Pivot3 Continues Growth in Federal Market, Appoints Jeff Jordan as Vice President of Federal Sales

September 12, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
Pivot3, a leading provider of intelligent infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has expanded its sales leadership team with Jeff Jordan as vice president of federal sales. In this role, Jordan will lead Pivot3’s federal sales organization and go-to-market strategy to drive the company’s continued growth in datacenter, video surveillance and Internet of Things (IoT) use cases across civilian, defense and national security agencies.
Jordan joins Pivot3 from Virtual Instruments, a leader in infrastructure performance management, where, as vice president of federal sales, he was instrumental in relaunching and growing the company’s federal practice. Jordan has previously led federal sales teams at numerous startups in various growth stages and consulted for companies represented by Bain Capital, ghSMART, Lightspeed and Kleiner Perkins. Jordan has also held strategic sales roles at GE, Dell EMC and Siemens Government Technologies, and brings extensive experience in performance analytics, storage and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) technologies. Jordan has also developed numerous public sector partner ecosystems.
“In addition to almost two decades of experience in federal sales leadership, Jeff brings a proven background of growing federal business and building teams for emerging vendors,” said Rance Poehler, chief revenue officer at Pivot3. “As we continue to grow our sales organization, Jeff’s leadership will significantly impact how Pivot3 helps our federal customers approach VDI, video surveillance and security, analytics and IoT infrastructure, and this is exactly the expertise we need to continue our exponential growth in the federal sector.”
Jordan will lead Pivot3’s continued expansion within the federal market by helping government and defense organizations deploy Pivot3’s intelligent HCI infrastructure for their datacenter modernization, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and video surveillance, security and IoT initiatives. In addition to building a strong pipeline within the federal market, Jordan will also help expand the growing federal team, which doubled in the last year in large part due to the company’s growth in the defense sector.
Strategic channel partners form the foundation of Pivot3’s approach to the market, with several key federal partners collaborating with Pivot3 to shape the future of its partner program. SD3IT, Pivot3’s 2018 Channel Partner of the Year, has been a driving factor in the company’s success in the federal space, particularly in defense, and has helped close business with key federal defense agencies in need of smarter infrastructure solutions. Recently ranked number 22 on the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, SD3IT is a leading technology consulting firm that works with companies around the world in a variety of sectors, helping companies build strategies around topics including IoT, cloud and enhanced data management.
“SD3IT is an essential partner in Pivot3’s growth in the federal defense segment by bringing a combination of vertical expertise, deep relationships and technical knowledge to effectively solve our customers’ business needs,” said Poehler.
“Pivot3’s expertise in VDI, IoT and video surveillance, and data management have allowed us to differentiate our go-to-market strategy and address the changing needs of federal agencies, particularly in defense,” said Dave Dimlich, president at SD3IT. “We’re excited to deepen our relationships in the market through our continued partnership with Pivot3, working with Jeff and his team to help customers execute their digital transformations.”
Another key federal partner is Trace Systems, which partnered with Pivot3 to bring truly differentiated, virtualization-based, engineered-to-purpose solutions to select agencies of the federal government.
“Pivot3’s hyperconverged architecture was purpose-built for the highest levels of performance, scale, resilience, efficiency and simplicity -- unique advantages for addressing the demands of the federal IT community,” said Jordan. “This technology is a game-changer and the market opportunity is incredible. Pivot3 is committed to supporting the federal market as a strategic enabler for efficient IT operations as well as advanced video surveillance and security capabilities to help protect our national interests.”
About Pivot3
Pivot3’s intelligent hybrid cloud and IoT solutions provide security, resilience and management simplicity at scale for customers’ mission-critical environments. Powered by the industry’s only Intelligence Engine, Pivot3 automates the management of multiple, mixed application workloads, delivers industry-leading performance at scale, eliminates unplanned downtime and reduces the cost of traditional IT infrastructure by half or more. With thousands of customers in 64 countries with deployments in education, hospitality, transportation, government, defense, healthcare, gaming, financial services and retail, Pivot3 allows IT to manage complexity at scale through intelligence and automation. Visit www.pivot3.com to learn more.
