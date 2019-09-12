StorageCraft Research Reveals Rampant Data Growth, and Inadequate IT Infrastructures Are a Source of Global Concern and Risk

|By Business Wire
StorageCraft®, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, today announced the findings of an independent global research study on experiences and attitudes of IT decision-makers (ITDM) around data management. The research, commissioned by StorageCraft, reveals global concern about the business impact and risk from rampant and unrestricted data growth. It also shows that the IT infrastructures of many organizations are struggling, often failing, to deliver business continuity in the event of severe data outages.
The vast majority (86%) of respondents believe that data volume will increase 10x or more in the next five years. When asked about the potential impact of this growth, 80% expressed concern about the risk and the business impact it will have on their organization. The research reveals far-reaching business implications, with respondents citing the following potential risks from not being able to manage data growth adequately:
- 64% expect an increase in operational costs
- 47% foresee an inability to recover quickly enough in the event of a data outage
- 39% anticipate they will be more susceptible to security risks
- 29% envisage that strategic projects will fail
- 25% predict that revenue generation will lag
Organizations are already struggling with data growth and their ability to recover in the event of an outage.
- Only 15% of respondents have an IT infrastructure that enables them to recover from a severe data loss within an hour
- 40% believe it would take up to an entire day to recover
- 25% estimate data recovery would take them days or weeks
Further illustrating the growing data vulnerability and threats to business continuity, there has been a 6x increase in recovery requests from StorageCraft Cloud Services DRaaS customers in 2019 alone as a result of ransomware attacks. The Continuous Data Protection feature in StorageCraft’s OneXafe, converged data management and protection platform, creates immutable snapshots of data sets, which ensured StorageCraft customers were able thwart these attacks. In addition, a recent TCO study reveals that StorageCraft’s OneXafe scale-out converged solution has an almost 3:1 TCO advantage over traditional data protection systems, while the solution seamlessly integrates primary and secondary data, data management, security, and recovery.
Said Shridar Subramanian, vice president of marketing and product management at StorageCraft: "Despite IT managers’ heroic efforts to maintain the performance and continuity of their IT infrastructures, we are reaching an inflection point where organizations cannot keep up with the volume and complexity of data management. The fact that a quarter of companies participating in the research are unable to recover from an outage for days or even weeks highlights how widespread this issue is. Businesses of all sizes and industries strive to flourish in increasingly data-driven economies. To succeed, their IT infrastructures require an economically viable and contemporary scale-out data protection system. StorageCraft’s solutions ensure data is always safe, accessible, and optimized when needed and instantly recoverable in the event of an outage.”
About the research: A total of 709 qualified individuals completed the research study. All participants had budget or technical decision-making responsibility for data management, data protection, and storage solutions at a company with 100-2,500 employees. The survey was fielded in English, German, and French in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
About StorageCraft
Organizations keep their critical information always safe, accessible, and optimized with StorageCraft data protection, data management, and business continuity solutions. StorageCraft’s powerful data protection offerings deliver instant, reliable, and complete data recovery and eliminate downtime. Our innovative converged primary and secondary scale-out storage platform, with integrated data protection, solves data growth challenges, is efficient and easy to use for on-premises, cloud-based, or hybrid deployments. For more information, visit www.StorageCraft.com.
