Industry Experts Announced for 2019 HCSS Construction Intern Awards Scholarship Program

September 12, 2019
Construction industry software developer HCSS is announcing the Industry Expert Judging Panel for its fifth-annual Construction Intern Awards scholarship program for college students in construction-related fields. Eight leaders of the construction industry, from contractors to industry organizations to construction publications, will be judging entries for the Intern of the Year grand prize scholarship.
HCSS will award $50,000 for 18 total scholarships. In addition to the $10,000 grand prize and three $4,000 finalists that will be announced on November 18, 2019, HCSS also awarded 14 individual weekly online contest winners in July and August.
“I’m extremely proud to be judging this contest for the fifth year,” said judging panel member and HCSS President and Chief Financial Officer Steve McGough.
“Our professional judging panel provides insight based on industry experience, with each member offering a unique perspective of construction,” he continued. “We are appreciative of their support for our program as we collectively work to foster the next generation of construction professionals.”
The judging panel includes McGough; Carl Heinlein, Senior Safety Consultant at ACIG; Marcia Gruver Doyle, Editorial Director of Construction Media at Randall-Reilly; Rick Schwer, President of SGC/SGC Horizon (Roads and Bridges Magazine); Kent Beecham, Heavy Equipment Operator and 2018 Intern of the Year with John Madonna Construction Inc.; Keith Krass, Site Safety Manager at Songer Services and 2017 Intern of the Year; Rey Diaz, The Middlesex Corporation Field Engineer and 2016 Intern of the Year; and Chase Ekstam, Project Manager and Estimator at Hartman & Company Inc. and 2015 Intern of the Year.
This year’s judging panel will include executives from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA), Associated General Contractors (AGC), the Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP), Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), American Contractors Insurance Group (ACIG), the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA), the National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA), the American Council for Construction Education (ACCE), and HCSS. The final panel will be announced at the contest’s opening.
Student interns can earn up to one weekly scholarship and still be eligible to receive the grand prize Intern of the Year scholarship.
Program Details
Registration for the grand prize Intern of the Year competition is open through September 30 at www.constructioninternawards.com. Student interns enter by answering five essay questions and including photos and videos to help tell their story. Eight semi-finalists, selected by the internal HCSS judging committee, will be forwarded to the voting panel of prestigious construction industry experts. The panel will select three interns to receive the $4,000 Finalist scholarships and the $10,000 grand prize Intern of the Year recipient.
Construction Intern Awards scholarship program participants must have been enrolled in a college, university, or trade school for the 2018-2019 school year and completed a construction-related internship lasting at least two months during the school year or summer of 2019. Participants who are currently working their summer internships are eligible to enter the weekly scholarship contests.
Student interns can earn up to one weekly scholarship and still be eligible to receive the grand prize Intern of the Year scholarship.
Critical Scholarship Program Dates/Deadlines:
- September 30 – online registration closes (enter at www.constructioninternawards.com)
- October 16 – eight grand prize semifinalists announced and sent to judges’ panel
- November 18 – three finalists and grand prize Intern of the Year scholarship winners announced
About HCSS
With a suite of software products that includes construction estimating, job tracking, dispatching, equipment maintenance, trucking, telematics, fuel management, safety, and business intelligence, HCSS provides the construction industry with innovative software solutions and fully-managed, Cloud hosting options that help construction companies work faster, smarter and more efficiently. Since 1986, HCSS products have delivered value for more than 45,000 construction professionals, including 24 of the Top 25 ENR Contractors. HCSS delivers world-class customer service with professional implementation, and 24/7 instant support, 365 days a year.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005766/en/
