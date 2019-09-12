Según los gerentes de proyectos, el estudio del PMI demuestra cómo las mejores tecnologías de IA aumentan la productividad a la hora de gestionar proyectos

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 12, 2019 05:52 PM EDT
El Project Management Institute (PMI) anunció hoy su informe exhaustivo del año 2019 conocido como Pulse of the Profession®: IA @ Work: Nuevos proyectos, nuevos pensamientos. El informe, una parte complementaria de "Los innovadores de las IA: Descifrar el código del rendimiento en la gestión de proyectos", explica cómo la inteligencia artificial (IA) está cambiando la forma en la que los proyectos se gestionan y se entregan a nivel mundial.
Dado que los proyectos sobre la inteligencia artificial se volvieron una norma, los gerentes de proyectos necesitan comprender mejor qué tecnologías los van a ayudar a agilizar y a mejorar su elaboración de proyectos basada en las IA; de lo contrario, se arriesgan a quedarse atrás. Este informe destaca las mejores tecnologías de IA que los gerentes de proyectos están aprovechando para aumentar la productividad a la hora de administrar proyectos, y la forma de incorporarlas a la elaboración de estos en general.
Mientras que los encargados de proyectos emplean las tecnologías de IA para aumentar la productividad y la calidad de estos, explotar al máximo el potencial de las IA requiere desarrollar un conocimiento constante de estas y también estar al día con las últimas tecnologías. En realidad, el informe descubre que las organizaciones y sus encargados de proyectos van a necesitar un elevado Project Management Technology Quotient (PMTQ), forma de evaluar la habilidad que tiene una organización para gestionar e integrar las tecnologías según las necesidades de esta o del proyecto en cuestión, para convertir a la estrategia de las IA en una realidad.
Según Michael DePrisco, vicepresidente en Soluciones Globales del PMI, «En una economía que cada vez más se basa en los proyectos, las organizaciones más proactivas saben que el éxito de sus estrategias depende de la efectividad con la que llevan a cabo los proyectos, y la competencia hacia el dominio de las IA no es la excepción». «Como vemos que las tecnologías de IA continúan integrándose en las organizaciones, la investigación indica que los gerentes de proyectos, especialmente aquellos con un elevado PMTQ, están más que preparados para desempeñar un rol integral en la implementación», indicó.
Según los encuestados del estudio, el 50 % demostró tener un elevado PMTQ ("innovadores"), y un 10 % demostró practicar solo a veces o nunca los principios del PMTQ ("rezagados").
La mayoría de los encuestados de ambos grupos dijeron que sus habilidades y experiencias para gestionar proyectos son una buena base para la gestión de las IA. Sin embargo, los "innovadores" tienen una ventaja: el 74 % de ellos dijo que están seguros de que sus habilidades les permiten trabajar con las IA, en comparación con el 51 % de los "rezagados".
Además, los "innovadores" mencionaron que tenían más conocimiento y experiencia con respecto a muchas tecnologías de IA, que incluyen sistemas de conocimiento, gestión de decisiones, reconocimiento de voz, sistemas expertos. Estos encuestados también informaron que lograban mejores resultados al usar las tecnologías de IA, que incluyen pasar menos tiempo con ciertas actividades como monitorear el progreso, gestionar la documentación, planificar las actividades y los recursos.
Según los encuestados, estas son las mejores tecnologías que mejoran la productividad:
- Automatización robótica de procesos: tecnología que imita y automatiza las tareas humanas para respaldar los procesos corporativos.
- Aprendizaje automático: tecnología que mediante la detección de patrones para mejores decisiones en situaciones sucesivas les permite a las computadoras aprender.
- Aprendizaje por refuerzo: técnica de aprendizaje automático que le permite aprender al software en un ambiente interactivo, mediante la práctica y el error, al utilizar el feedback de sus acciones.
Según los encuestados, estas son las mejores tecnologías que aumentan la calidad:
- Soluciones libres de prejuicios: tecnología que identifica los prejuicios automáticamente en una gama de algoritmos de IA.
- Sistemas expertos: tecnología que estimula e imita la inteligencia humana, habilidades o comportamientos, y a menudo ofrece conocimientos especializados en un campo, tema o habilidad.
- Sistemas de conocimiento: tecnología que comprende el contexto de la información que se procesa para ayudar a los procedimientos a solucionar problemas, y para respaldar el aprendizaje humano, la toma de decisiones y acciones.
Mientras que está claro que las IA pueden hacer la diferencia en cuanto a la calidad de las entregas, está en las organizaciones y en sus gerentes de proyectos identificar y comprender qué tecnologías pueden ayudarlos de la mejor manera a lograr sus metas y a obtener éxito a largo plazo.
Para saber más sobre el informe exhaustivo del año 2019 conocido como Pulse of the Profession®: Innovadores IA: IA @ Work: Nuevos proyectos, nuevos pensamientos. The Pulse of the Profession® El análisis exhaustivo se llevó a cabo en línea en junio/julio del 2019 entre 780 profesionales de gestión de proyectos a nivel mundial.
Acerca del Project Management Institute (PMI)
El Project Management Institute (PMI) es la asociación líder a nivel mundial para quienes consideran la gestión de proyectos, programas o portafolios como su profesión. Desde su fundación en 1969, el PMI se destaca por entregar calidad a más de tres millones de profesionales que trabajan en casi todos los países del mundo a través de promoción mundial, colaboración, educación e investigación. Fomentamos el trabajo, mejoramos el éxito organizativo y hacemos crecer la profesión de gestión de proyectos mediante estándares reconocidos a nivel mundial, certificaciones, comunidades, recursos, herramientas, investigaciones académicas, publicaciones, cursos de desarrollo profesional y oportunidades de establecer contactos. Como parte de la familia del PMI, ProjectManagement.com crea comunidades en línea a nivel mundial que distribuyen más recursos, mejores herramientas, mayores contactos y perspectivas más amplias. Visite www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute, y en Twitter @PMInstitute.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005946/es/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT