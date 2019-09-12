Estudo do PMI revela as principais tecnologias de IA para impulsionar a produtividade, de acordo com os gerentes de projeto

|By Business Wire
September 12, 2019
O Project Management Institute (PMI) lançou hoje seu Relatório detalhado do Pulse of the Profession 2019®: IA no trabalho: novos projetos, novo pensamento. O relatório, uma peça complementar de Inovadores de IA: decifrando o código no desempenho do projeto, explora como a inteligência artificial (IA) está mudando a maneira como os projetos são gerenciados e entregues globalmente.
À medida que os projetos de IA se tornam a norma, os gerentes de projeto precisam entender melhor quais tecnologias os ajudarão a otimizar e melhorar seu trabalho de projeto baseado em IA - ou correm o risco de ficar para trás. O novo relatório destaca os principais líderes de projeto de tecnologias de IA que atualmente estão alavancando para aumentar a produtividade do gerenciamento de projetos e como incorporar tecnologias de IA em seu trabalho geral do projeto.
Enquanto os líderes do projeto estão aproveitando as tecnologias de IA para aumentar a produtividade e a qualidade do projeto, liberar todo o potencial da IA exige a criação e o conhecimento constantemente atualizado das tecnologias emergentes. De fato, o relatório conclui que as organizações e seus líderes de projeto precisarão de um alto Quociente de tecnologia de gerenciamento de projetos (PMTQ) – uma maneira de avaliar a capacidade de uma organização de gerenciar e integrar a tecnologia com base nas necessidades da organização ou do projeto em questão - para transformar a estratégia de IA em realidade.
“Na atual economia cada vez mais baseada em projetos, as organizações com visão de futuro sabem que o sucesso de suas estratégias depende de quão bem elas podem executar projetos. E a corrida pelo domínio da IA não é exceção”, afirmou Michael DePrisco, vice-presidente de soluções globais do PMI. "Como vemos as tecnologias de IA continuarem a ser integradas nas organizações, a pesquisa indica que os gerentes de projeto, especialmente aqueles com alto PMTQ, estão bem preparados para desempenhar um papel integral na implementação".
Dos entrevistados no estudo, 50% relataram um alto PMTQ (Inovadores) e 10% relataram apenas algumas vezes ou nunca praticando os princípios do PMTQ (Retardatários).
A maioria dos dois grupos afirma que suas habilidades e experiência em gerenciamento de projetos são uma boa base para o gerenciamento da IA. Mas os Inovadores têm a vantagem: 74% dos Inovadores dizem estar confiantes de que seu conjunto de habilidades atual lhes permite trabalhar com IA, em comparação com 51% dos Retardatários.
Além do mais, os Inovadores citam ter mais conhecimento e experiência com várias tecnologias de IA, incluindo sistemas baseados em conhecimento, gerenciamento de decisões, reconhecimento de fala e sistemas especializados. Esses entrevistados também relatam obter melhores resultados ao usar tecnologias de IA, incluindo uma quantidade menor de tempo gasto em atividades como monitorar o progresso, gerenciar documentação e planejar atividades e recursos.
As principais tecnologias citadas pelos entrevistados como aumento da produtividade são:
- Automação robótica de processos: Tecnologia que imita e automatiza tarefas humanas para apoiar processos corporativos.
- Aprendizado de máquina: Tecnologia que permite que os computadores aprendam empregando a detecção de padrões para melhorar as decisões em situações subsequentes.
- Aprendizado por reforço: Uma técnica de aprendizado de máquina que permite que o software aprenda em um ambiente interativo por tentativa e erro usando feedback de suas próprias ações.
As principais tecnologias identificadas pelos entrevistados como crescente qualidade são:
- Soluções anti-viés: Tecnologia que identifica automaticamente o viés em uma variedade de algoritmos de IA.
- Sistemas especializados: Tecnologia que emula e imita a inteligência, habilidades ou comportamento humano e geralmente oferece conhecimento especializado em um campo, tópico ou habilidade em particular.
- Sistemas baseados no conhecimento: Tecnologia que entende o contexto dos dados que estão sendo processados para ajudar a resolver procedimentos e apoiar o aprendizado humano, a tomada de decisões e as ações.
Embora fique claro que a IA pode fazer a diferença na entrega de valor, cabe às organizações e seus líderes de projeto identificar e entender quais tecnologias podem melhor ajudá-las a atingir seus objetivos específicos e obter sucesso a longo prazo.
Leia mais sobre Relatório detalhado 2019 Pulse of the Profession®: inovadores de IA: IA no trabalho: novos projetos, novo pensamento. A pesquisa do Relatório detalhado Pulse of the Profession® foi realizada on-line em junho/julho de 2019 entre 780 profissionais de gerenciamento de projetos em todo o mundo.
Sobre o Project Management Institute (PMI)
O Project Management Institute (PMI) é a associação líder mundial para aqueles que consideram fazer do gerenciamento de projetos, programas ou portfólio sua profissão. Fundado em 1969, o PMI agrega valor a mais de três milhões de profissionais que trabalham em quase todos os países do mundo por meio de defesa, colaboração, educação e pesquisa globais. Avançamos carreiras, melhoramos o sucesso organizacional e amadurecemos ainda mais a profissão de gerenciamento de projetos por meio de padrões, certificações, comunidades, recursos, ferramentas, pesquisas acadêmicas, publicações, cursos de desenvolvimento profissional e oportunidades de networking reconhecidos globalmente. Como parte da família PMI, o ProjectManagement.com cria comunidades globais on-line que oferecem mais recursos, melhores ferramentas, redes maiores e perspectivas mais amplas. Visite-nos em www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute e no Twitter, @PMInstitute.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005770/pt/
