The Most Powerful and Advanced Smartphones — iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max — and All New Dual Camera iPhone 11, Available to Pre-Order from U.S. Cellular on Friday, Sept. 13

U.S. Cellular today announced it will offer the latest products from Apple, including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone, as well as the new dual-camera iPhone 11. U.S. Cellular will also offer Apple Watch Series 5 with Always-On Retina display and the new seventh-generation iPad. Customers will be able to preorder iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 5 and the new iPad beginning Friday, Sept. 13 at www.uscellular.com at 7 a.m. The new iPhone and Apple Watch Series 5 will be available in U.S. Cellular stores starting on Friday, Sept. 20. The new iPad will be available in stores starting Monday, Sept. 30. For complete pricing details, please visit www.uscellular.com.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a new triple-camera system that provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography with Night mode and the highest quality video in a smartphone. The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life, with iPhone 11 Pro offering up to four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone Xs, and iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone Xs Max. The new Super Retina XDR in the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max is the brightest and most advanced display ever in an iPhone. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in four gorgeous finishes including a beautiful new midnight green.

iPhone 11 is packed with new powerful and innovative capabilities seamlessly integrated with iOS 13, bringing an unparalleled user experience. iPhone 11 introduces a powerful dual-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide and Wide angle cameras, producing the highest quality video in a smartphone, offering major improvements in low-light photography with Night mode, and Portrait mode of people, pets, things and more. iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance and the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. iPhone 11 comes in six new gorgeous colors including purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED).

Apple Watch Series 5 debuts an Always-On Retina display that never sleeps, so it’s easy to see the time and other important information, without raising or tapping the display. New location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, help users better navigate their day. Apple Watch Series 5 with cellular allows customers to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, while international emergency calling1 allows customers to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch in over 150 countries, even without iPhone nearby. And with watchOS 6, Apple Watch users are empowered to take charge of their health and fitness with new features like Cycle Tracking, the Noise app and Activity Trends.

The upgraded seventh-generation iPad brings more screen area to the most-popular, most affordable iPad, with a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard2 and Apple Pencil3, and the latest innovations including the fast A10 Fusion chip, advanced cameras and sensors, ease of use and great all-day battery life.4 Designed to be ultra-portable and durable, iPad weighs about one pound, and for the first time features an enclosure made from 100 percent recycled aluminum with the same strength, durability and beautiful finish as the aluminum in all Apple products.5 The new seventh-generation iPad is designed for iPadOS with powerful new capabilities and intuitive features, and comes in silver, space gray and gold finishes, with ultra-fast wireless performance and support for Gigabit-class LTE connectivity.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.uscellular.com. For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

1 Cellular models only and not available in all areas.

2 Smart Keyboard sold separately.

3 The first-generation Apple Pencil sold separately.

4 Battery life depends on device settings, usage and other factors. Actual results may vary.

5 Recycled material claim applies to the enclosure and is based on auditing done by UL LLC.

For a limited time, U.S. Cellular will offer new customers who switch their service the iPhone 11 Pro for only $10/month or the iPhone 11 for free with a qualifying trade-in of an iPhone 7 or newer and current customers who buy an iPhone 11 will get one free when they add a new line with discounts and requirements.* Details are available online at www.uscellular.com.

* New Customers: Promotional pricing requires Total Plan UNL/UNL+ or New UNL/UNL+, new line, port-in, credit approval, iPhone 11 purchase and qualified trade-in required, Device Protection+ and comes via monthly bill credit on a 30-mo. RIC. Taxes, fees, and additional restrictions apply. Current Customers: Promotional pricing requires Total Plan UNL/UNL+ and New UNL/UNL+, purchase of qualifying devices, at least one new line, credit approval, 30-mo. RICs, and Device Protection+. Comes via monthly bill credits equal to 50% off each device. Taxes, fees, and additional restrictions apply. See www.uscellular.com for details.

