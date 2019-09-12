Perficient to Present with Stallion Oilfield Services on Oracle Cloud Deployment at OpenWorld

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 12, 2019 01:13 PM EDT
Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm, serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced that it will demonstrate its success in modernizing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems using Oracle Cloud at OpenWorld, held Sept. 16-19, in San Francisco.
In order to remain agile and maintain visibility into business systems, enterprises must standardize their processes and establish governance and accountancy controls. By leveraging Oracle’s cloud capabilities for application and database development, Perficient helps clients institute efficiencies across the organization while empowering them to regain accessibility and authority of their information.
In the customer case study session, “Winning with Cloud ERP Solutions and Lessons Learned,” Perficient and its client Stallion Oilfield Services, a leading service provider to the oil and gas industries, will discuss the successful unification of fragmented systems using Oracle ERP Cloud. The session will address how an integrated multi-pillar Oracle ERP Cloud solution accelerated Stallion’s speed of digital transformation and enabled them to achieve growth goals, meet business requirements, and reduce their technology infrastructure costs.
“We experienced rapid growth in recent years, and our legacy ERP platform was outdated and could not keep up with our demand,” said Jason Lu, Stallion VP and CIO. “We had multiple single points of failure where we were dependent more on people rather than systems. During this period of growth, we had cobbled together makeshift solutions to satisfy specific business requirements, but they failed to integrate into a well-rounded enterprise architecture application.”
Stallion partnered with Perficient to implement a solution that consolidated more than 40 systems into a two-system architecture. Using the out-of-the-box modern best practices included with Oracle’s ERP Cloud offering, Stallion is now outfitted with a scalable and highly configurable end-to-end business solution that can support rapid development iterations and perpetually evolving demands.
“This Oracle ERP Cloud solution empowers Stallion to get the most out of its current business practices and provides the foundation to scale for the future,” said Steven Bricker, Perficient strategic account director. “The application has improved overall efficiencies by streamlining procurement processes, in addition to broadening Stallion’s visibility into their inventory, financial reporting, and human resources procedures.”
Included in the “Real Stories, Real Customers” session agenda during Oracle OpenWorld, details about Perficient’s presentation include:
Session Title: Winning with Cloud ERP Solutions and Lessons Learned
Session ID: CAS4105
Date and Time: Monday, September 16, 12:15-1 p.m. PT
Location: Moscone West Room 3020B
Speakers: Jason Lu, VP and CIO, Stallion
Steven Bricker, Strategic Account Director, Perficient
Matthew Makowsky, Director of Oracle ERP Consulting, Perficient
Engage with Perficient at Oracle OpenWorld 2019
In addition to its client case study presentation, Perficient will also discuss its own implementation of Oracle Analytics Cloud (OAC) during the “Your Analytics Guide: Perficient Implementation Case Study" presentation. Perficient’s subject matter experts and thought leaders will also be available in booth 401 ready to discuss how Perficient can drive end-to-end digital transformations with Oracle ERP, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), and Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics solutions.
Throughout OpenWorld, Perficient will host six in-booth sessions demonstrating the innovative cloud technologies delivered by its ERP, EPM, and BI teams. Those sessions are as follows:
- Hyperion 11.2 Upgrade – Is it Right for You?
- From ERP to Cloud: Business Transformed
- OAC and ADW: Better Together
- Speed to Value – A Smooth Transition from EBS to Cloud
- How to Overcome Financial Close Challenges
- All About Machine Learning with Oracle Analytics
“Every year, decision makers and influencers from a cross section of industries and disciplines come to OpenWorld to learn how digital technologies and cloud capabilities can be leveraged to meet their needs,” said Matthew Makowsky, Perficient director of Oracle ERP consulting. “We are eager to meet with business leaders to share how our breadth and depth of expertise with Oracle Cloud solutions can solve critical problems and transform their businesses.”
As an Oracle Platinum Partner for nearly 20 years, Perficient’s Oracle consultants are certified to deliver the official Oracle course curriculum to customers via onsite training classes. The firm owns and operates an Oracle Approved Education Center in partnership with Oracle University.
For information on Perficient’s expertise in Oracle technologies, follow Perficient experts on Twitter @Perficient and @PRFT_Oracle.
About Perficient
Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Gold Partner, Platinum IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2019. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005814/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT