botcher’s Minute Med School | New Story Room

Dr. Botcher’s Minute Med School is now in session! Debuting for the very first time, this new Story Room (a Two Bit Circus version of traditional Escape Rooms) allows guests to poke, prod, and zap their way through med school in a heart-pounding experience for up to 6 players. Developed by the Circus crew themselves, Dr. Botcher’s Minute Med School is ready for the public—no prior SAT scores or future student debt required.

For more information on how to become an M.D. (mostly a doctor) and to reserve your spot at the operation table, click here.

Clash of the Carnies

A Two Bit Circus take on classic gaming leagues, where teams of 4 participate in a rapid-fire combination of gameplay, including 4-player, single-player, VR, arcade games, and everything in between. Monthly events will be themed, with costumes available from a giant treasure chest of identities to choose from.

The first Clash of the Carnies will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. and will continue on a monthly basis, leading up to a Grand Finale event in December. All games are played in a round-robin style so everyone gets a chance to play!

Board Game Night

After witnessing how valuable Beta Nights had become to both developers and guests, Two Bit Circus is expanding the program to include analog experiences. Harkening back to the days of sitting around with close friends, throwing dice and moving pieces, Board Game Night invites everyone to step right up and take their place at the table.

With a variety of never-before-seen (or played) table games from both established and upcoming game developers, these events serve as an extension of the Park as a Platform program. Guests play beta games for free, while developers are able to test ideas and get real feedback, helping them to progress through development.

The first Board Game Night takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 6 - 10:30 p.m., with both Cards Against Humanity and Exploding Kittens debuting new games.

Family Weekend Offerings

Two Bit Circus' new family programming is on a mission to inspire the next generation of inventors. With Cardboard Challenges full of making activities, competitions, new shows in Club01, and a Weekend package bundling it all up, the Circus is ready to amaze and delight.

Made for fun seekers of all ages, a new 45-minute game show utilizes the interactive tech of Club01 in entirely new ways, bringing audiences together for a super fun, participation-required adventure, held weekend afternoons in Club01. Check out the calendar for dates/times or sign up for the newsletter for updates.

E-to-E-Sports Tournaments

Two Bit Circus is teaming up with new partners to bring a fresh variety of tournaments to the world’s first Micro-Amusement Park. Designed to bring gamers of all skill levels together to play elbow-to-elbow, the E-to-E-Sports tournaments are focused more on fun rather than high-stakes competition. In the past, tournaments have included popular titles such as Super Smash Bros. Unlimited and Fortnight, as well as some uniquely tailored experiences like PING!, World of Tanks, Killer Queen, and more.

The next tournament is on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6 - 10:30 p.m., featuring Mario Kart, with two more happening later this Fall. Check back for updates, or sign up for the newsletter to stay in the know.

And of course, Beta Nights are Back

A crowd and carny favorite returns for yet another season. Join Two Bit Circus and a variety of outside developers as they unveil the latest projects they’ve been working on, which guests can test out for free — provided they’re willing to offer feedback in return. As an initial force of the company’s Park as a Platform program, these nights provide developers with valuable feedback that helps progress games through development, supplementing Two Bit Circus’ goal of fostering innovative approaches to play and encouraging a constant influx of fresh, diverse content.

The next Beta Night will be Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 6 - 10:30 p.m. Sign up for Two Bit Circus’ newsletter to find out who will be showcasing and to stay up to date on details.

“We’re very excited to announce all the new games and experiences coming to the park, especially on #NationalVideoGamesDay!” said Kim Schaefer, President of Two Bit Circus. “We strive to keep things fresh and ever changing. Our Fall programming provides new ways for our customers to play, elbow to elbow, and we can’t wait to see how our guests react.”

In addition to all of the above, Two Bit Circus is also celebrating their favorite time of year with Big Top Terror, a variety of thrilling, chilling experiences at the park throughout the month of October. Halloween attractions will include new, multiplayer VR experiences like NightNight, Zombyte, and Reiko’s Fragments, as well as a spooktastic version of Tentpole Adventures, the mysterious metagame. Keep those eyeballs peeled for more details — coming soon.

About Two Bit Circus

Based in Los Angeles, Two Bit Circus is a community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts who combine a love of technology with [mad] invention in pursuit of the future of fun. The company is opening the world’s first chain of micro-amusement parks. These one-acre sized entertainment complexes fuse the latest interactive technology with the wonder and spectacle of classic circus and carnival. The parks are a platform to showcase best-in-class interactive entertainment from all over the world, and are filled with unexpected social experiences that bring people together elbow-to-elbow to play, eat, drink, and generally experience life at the highest resolution.

Architected for maximum social impact, Two Bit Circus supports a parallel 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Two Bit Circus Foundation. Its mission is to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship, and spur community engagement by providing schools and youth of all means with access to hands-on STEAM learning, modern maker tools, and upcycled materials.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005238/en/