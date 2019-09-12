Podrás reservar los más poderosos y avanzados iPhone 11 Pro y iPhone 11 Pro Max, y el iPhone 11 con doble cámara, a partir del viernes 13 de septiembre en T-Mobile y Metro

|By Business Wire
T-Mobile y Metro by T-Mobile anunciaron hoy que ofrecerán los últimos lanzamientos de Apple, incluidos el iPhone 11 Pro y iPhone 11 Pro Max —una nueva línea profesional de iPhone—, así como el nuevo iPhone 11 con doble cámara. T-Mobile también ofrecerá el Apple Watch Series 5 con pantalla Retina siempre activa y el nuevo iPad 7.a generación. Los clientes de T-Mobile podrán reservar el iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max y el Apple Watch Series 5 a partir de las 5 a.m. (hora del Pacífico) en línea y de las 8 a.m. hora local en las Tiendas T-Mobile el viernes 13 de septiembre.
El nuevo iPhone y el nuevo Apple Watch Series 5 estarán disponibles en todas las tiendas T-Mobile el 20 de septiembre, y el nuevo iPad estará disponible en T-Mobile el 30 de septiembre. Para obtener una lista de precios completa, visita es.t-mobile.com.
“El último modelo del iPhone de Apple aprovecha nuestra señal más nueva y poderosa, 600 MHz. Ninguna otra señal llega más lejos ni es más confiable”, señaló John Legere, director ejecutivo de T-Mobile. “Los clientes que tienen los smartphones de 600 MHz —como el nuevo iPhone— obtienen un 52% más de cobertura LTE y usan casi un 50% más de datos que aquellos que no los tienen. En pocas palabras, aprovechan al máximo esta red poderosa, ¡y la diseñamos precisamente para eso!”.
El iPhone 11 Pro y el iPhone 11 Pro Max cuentan con un nuevo sistema de tres cámaras que te permite disfrutar una experiencia profesional con una cámara ultra gran angular, gran angular y teleobjetivo, que produce mejoras enormes en la fotografía de poca luz con el modo Noche y el video de más alta calidad en un smartphone. El poderoso chip A13 Bionic diseñado por Apple aporta un rendimiento inigualable para cada función y posibilita un avance sin precedentes en la duración de la batería, ya que con el iPhone 11 Pro dura hasta cuatro horas más por día que con el iPhone Xs. Y en el iPhone 11 Pro Max la batería dura hasta cinco horas más que en el iPhone Xs Max. La nueva Super Retina XDR de 5.8 pulgadas en el iPhone 11 Pro y de 6.5 pulgadas en el iPhone 11 Pro Max es la pantalla más brillante y más avanzada en un iPhone hasta ahora. El iPhone 11 Pro y el iPhone 11 Pro Max vienen en cuatro espectaculares acabados, entre ellos un bello verde medianoche nuevo.
El iPhone 11 está repleto de nuevas funcionalidades poderosas e innovadoras integradas a la perfección con el sistema operativo iOS 13, que crean una experiencia incomparable para el usuario. El iPhone 11 presenta un poderoso sistema de cámara doble que incluye las nuevas cámaras ultra gran angular y gran angular, las cuales producen el video de más alta calidad en un smartphone y mejoras enormes en la fotografía de poca luz con el modo Noche y el modo Retrato de personas, mascotas, objetos y mucho más.
El iPhone 11 funciona con el chip A13 Bionic para ejecutar las tareas más exigentes mientras que, con una sola carga, la batería dura todo el día. Además está diseñado para resistir la intemperie con mejor resistencia al agua y el vidrio más duro en un smartphone.
El iPhone 11 viene en seis colores nuevos y espectaculares, como morado, verde, amarillo, negro, blanco y PRODUCT(RED).
El Apple Watch Series 5 estrena la pantalla Retina siempre activa que nunca descansa, por lo que es fácil ver la hora y otra información importante sin tener que levantar ni tocar la pantalla. Las nuevas funciones de orientación, como brújula integrada y altitud, ayudan a los usuarios a navegar mejor por su día. El Apple Watch Series 5 con funciones de celular permite a los clientes estar conectados, hacer llamadas y recibir textos. Con la función de llamada de emergencia internacional1, se puede llamar a los servicios de emergencia en más de 150 países directamente desde el Apple Watch, sin siquiera tener un iPhone cerca. Y con el sistema operativo watchOS 6, los usuarios pueden llevar control de su salud y estado físico con nuevas funciones como Control de Ciclos, la app Ruido y los círculos de Actividad.
El iPad 7.a generación optimizado aumentó el tamaño de pantalla del iPad más popular y más económico, con una asombrosa pantalla Retina de 10.2 pulgadas, soporte para el teclado Smart Keyboard2 de tamaño completo y el Apple Pencil3, así como las más recientes innovaciones que incluyen el chip A10 Fusion de alta velocidad, cámaras y sensores avanzados, facilidad de uso y una excelente duración de la batería para todo el día4. Diseñado para ser ultraportátil y duradero, el iPad pesa alrededor de una libra, y por primera vez incluye una carcasa hecha de aluminio 100 por ciento reciclado con la misma resistencia, durabilidad y acabado hermoso que el aluminio de todos los productos Apple5. El nuevo iPad 7.a generación está diseñado para el sistema operativo iPadOS con nuevas funcionalidades poderosas y características intuitivas. Viene en color plata, gris espacial y color oro, con conexión inalámbrica de ultraalto rendimiento y soporte para conectividad LTE de clase Gigabit.
El iPhone 11, el iPhone 11 Pro y el iPhone 11 Pro Max se conectan a la señal LTE más nueva y poderosa de 600 MHz de T-Mobile. Ninguna otra señal llega más lejos ni es más confiable, lo cual significa que los clientes obtendrán mejor cobertura que antes en áreas rurales y adentro de los edificios. Y, solo con T-Mobile, los clientes de Magenta pueden recibir los excelentes beneficios del Un-carrier como impuestos y cargos ya incluidos, Netflix por cuenta nuestra para familias, datos y textos incluidos en más de 210 destinos a nivel mundial, servicios de Wi-Fi durante todo el vuelo para textos ilimitados y una hora gratis de Wi-Fi para smartphone con el servicio Gogo, y T-Mobile Tuesdays, en el que agradecemos a los clientes con regalos cada semana y mucho más.
Para obtener más detalles sobre precios y planes de datos, visita es.t-mobile.com.
Para obtener más detalles sobre los productos Apple, visita www.apple.com.
1 Solamente para modelos con conexión celular y no están disponibles en todas las áreas.
2 El Smart Keyboard se vende por separado.
3 El Apple Pencil 1.a generación se vende por separado.
4 La duración de la batería depende de las configuraciones del aparato, el uso y otros factores. Los resultados reales podrían variar.
5 La afirmación sobre el material reciclado se aplica a la carcasa y se basa en inspecciones realizadas por UL LLC.
Acerca de T-Mobile US, Inc.
Como El Un-carrier de EE.UU., T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) está redefiniendo la forma en que los consumidores y las empresas adquieren los servicios de telefonía móvil por medio de liderazgo en la innovación de productos y servicios. Nuestra avanzada red nacional 4G LTE brinda experiencias excepcionales de servicio móvil a 83.1 millones de clientes que no están dispuestos a transigir en calidad y en valor. Con sede en Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US presta servicios a través de sus subsidiarias y opera sus marcas emblemáticas, T-Mobile y Metro by T-Mobile. Para obtener más información, visita es.t-mobile.com.
