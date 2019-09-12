Haleigh Tebben joins Collective Health from Mercer as Chief Business Development Officer

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
September 12, 2019 12:11 PM EDT
Collective Health has appointed Haleigh Tebben as its Chief Business Development Officer, a new role for the organization in which she will oversee the company’s platform strategy and partner ecosystem. Collective Health’s platform and partnership solutions drastically simplify how over 200,000 members access high-quality care and helps remove the barriers employers face in integrating emerging health offerings to create a connected experience for their people and benefits team.
As Chief Business Development Officer, Haleigh will oversee the company’s health industry and technology partnerships, which together make up a connected ecosystem of over 70 digital health partners and 140 total health partnerships. Collective Health continues to expand its offering in response to increased market demand in the U.S. and serves as a strategic partner to established healthcare companies and consulting firms across the industry. Haleigh will also be responsible for the company’s key consultant relationships and the overall development of corporate health programs for Collective Health’s clients, which currently includes companies like Uber, Red Bull, Pinterest, Driscoll's, RH, and more.
Haleigh joins Collective Health from global consulting leader Mercer where she led the firm’s health and benefits practice in California and co-led for the West market. Haleigh led Mercer’s large client relationships in San Francisco in addition to serving as the Market Sales Leader for the Western region across all three of its business lines. In 2016, she was accelerated into her role as Health and Benefits Practice Leader in Northern California. In 2018, her role was expanded to co-lead the West Market. In these roles, Haleigh helped build partnerships with leading regional and national carriers to drive network strategies on behalf of the firm’s large employer clients. Prior to Mercer, Haleigh held leadership roles at Gallup and Central States Indemnity, a Berkshire Hathaway company.
Additionally, Collective Health is adding Marianne Holt as its Director of Benefits Innovation. Marianne was previously Director of Global Benefits for Lululemon, and before that led benefits for Uber and Salesforce. Marianne will bring her experience designing and administering benefits for large organizations to help Collective Health develop its health benefits offerings for its growing client roster of over 45 enterprise companies across the U.S.
Quotes:
Ali Diab, Co-founder and CEO of Collective Health: “Haleigh has established herself as a proven leader in services, partnerships, and business development at a national level. As we continue to expand our footprint across the country, we’re excited to have Haleigh’s strategic guidance and for her to drive our growing ecosystem of partners across the health industry, consultant communities, and the tech sector. Marianne brings domain expertise in managing benefits for high functioning organizations and some of the biggest brands in the U.S. Her experience as a benefits operator at these companies will be invaluable to the continued evolution of the product and services we provide our clients and members.”
Haleigh Tebben: “Getting people to engage in their healthcare journey is a major challenge I’ve seen employers face in my time helping facilitate health and benefits strategies for large organizations. Collective Health has proven it can drive the behavioral change that’s needed to more effectively move people through the health system, and it’s a big reason why I’m so excited to join the team.”
Marianne Holt: “Having led benefits in-house for several large brands, it’s an exciting opportunity to move to the other side and work with a company like Collective Health that’s completely changing the way companies and their people think about health benefits. I actually helped implement Collective Health on behalf of a previous employer, and knew right away it was a company that was onto something special.”
About Collective Health
Collective Health simplifies employer healthcare with an integrated technology solution that makes health insurance work for everyone. With more than 200,000 members and over 45 enterprise clients—including Driscoll’s, Pinterest, Red Bull, Restoration Hardware, Zendesk and more—Collective Health is reinventing the healthcare experience for forward-thinking employers and their people across the U.S.
Collective Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with additional offices in Chicago, IL and Lehi, UT. Founded in 2013, Collective Health is backed by the SoftBank Vision Fund, DFJ Growth, PSP Investments, NEA, GV, G Squared, Founders Fund, Maverick Ventures, Mubadala Ventures, Sun Life, and other leading investors. For more information, visit https://www.collectivehealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005740/en/
