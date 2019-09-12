Samsung Blends Technology and Design at CEDIA 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 12, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Samsung Electronics America, Inc. changes the way we view design by utilizing technology in ways that bring a new dimension to its product portfolio in 2019. This innovative versatility will be showcased at this year’s CEDIA Expo in Denver, Colorado.
Samsung’s latest TVs – the QLED 8K, The Wall Luxury, 2019 QLED TV 4K line, The Serif, and The Frame – employ state of the art technology to deliver the best picture quality available today while better integrating them into any home décor and even enhancing it in new and unique ways. Design is no longer limited to what the TV looks like; these new models can now blend into the space or even visually transform the space itself.
To help custom installers bring this to life, Samsung continues to expand upon its commitment to its 5-Star Solutions program that provides them with a variety of services and resources, including a dedicated web portal with more functionality and content.
“In addition to great picture quality, this year’s TVs bring an entirely new dimension to how we view the TV itself, creating great opportunities for designers to incorporate into their projects and for custom installers to offer new and unique packages for their clients,” said Phil Cohn, Senior Vice President of Sales at Samsung Electronics America. “With a portfolio that includes The Frame, The Serif and the Wall Luxury in sizes ranging from 43” to 292”, Samsung provides unlimited options with products that truly enhance the home while delivering the fundamental picture quality excellence consumers demand.”
Further driving the momentum of Samsung’s leadership in 8K, a cornerstone of this year’s Samsung booth at CEDIA is the opportunity to experience the full Q900 TV series in a dedicated 8K theater. Samsung pioneered a new era in picture quality with the Q900. The world’s first consumer 8K TV featuring AI upscaling, the Q900 delivers superlative 8K resolution today regardless of the source resolution, without the traditional side effects of traditional upconversion. With models ranging from 55” to 98”, Samsung offers the widest breadth of 8K for every application.
Taking the concept of the TV blending into its space even further, CEDIA attendees will see award winning products like The Frame and The Serif, that in 2019 include QLED technology for the same picture quality performance consumers have come to expect from Samsung’s Premium QLED lineup. With The Frame, the TV becomes the picture. Customers have access to more than 1,000 artwork displays available in Samsung’s Art Store, creating unlimited possibilities to display art while not in use. The Serif is in itself a piece of art that appeals to the most design-forward consumers.
Samsung’s Ambient Mode – available on all 2019 QLED TVs 43” and larger as well as The Wall Luxury – was curated to further elevate any space and will also be on display at the booth. Unique in the market, Ambient Mode can make the TV blend seamlessly into the room by transforming an empty black screen into a display of vivid imagery, from mountain landscapes to family photos or today’s headlines. It can even mimic the pattern behind the TV by creating a chameleon-like visual camouflage that blends with the wall’s texture, making it virtually transparent.
For the ultimate display with the power to transform the room itself: The Wall Luxury, the latest version of Samsung’s modular MicroLED screen that can be custom-tailored to any size and aspect ratio. The modular design of The Wall Luxury is configurable and customizable to a variety of sizes and ratios from 73” to 292” with up to 8K definition. The Wall Luxury offers the epitome of picture quality technology combined with capabilities that make it infinitely flexible and customizable.
“The displays showcased today deliver outstanding brightness, spectacular contrast and wide viewing angles for custom installs in all residential and commercial properties,” said Harry Patz, Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Display Division at Samsung. “Customizable displays such as The Wall Luxury and Direct View LED allow brilliant viewing and engagement for any application, whether it be in the executive board room, corporate meeting venues or dynamic indoor public spaces. These displays deliver the ultimate experience in luxury for personal entertainment, all without impacting the product’s performance or presentation quality.”
CEDIA 2019 attendees can experience these innovations in display technologies, new audio products and the latest in connectivity, at booth #1013.
For more information, visit www.samsung.com.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005077/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT