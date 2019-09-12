Frontier Communications Introduces Frontier® Cloud Managed Solutions

|By Business Wire
|
September 12, 2019 09:59 AM EDT
Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) has expanded its business services with the launch of Frontier® Cloud Managed Solutions, a new offering that enables enterprises to benefit from cloud native automation, elasticity and agility with more transparent and right-sized cloud IT consumption and billing models.
The new Cloud Managed IT Solutions can be used as a fully managed service or through a self-service portal and has a simple, flexible billing model that includes committed use discounts and utility pricing.
“Frontier’s Cloud Managed IT Solutions are a complete and flexible multi-cloud delivery platform that brings business customers a reliable, consistent and unified cloud IT operations experience,” said Daniel Peiretti, Frontier’s Senior Vice President of Products & Marketing. “Our system leverages thousands of cutting-edge computing assets to provide customers with managed services and integrated commercial offerings, including disaster recovery as a service and security as a service.”
Added Peiretti, “Our fully automated and integrated tools deliver a fully functional environment that goes beyond a secondary application environment, allowing end users to maintain the same privileges and access as in the production environment.”
To ensure that enterprises receive the full benefits of a multi-cloud environment, Frontier delivers its Cloud Managed IT Solutions services in three stages. The first supports customers migrating from a physical or virtualized traditional IT environment to a cloud IT environment that can be hosted on any public cloud or on a private cloud by extending Frontier’s multi-cloud orchestration portal onto customers’ premises or a hosting provider.
For the second stage of delivery, Frontier uses cloud native tools —infrastructure-as-code tool, Terraform and containers— to manage and control applications running in any cloud or platform to achieve smart costs. These tools are also integrated and available for enterprises that choose self-service cloud consumption.
In the final stage of digital transformation, Cloud Managed Solutions leverage the integration of Frontier’s orchestration portal with leading machine learning and artificial intelligence tools to deliver enhanced operational optimization beyond what cloud native integration can do.
Offering 24/7 support with live technicians, Frontier Cloud Managed Solutions include a host of new cloud and network service offerings focused on cloud infrastructure, cloud continuity (such as disaster recovery as a service), managed security, and managed networking and SD-WAN. Approaching cloud connectivity as an afterthought can be costly.
Frontier’s Cloud Managed IT Solutions deliver an end-to-end solution focused on helping its enterprise customers build smart connectivity solutions, including:
- Uniquely integrated solutions that simplify adoption of Cloud Managed IT Solutions for enterprises of all sizes.
- Custom customer solutions delivered by combining Frontier’s standard products.
- The ability to adapt to customers’ individual business models through a pay-per-consumption or pay-per-capacity model, or both.
Frontier’s IT Resilience Orchestration tools also reduce risks by enabling easier and more frequent testing of DR (Disaster Recovery) environments and restricting failover to the affected applications while maintaining the remaining infrastructure.
Customers can learn more about Frontier® Cloud Managed Solutions at https://enterprise.frontier.com/Cloud-Managed-Solutions or by calling 844-331-9485.
About Frontier Communications
Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is committed to helping customer navigate internet and entertainment services. As a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states, Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions over its FiOS and Vantage fiber-optic and its copper networks. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. For more information contact 1-888-FRONTIER (1-888-376-6843) or visit www.Frontier.com.
