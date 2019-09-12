The Most Powerful and Advanced iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max; Dual-camera iPhone 11 Are Available to Pre-Order from T-Mobile on Friday, September 13

|By Business Wire
|
September 12, 2019
T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile today announced they will offer the latest products from Apple, including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone, as well as the new dual-camera iPhone 11. T-Mobile will also offer Apple Watch Series 5 with Always-On Retina display and the new seventh-generation iPad. T-Mobile customers can pre-order iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 5 beginning at 5am PT online and 8am local time in T-Mobile stores on Friday, September 13.
The new iPhone and the new Apple Watch Series 5 will be available in all T-Mobile stores on September 20, and the new iPad will be available at T-Mobile on September 30. For complete pricing details, please visit www.t-mobile.com.
“Apple’s latest iPhone taps into our newest, most powerful signal, 600 MHz — no signal goes farther or is more reliable,” said John Legere, CEO at T-Mobile. “Customers with 600 MHz smartphones — like the new iPhone — get 52% more LTE coverage and use almost 50% more data than those without the latest smartphones. In short, they get the most out of this powerful network — and that’s exactly why we built it!”
iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a new triple-camera system that provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography with Night mode and the highest quality video in a smartphone. The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life, with iPhone 11 Pro offering up to four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone Xs, and iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone Xs Max. The new Super Retina XDR in the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max is the brightest and most advanced display ever in an iPhone. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in four gorgeous finishes including a beautiful new midnight green.
iPhone 11 is packed with new powerful and innovative capabilities seamlessly integrated with iOS 13, bringing an unparalleled user experience. iPhone 11 introduces a powerful dual-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide and Wide angle cameras, producing the highest quality video in a smartphone, offering major improvements in low-light photography with Night mode, and Portrait mode of people, pets, things and more.
iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance and the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. iPhone 11 comes in six new gorgeous colors including purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED).
Apple Watch Series 5 debuts an Always-On Retina display that never sleeps, so it’s easy to see the time and other important information, without raising or tapping the display. New location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, help users better navigate their day. Apple Watch Series 5 with cellular allows customers to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, while international emergency calling1 allows customers to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch in over 150 countries, even without iPhone nearby. And with watchOS 6, Apple Watch users are empowered to take charge of their health and fitness with new features like Cycle Tracking, the Noise app and Activity Trends.
The upgraded seventh-generation iPad brings more screen area to the most-popular, most affordable iPad, with a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard2 and Apple Pencil3, and the latest innovations including the fast A10 Fusion chip, advanced cameras and sensors, ease of use and great all-day battery life.4 Designed to be ultra-portable and durable, iPad weighs about one pound, and for the first time features an enclosure made from 100 percent recycled aluminum with the same strength, durability and beautiful finish as the aluminum in all Apple products.5
The new seventh-generation iPad is designed for iPadOS with powerful new capabilities and intuitive features, and comes in silver, space gray and gold finishes, with ultra-fast wireless performance and support for Gigabit-class LTE connectivity.
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max all connect to T-Mobile’s newest, most powerful LTE signal, 600 MHz. No signal goes further or is more reliable, meaning customers will get better coverage than before in rural areas and inside buildings. And, only with T-Mobile, Magenta customers can get great Un-carrier benefits like taxes and fees included, Netflix on Us for families, data and texting included in 210+ destinations worldwide, Gogo Inflight Wi-Fi for unlimited texting all flight long and one hour of free smartphone Wi-Fi, and T-Mobile Tuesdays, where customers get thanked with free stuff every week and more.
For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.t-mobile.com.
For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.
1 Cellular models only and not available in all areas.
2 Smart Keyboard sold separately.
3 The first-generation Apple Pencil sold separately.
4 Battery life depends on device settings, usage and other factors. Actual results may vary.
5 Recycled material claim applies to the enclosure and is based on auditing done by UL LLC.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 83.1 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
