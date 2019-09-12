Nectar Launches Customer Experience Testing and Monitoring Services

|By Business Wire
|
|September 12, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Nectar Services Corp., the leader in the development and deployment of proactive unified communications monitoring and performance management software for the voice, video and collaboration market, today announced it now offers the industry’s most complete approach to customer experience assurance testing and monitoring for contact center and IVR teams with the launch of Nectar Customer Experience (CX) Assurance.
CX Assurance builds on Nectar’s core products for platform, network and endpoint operations for UC with cloud-based CX testing built for enterprise-grade contact center and IVR operations. CX Assurance offers a complete suite of capabilities including auto-discovery, voice recognition and simulation, dynamic call automation and load testing to enable contact center DevOps teams to launch new platforms and configuration changes in less time and with more confidence.
“Nectar is increasingly applying our expertise in UC monitoring, diagnostics and reporting into the contact center, where customer experience testing is critical,” said Tom Tuttle, SVP, UC Strategy and Global Alliances at Nectar. “In many contact center environments, organizations have been forced to rely on complex and expensive legacy platforms to test their environments for potential customer experience issues in IVR and contact center routing. Nectar is excited to offer a new alternative for automated CX testing that offers both superior functionality and industry-leading cost efficiency.”
Contact center managers and DevOps teams are constantly challenged to balance the business demands for speed to market with the work required to protect performance metrics that measure customer satisfaction and brand image. Inbound traffic patterns associated with seasonal spikes or market-timed opportunities can challenge both capacity and routing configurations. Nectar CX Assurance is efficiently designed to save time with state-of-the-art auto-discovery and to provide testing at massive scale.
Beyond the advanced functional and regression testing features, Nectar CX Assurance also offers perpetual monitoring for ongoing or recurring synthetic testing of availability and configuration changes. Perpetual monitoring enables contact center management teams with alerting and historical reporting based on service availability, functionality and call quality factors that may impact CX metrics.
Nectar CX Assurance includes the following key features:
- Auto discovery provides automated reverse-engineering of calls flows, speeding up the ever-changing landscape of dynamic IVRs and enables more accurate and timelier customer experience monitoring of programmed flows without intervention.
- Real-time alerting enables staffers to be automatically notified via email and/or SMS text messaging when issues are identified.
- Voice automation attributes include powerful text-to-speech and speech recognition that, in combination with call recording, enable a high level of quality control and monitoring.
- Voice quality scoring uses advanced voice quality monitoring, identifying clicks and noises on the line, artifacts generated by packet loss, intermittent gaps in audio during playback and stutter/jitter due to packet loss.
About Nectar Services Corp. Nectar, a global market leader in providing the most comprehensive monitoring and diagnostics software solution for Unified Communication services, enables IT and operation organizations to proactively ensure the end-user experience. Nectar improves visibility and service delivery across integrated voice, video and data application solutions by providing unique and critical performance information. Nectar provides monitoring and diagnostics for millions of enterprise endpoints to over 2,100 enterprises in over 86 countries—including some of the largest global banking, search engine, service provider, healthcare and manufacturing organizations in the world.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT