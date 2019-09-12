IAA Expands Indianapolis Branch

|By Business Wire
|
September 12, 2019 04:05 PM EDT
IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announced the expansion of its Indianapolis branch. This investment will increase the branch’s ability to support new customer demand in Indianapolis and the surrounding metropolitan area.
“This expansion brings needed resources to the Indianapolis branch and brings us to over 70 acres of capacity,” said John Kett, Chief Executive Officer and President of IAA. “We will continue to make strategic investments to better serve our customers’ needs.”
A listing of preview days and sales days at the branch can be found at www.iaai.com.
“We are excited by the investment in our Indianapolis branch, enhancing our property and helping us better serve our customers throughout the state of Indiana,” said Scott Guenther, Senior Vice President of US Operations.
About IAA
IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique multi-channel platform processes approximately 2.5 million total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles annually. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, IL, IAA has over 3,600 talented employees and over 190 facilities throughout the US, Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease, rental car companies, and charitable organizations. IAA offers customers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering customers the highest economic returns. Buyers have access to industry leading, innovative vehicle evaluation and bidding tools, enhancing the overall purchasing experience.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements made that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by words such as “should,” “may,” “will,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and similar expressions. In this release, such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected benefits the expansion will provide to the IAA Indianapolis branch and our customers. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: fluctuations in consumer demand for and in the supply of damaged and total loss vehicles and the resulting impact on auction sales volumes; our ability to meet or exceed customers’ expectations, as well as develop and implement information systems responsive to customer needs; significant current competition and the introduction of new competitors; competitive pricing pressures; the ability of consumers to lease or finance the purchase of new and/or used vehicles; our ability to obtain land or renew/enter into new leases at commercially reasonable rates; our ability to effectively maintain or update information and technology systems and to implement and maintain measures to protect against cyberattacks; our ability to successfully implement our business strategies or realize expected cost savings and revenue enhancements; business development activities, including acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; trends in the vehicle remarketing industry; changes in the volume of vehicle production, including capacity reductions at the major original equipment manufacturers; changes in the market value of vehicles auctioned, including changes in the actual cash value of damaged and total loss vehicles; economic conditions, including fuel prices, commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and interest rate fluctuations; trends in new- and used-vehicle sales and incentives; general economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including under "Risk Factors" in our information statement filed as Exhibit 99.1 to our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on June 13, 2019. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties will also be contained in subsequent quarterly and annual reports we file with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005014/en/
