Boxlight Launches Fall 2019 Webinar Series for Educators

|September 12, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) today announced the schedule for its 2019 fall webinar series entitled: “Transforming Learning in the Classroom.” Five free webinars will be offered covering three topics that will include using robotics to prepare students for college and careers, utilizing technology to promote critical thinking and the fundamentals for project-based learning.
To see the full schedule and register for any or all of the webinars, educators should visit https://mimio.boxlight.com/fall2019-webinar-sign-up/.
“This webinar series will help educators at every level implement techniques and technology to support successful integration and project-based learning in their schools,” said Mark Elliott, CEO of Boxlight. “Educators of all types will find useful tips and resources to help bring technology in their school or classroom to the next level.”
Participants will learn from experts like Stephen Barker, Boxlight’s VP of STEM Education, and Jim Christensen, Executive Director of the Aldrin Family Foundation’s ShareSpace Education. Barker and Christensen will discuss robotics education and the future of STEM. Additionally, Kelly Bielefeld, Curriculum Coordinator at Clearwater School District & Adjunct Professor at Friends University, Kansas, will debate the importance of surface learning versus deep learning. Finally, educators Paul Gigliotti and Lynn Erickson will share useful tips and tools for implementing project-based learning in your classroom.
Boxlight’s fall 2019 webinar series includes the following:
Project-Based Learning Resources for the Classroom
Bringing project-based learning into your classroom can be intimidating if you don’t know where to start. In this webinar, Paul Gigliotti and Lynn Erickson, experienced educators and tech lovers, will show you the fundamentals of project-based learning and share helpful ways to engage students in performance-based tasks to connect them to real-world situations and future careers. In addition, you will gain access to lesson examples, rubrics, templates and other useful resources for implementing a project-based classroom.
The webinar will take place on Tuesday, October 1 as well as Thursday, October 24.
Surface Learning vs. Deep Learning: How Technology Can Help Students Think Deeper
Is surface learning or deep learning more important? Join educator Kelly Bielefeld in a discussion about the importance of both surface and deep learning. Too often, teachers stop at basic knowledge and students aren’t challenged to dig deeper into the content. Other times, teachers move too quickly past the surface level knowledge and students fail to transfer learning and apply it in a critical way. In this webinar, learn how various uses of technology can assist teachers in ensuring surface knowledge and transfer of learning are both attained, so students can move to higher levels of critical thinking about the content.
The webinar will take place on Tuesday, October 8 as well as Tuesday, October 29.
A Robotic Odyssey: How Robotics Is Helping Prepare Students to be Tomorrow’s Inventors, Programmers and Astronauts
Join Jim Christensen and Stephen Barker for a discussion about how robotics can help set students up to become the next generation of STEM professionals. Explore how robotics programs can help students develop an understanding of STEAM-based concepts while promoting valuable real-world skills such as communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking. These skills can help prepare students to take on complex STEM majors in college and careers in the future.
This webinar will take place Wednesday, October 16.
To register for the webinars, educators should visit https://mimio.boxlight.com/fall2019-webinar-sign-up/.
About Boxlight Corporation: Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms, and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development, and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit .
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain information about Boxlight’s view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
