Italien hat das EyeArt-AI-Eye-Screening-System von Eyenuk für die erste nationale Präventions- und Diagnosekampagne für retinale und diabetische Makulopathie eingesetzt

September 12, 2019 07:14 PM EDT
Eyenuk Inc., ein weltweit tätiges Unternehmen für Medizintechnik und Dienstleistungen im Bereich der künstlichen Intelligenz (KI) (englisch: Artificial Intelligence, AI) und Marktführer bei realen Anwendungen für AI-Eye-Screening™, gab heute bekannt, dass das EyeArt®-AI-Eye-Screening-System erfolgreich für Italiens erste nationale Präventions- und Diagnosekampagne für retinale und diabetische Makulopathie eingesetzt wurde. Insgesamt wurden 2.200 Patienten in 30 Zentren in ganz Italien untersucht, wobei mehr als die Hälfte für das EyeArt-AI-Eye-Screening ausgewählt wurde. Der Präventionsmonat für diabetische Retinopathie und Makulopathie wurde vom italienischen Gesundheitsministerium, der Stadt Mailand und der italienischen Gesellschaft für Augenheilkunde in Zusammenarbeit mit dem ambrosianischen Augenzentrum (CAMO), dem Krankenhaus San Raffaele und Eyenuk gefördert.
In Italien leiden schätzungsweise 3,2 Millionen Patienten an Diabetes. Schätzungsweise 25 % sind von der diabetischen Retinopathie (DR) betroffen,1 die Hauptursache für Sehbehinderungen und Blindheit bei Erwachsenen im erwerbsfähigen Alter. DR tritt auf, wenn hohe Blutzuckerwerte zu Schäden in den Blutgefäßen der Netzhaut führen, dem lichtempfindlichen Gewebe auf der Rückseite des Auges. Bei Menschen mit Diabetes wird eine jährliche Augenuntersuchung empfohlen, da DR ohne erkennbare Symptome oder Sehstörungen unbemerkt weiter fortschreiten kann.
Das EyeArt-AI-System verwendet Algorithmen der künstlichen Intelligenz, um Bilder des Auges, die mit einer Netzhautkamera aufgenommen wurden, selbstständig zu analysieren. Von den Patienten, die sich einem EyeArt-AI-Eye-Screening unterzogen haben, wurden 214 Patienten mit einer noch nie zuvor diagnostizierten schweren DR identifiziert; alle wurden an Augenärzte überwiesen, um ihr Sehvermögen zu retten. Das EyeArt-AI-System ist bis heute die am umfassendsten validierte KI-Technologie für die autonome Erkennung von DR, die in der Praxis bei mehr als einer halben Million Patientenbesuchen mit mehr als 2 Millionen gesammelten Bildern weltweit getestet wurde. In einer prospektiven, zulassungsrelevanten klinischen Studie mit mehr als 900 Patienten zeigte das EyeArt-System eine Sensitivität von 95,5 % und eine Spezifität von 86 % für den Nachweis von referenzierbarer DR.
„Die Verwendung des EyeArt-AI-Systems für unsere Screening-Kampagne war ein außergewöhnlicher Erfolg. Fast 17 % der untersuchten Patienten hatten noch nie eine vollständige diabetische Augenuntersuchung erhalten, und weitere 8 % waren seit mehr als vier Jahren nicht mehr untersucht worden“, sagt Dr. Lucio Buratto, wissenschaftlicher Direktor von CAMO. „Mit dem EyeArt-AI-System konnten wir Tausende von Patienten in einem Bruchteil der Zeit untersuchen, die es sonst gebraucht hätte. Wir können zu dem Schluss kommen, dass eine rechtzeitige Diagnose und angemessene Behandlung in 50-70 % der Fälle, die eine schwere Sehbehinderung aufgrund von Diabetes und DR aufweisen, zu einer Verringerung führen könnte. Darüber hinaus bedeutet die Früherkennung, dass die Kosten für Gesundheits- und Sozialfürsorge deutlich niedriger sein werden. Wir freuen uns darauf, das EyeArt-AI-System in zukünftigen Kampagnen und in unseren Kliniken einzusetzen.“
Das EyeArt-AI-System ermöglicht es Diabetes-Versorgern, Patienten mit schwerer DR schnell und genau zu identifizieren, ohne dass sie vor Ort über Fachkenntnisse in der Augenheilkunde verfügen müssen, so dass Risikopatienten sofort an einen Augenarzt überwiesen werden können, um sie weiter zu untersuchen und eine sehkrafterhaltende Behandlung durchzuführen. Das EyeArt-AI-System beseitigt die größten Hindernisse für das jährliche DR-Screening und die -Diagnose: rechtzeitiger Zugang zum Screening und Patienten-Compliance.
„Wir sind stolz darauf, Teil der ersten nationalen Screening-Kampagne für diabetische Retinopathie und Makulopathie in Italien zu sein“, sagt Kaushal Solanki, CEO von Eyenuk. „Den Anbietern im Bereich Augenheilkunde die Möglichkeit zu geben, schnell Tausende von Menschen zu untersuchen, ist sehr ermutigend, und wir freuen uns auf die Teilnahme an ähnlichen Initiativen weltweit.“
Eyenuk wird sein EyeArt-AI-Eye-Screening-System auf der Jahrestagung der Europäischen Vereinigung für das Studium von Diabetes (European Association for the Study of Diabetes, EASD) (Stand Nr. D.02) vom 16. bis 20. September 2019 in Barcelona, Spanien, vorstellen.
VIDEO: Erfahren Sie von Dr. Buratto mehr über das EyeArt-AI-Eye-Screening-System für diabetische Retinopathie.
Über das EyeArt-AI-Eye-Screening-System
Das EyeArt-AI-Eye-Screening-System bietet vollautomatisches DR-Screening, einschließlich Netzhautbildgebung, DR-Grading nach internationalen Standards und Befundung vor Ort, in einem einzigen Praxisbesuch während der regulären Untersuchung eines diabetischen Patienten. Nachdem die Fundusbilder des Patienten aufgenommen und an das EyeArt-AI-System übermittelt wurden, liegen die DR-Screening-Ergebnisse in weniger als 60 Sekunden in einem PDF-Bericht vor.
Über Eyenuk Inc.
Eyenuk Inc. ist ein weltweit tätiges Unternehmen für Medizintechnik und medizinische Dienstleistungen im Bereich künstliche Intelligenz (KI) sowie Marktführer im Hinblick auf die Anwendung des AI Eye Screening™ zur automatischen Erkennung von Krankheiten unter authentischen Bedingungen sowie von AI Predictive Biomarkers™ zur Risikobeurteilung und Krankheitsüberwachung. Das erste Produkt von Eyenuk, das EyeArt-AI-Eye-Screening-System, ist die am umfassendsten validierte KI-Technologie für die autonome Erkennung von DR. Eyenuk ist auf einer Mission, um weltweit jedes Auge zu untersuchen, um eine rechtzeitige Diagnose lebens- und sehkraftgefährdender Krankheiten zu gewährleisten, einschließlich diabetischer Retinopathie, grüner Star, altersbedingter Makuladegeneration, Schlaganfallrisiko, kardiovaskulärem Risiko und Alzheimer. Besuchen Sie Eyenuk online auf seiner Website, Twitter, Facebook und auf LinkedIn.
Das EyeArt-System hat eine CE-Kennzeichnung und wurde von der Europäischen Union als Medizinprodukt der Klasse IIa und von Health Canada als Medizinprodukt der Klasse 2 für den Verkauf freigegeben. In den USA ist das EyeArt-System nur für den Einsatz in der Forschung bestimmt.
EyeArt® ist ein eingetragenes Warenzeichen von Eyenuk Inc.
1 https://www.istat.it/en/archivio/202712
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005963/de/
