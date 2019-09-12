TSYS stellt bahnbrechende Authentifizierungsplattform vor

|By Business Wire
|
September 12, 2019 06:43 PM EDT
TSYS (NYSE: TSS) hat heute ein neues Authentifizierungsprodukt vorgestellt, das beispiellose Optionen zur Verifizierung von Kundenidentitäten in Echtzeit liefert. Das neue Angebot, die TSYS Authentication PlatformSM, baut auf Daten aus Kundenerfahrungen auf, die von direkten Kontaktpunkten von Karteninhabern zusammengetragen werden, und integriert sich in die vorhandenen Authentifizierungssysteme der Kunden von TSYS. Die TSYS Authentication Platform ist in Europa verfügbar und soll im Jahr 2020 in Nordamerika gestartet werden.
Mit dem neuen Produkt soll überprüft werden, ob eine Person diejenige ist, für die sie sich ausgibt, und der Betrug in Bezug auf Anwendungen, Transaktionen und Kontenübernahmen reduziert werden. Gleichzeitig soll ein reibungsloses Kundenerlebnis gewährleistet werden. Es ist effektiv bei der Bekämpfung von synthetischem Identitätsbetrug, da es nicht auf gemeldeten Daten aufbaut. Damit würden zwangsweise ineffiziente Verzögerungszeiten innerhalb des Verifizierungsverfahrens entstehen.
Die Plattform nutzt die neueste Technologie - einschließlich maschinellen Lernens -, um in Echtzeit fundierte Beurteilungen jeglicher Art von Kundeninteraktion oder -transaktion mit einem Finanzinstitut sowohl für private als auch für gewerbliche Beziehungen zu liefern. So kann beispielsweise ein Konto eingerichtet, ein Kundenprofil aktualisiert, ein Passwort geändert oder ein Kauf getätigt werden.
Dank der Beziehungen des Unternehmens mit mehr als 130 Kartenausstellern weltweit kann TSYS beispiellose emittenten- und grenzüberschreitende Erkenntnisse liefern.
„Hier bei TSYS ist uns klar, wie unterschiedliche Transaktionen miteinander in Beziehung stehen, denn wir arbeiten mit einem globalen Netzwerk aus Kartenemittenten zusammen, die Millionen von Einzelkonten repräsentieren“, sagte Justin Griggs, Senior Vice President Produktstrategien und Vermarktung, TSYS Issuer Solutions. „Wenn es zum Beispiel eine Gefährdung für ein Gerät in Irland gibt, dann können wir diese Informationen nutzen, um auf den Versuch einer Fernanmeldung in Nordamerika aufmerksam zu machen. Wir verfügen über Echtzeitkenntnisse zu potentiellen Betrugsproblemen; diese Informationen nutzen wir jetzt, um unsere Kunden bei der Authentifizierung ihrer Kunden und Transaktionen in beliebigen Anwendungsfällen zu unterstützen.“
Die TSYS Authentication Platform hilft den Kunden von TSYS mit ihrem Compliance-Bedarf, so dass sie sich an die Regelungen der Payment Service Directive 2 (PSD2) und Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) der Europäischen Union halten können. Dafür liefert sie Möglichkeiten, in flexibler Weise mit dem in raschem Wandel befindlichen Bereich Authentifizierung Schritt zu halten.
TSYS hat bei der Entwicklung des Produktes mit vier Hauptunternehmen zusammengearbeitet:
- Featurespace ist der führende Anbieter der preisgekrönten, skalierbaren ARIC™-Plattform und Erfinder von Adaptive Behavioral Analytics. Das Unternehmen hat zuvor mit TSYS bei dem Produkt zur Vermeidung von Transaktionsbetrug TSYS Foresight Score SM zusammengearbeitet. Die neue Authentifizierungsplattform nutzt die flexiblen Multi-Tenant-Ressourcen von Featurespace, mit denen eine branchenweite Übersicht neuer Betrugsvektoren für fortgeschrittene Entscheidungsfindung ermöglicht wird.
- Emailage ist einer der globalen Marktführer im Bereich Online-Betrugsvermeidung und E-Mail-Risikobeurteilung. Für die Technologie von Emailage werden Metadaten von E-Mail-Adressen, modernstes maschinelles Lernen sowie dynamische Daten aus einem globalen Netzwerk genutzt, um multidimensionale Identitätsprofile zu generieren und Betrugsrisikobewertungen abzugeben. So können die Nutzer fundiertere Verfahren zur Entscheidungsfindung entwickeln.
- InAuth ist ein führendes Unternehmen für digitale Geräte-Intelligenz, das auf die Nutzung von Browser- und App-Informationen zur Authentifizierung von Online-Transaktionen spezialisiert ist. Die Firma wird sicherstellen, dass die Kunden von TSYS die Zuverlässigkeit und Vertrauenswürdigkeit jedes Geräts kennen und überblicken, das mit ihren digitalen Kanälen interagiert - einschließlich mobiler Apps, dem mobilen Internet und Desktop-Geräten.
- Payfone ist das führende Netzwerk für die digitale Authentifizierung der Identität für die vernetzte Welt. Die Lösungen des Unternehmens ermöglichen es Verbrauchern und Unternehmen, vertrauensvoll Transaktionen mit sämtlichen Kanälen durchzuführen. Über seinen firmeneigenen Trust Score™ kann Payfone die „Erfolgsquoten“ erhöhen und gleichzeitig synthetische IDs und Identitätsdiebstahl mittels passiver Authentifizierung in Echtzeit und prädiktivem Identitätsvertrauen vereiteln. Das Unternehmen wird das potentielle Risiko bemessen, das mit einer digitalen Identität einhergeht. So können sich die Verbraucher darauf verlassen, dass sie wissen, wer ihre Kunden sind.
TSYS wird seine Authentifizierungsmaßnahmen weiterhin verbessern, um zur Bekämpfung der Betrugslandschaft beizutragen, und geht davon aus, dafür weitere Funktionen nutzen zu können: Gesichtserkennung, Scannen von Dokumenten und Verhaltensbiometrie. Außerdem sollen ab 2020 und danach differenzierte Datensätze genutzt werden.
Weitere Informationen über die TSYS Authentication Platform finden Sie auf https://www.tsys.com/authentication-platform
Über TSYS
TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) ist ein führender globaler Zahlungsanbieter und bietet nahtlose, sichere und innovative Lösungen für das gesamte Zahlungsspektrum – für Emittenten, Händler und Verbraucher. Wir sind erfolgreich, weil wir die Menschen und ihre Bedürfnisse bei jeder Entscheidung in den Mittelpunkt rücken, damit sie die bestehenden Zahlungsoptionen ausschöpfen können. Diese Methode nennen wir „People-Centered Payments® (personenzentrierte Zahlungen).
Unser Firmensitz befindet sich in Columbus, Georgia, USA. Unser Team hat etwa 13.000 Mitglieder, und wir unterhalten lokale Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern. TSYS hat 2018 Umsätze in Höhe von 4,0 Milliarden $ generiert und in diesem Zeitraum mehr als 32,3 Milliarden Transaktionen abgewickelt. Wir sind Mitglied der Civic 50 und wurden im Jahr 2018 von der Zeitschrift Ethisphere zu einem der am meisten an ethischen Prinzipien orientierten Unternehmen der Welt erklärt. TSYS ist Mitglied der S&P 500 und postet regelmäßig sämtliche wichtigen Informationen auf seiner Website. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter tsys.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005956/de/
