Control4 Smart Home OS 3 Adds Google Assistant Voice Control, Opens Intercom Anywhere to Third Parties, and Introduces CA-10 Automation Controller

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 12, 2019 09:03 AM EDT
CEDIA Expo 2019, Control4 Booth #3013—SnapAV, a leading provider of A/V, surveillance, networking, automation, and remote management products for professionals, announces Control4® Smart Home OS 3. This release includes expanded voice control capability through the Google Assistant, integration with third-party smart doorbells through Intercom Anywhere, and a new high-availability automation controller to power large homes.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005141/en/
SnapAV announces the new Control4 CA-10 Automation Controller and exciting updates to Control4 Smart Home OS 3 including voice control with Google Assistant. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Control4 Smart Home OS 3 was designed as the ultimate solution for today’s smart home, giving each homeowner a unique and personalized experience that unifies all connected devices for control in a single platform,” said SnapAV Chief Product & Technology Officer Charlie Kindel. “But Control4 OS 3 is also designed to evolve with the needs of homeowners and the industry. We’re setting the bar even higher with new personalization features and integrations with tens of thousands of devices, which now includes voice control using Google Assistant.”
Google Assistant Integration
With Control4 OS 3, homeowners can choose from tens of thousands of devices to create a system that suits their lifestyle and preferences. Integration with Google Assistant adds to the variety of capabilities that Control4 supports for natural control interfaces, including the Control4 App, handheld remote, wall keypads, touch screens, and more. Google Assistant integration enables homeowners to use an “OK Google” voice command to adjust lights, scenes, blinds, locks, thermostats, fans, and more in their Control4 system. The integration is compatible with any Google Assistant-powered speaker or smart display, such as a Google Home Hub, or any smartphone with the Assistant. Homeowners can add Google Assistant to their system on their own and can customize their voice experience via customer.control4.com.
Intercom Anywhere Now Supports More Video Doorbells
Connecting homeowners with both welcome and unwelcome guests on their front porch via audio and video calls is quickly becoming a staple in smart homes. With the latest release of OS 3, Control4 Intercom Anywhere expands support for popular third-party doorbells. Smart home professionals can integrate support IP-based video doorbells into a Control4 system and use Intercom Anywhere to make and receive calls from Control4 touch screens, mobile devices and more. Intercom Anywhere now also supports multi-family installations, where a centralized doorbell can be used by multiple housing units, to direct a call to the appropriate tenant.
A Control4 smart home keeps homeowners in the know, and with more than 35,000 different connected devices managed by Control4 systems running OS 3, homeowners aren’t plagued by limited walled systems. With the addition of new smart doorbells, the ecosystem continues to grow, giving homeowners the opportunity to receive a notification the moment their child arrives home from school, see who’s at the door, tell a delivery driver to leave a package in the entryway, and lock the door as they depart. Control4 OS 3 and Control4 controllers, coupled with the largest third-party smart home ecosystem, empower users with full control and management of everything happening in and around the home – whether it’s an apartment, 2,000 square foot one-level ranch, or 80,000 square foot luxury vacation home.
CA-10 Controller Powers High-Availability Smart Homes
Designed for large installations where redundancy and high-availability are required to meet customer expectations, the CA-10 controller delivers four times the processing power and memory of the EA-5 controller for consistent performance, even when controlling thousands of devices. The EA-5 includes redundant power supplies, network ports, sold state drives, and fans, ensuring continuous operation even in the rare case of a hardware failure. When a pre-programmed fail-over event occurs, the dealer is automatically notified, allowing them to immediately troubleshoot the issue. The Control4 CA-10 is available now through Control4 Authorized Dealers at $4,000 U.S. MSRP and includes a five-year warranty.
“Whether a customer wants to start small or fully automate a huge mansion, OS 3 scales elegantly. The CA-10 controller sits firmly at the high-end of our controller line ensuring there is no job too big for Control4.” said Charlie.
Other Control4 OS 3 enhancements now available include:
- Push notifications with camera snapshot: For enhanced security, homeowners can now receive push notifications with a snapshot from security cameras on their smartphone in systems using Control4 OS 3 and 4Sight along with Luma and Visualint cameras.
- More powerful Media Sessions: Music control is enhanced with new capabilities on the Media Sessions screen including room-level volume control, mute, and transport controls.
- On-screen lighting control: Homeowners can now control their lights and lighting scenes from the TV on-screen interface, quickly switching from a single room view to viewing all lighting devices in the system.
- Pinch, zoom, and pan camera view: Pinch and zoom camera control is now available on the T3 Touch Screen, Android and iOS mobile devices, and panning the image can be done with a single finger swipe.
- Composer Pro version independence: Composer Pro 3.1 is the one version needed to manage all projects 3.0 and higher, replacing Composer 3.0.
More information about Control4 Smart Home OS 3 and the CA-10 can be found at www.control4.com.
ABOUT
Established in 2005, SnapAV designs, engineers, and manufactures nearly two dozen consumer technology brands and distributes more than 2,750 install-friendly smart home, audio, video, networking, power, and surveillance products for residential and commercial professionals in 100 countries. Control4® is the smart home brand for SnapAV. The award-winning Control4 Smart Home OS has a vast interoperable authorized ecosystem of nearly 14,000 third-party products for systems sold, installed, and supported through Control4 Authorized Dealers and more than 200 Control4 Certified Showrooms around the globe. Serving a professional channel that includes residential and commercial integrators, specialty retailers, security dealers, electricians, and distributors, SnapAV drives business efficiency and profitability through premium products, competitive pricing, best-in-class online ordering, local warehousing, and esteemed customer service. The company has headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Salt Lake City, Utah, with offices and local facilities around the globe.
Copyright ©2019, Wirepath Home Systems, LLC (DBA SnapAV). All rights reserved. Snap AV, Control4, Araknis, Autonomic, Binary, BakPak, Dragonfly, Episode, Luma, OvrC, NEEO, Nearus, Pakedge, Sense, Strong, SunBriteTV, Triad, Visualint, WattBox, and Wirepath and others not named are registered trademarks or trademarks of SnapAV or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other names and brands may be claimed as the property of their respective owners. All specifications subject to change without notice.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005141/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT