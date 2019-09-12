New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Nanotronics’ New High-Tech Manufacturing Facility

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 12, 2019 08:41 PM EDT
Nanotronics together with New York New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, announced that Nanotronics will open a high-tech manufacturing center at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, creating 190 new jobs and investing $11 million. The new flagship manufacturing center will be located in the Brooklyn Navy Yard's historic Building 20, a 150-year-old former shipbuilding factory. The project, which brings manufacturing and research and development together in one location, delivers the blueprint for how to reinvigorate New York's manufacturing sector while furthering Governor Cuomo's efforts to grow the state's technology ecosystem. Additionally, Nanotronics has partnered with the City University of New York's Medgar Evers College to join the START-UP NY program, collaborating to develop the next generation of leaders in the expanding technology and manufacturing epicenter of New York.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005970/en/
From Left to Right: David Ehrenberg, President and CEO, Brooklyn Navy Yard; Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor of New York, Antoinette Roberson, Senior Director of Career Services at Medgar Evers College of New York; John Putman, President and Co-founder, Nanotronics; Matthew Putman, CEO and Co-founder, Nanotronics (Photo: Jorge Herrera, Nanotronics)
In a press release, New York State Governor, Andrew M. Cuomo said, "New York offers 21st century tech firms the talent pipelines they need to succeed, and we are proud to support innovative companies that invest in the Empire State." Governor Cuomo also said in the release, "This project melds the Brooklyn waterfront's industrial heritage with its tech-based future and creates a state-of-the-art manufacturing center that will generate jobs, spur investment and build a stronger economy."
"New York City is rapidly becoming the international hub for innovation and technology, and it's not just happening in Manhattan," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "With New York State's support and record private investment, Brooklyn Navy Yard capitalized on its rich industrial history and has emerged as a national model for revitalizing manufacturing and green technology in the 21st century. The expansion of Nanotronics will create 190 new jobs, and most importantly, it includes a training pipeline in partnership with CUNY so that New Yorkers can actually obtain and retain those positions. We look forward to welcoming the next generation of innovators and leaders."
Matthew Putman, CEO and Co-Founder of Nanotronics said, "As we break ground on our new home, we are grateful to the State of New York and to the Brooklyn Navy Yard for their dedication to industry, innovation, and most importantly, the community they have united."
Founded in 2010, Nanotronics manufactures advanced imaging systems that combine robotics, optical microscopy and machine learning and artificial intelligence platforms. These platforms revolutionize process control for manufacturing, factory control and research - especially in the advanced materials, pharmaceutical, life sciences and aerospace industries, among others. Currently a tenant of the Brooklyn Navy Yard's New Lab, a platform for scaling frontier technologies and home to over 500 entrepreneurs, this project will expand the company into the Navy Yard's historic Building 20 and allow it to increase operations to meet growing demand.
Designed by Rogers Partners Architects + Urban Designers, the new facility will allow Nanotronics' artificial intelligence researchers, computer scientists, chemists and physicists to work directly with skilled machinists on the manufacturing floor, developing innovations that will lead partner industries to a smaller factory footprint, less waste and a faster route from R&D to production. The firm will be able to recruit top talent locally through New York institutions including the Navy Yard's Employment Center and STEAM Center, the City University of New York (CUNY), Cornell Tech, New York University and Columbia University. The hub's location in the Navy Yard also provides space for partner firms in the life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace, automobile, additive manufacturing and quantum computing sectors to grow alongside Nanotronics.
Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-Designate Eric Gertler said, “This project honors the Brooklyn Navy Yard's manufacturing heritage and utilizes New York's top academic and tech talent to support the kind of cutting-edge company that is driving our economy forward. Today's partnership is a prime example of the progress ESD has made creating a place and a path for innovation and opportunity."
Assembly Member Joseph R. Lentol said, "Thank you to Governor Cuomo and Lt. Governor Hochul for bringing another great leading technology to Brooklyn. The Navy Yard is clearly a hub for new, creative and significant technology that seats New York at the forefront of high-tech job creation. This partnership and this new space will greatly benefit our community by utilizing the local talent pool and keeping Brooklyn on the forefront of the tech industry."
CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, "We thank Governor Cuomo for his START-UP NY initiative, which continues to benefit the University and our students. This important partnership between Nanotronics and CUNY's Medgar Evers College will afford our students the opportunity to gain the necessary workplace experience and digital skills they will need to succeed in the tech-focused 21st century economy."
David Ehrenberg, President & CEO of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation said, "The Navy Yard is quickly becoming a national model for bringing sustainable manufacturing jobs back to cities, and companies like Nanotronics are leading that charge. Nanotronics is the perfect example of the type of innovative manufacturer that can thrive at the Yard, exemplifying a new model of urban manufacturing and creating high-quality jobs."
Winston Fisher, Partner at Fisher Brothers and NYC REDC Co-Chair, said, "This tech hub will help cement the Brooklyn Navy Yard's place at the intersection of tech and manufacturing - generating solid returns for New York while developing and building new technologies."
Cheryl A. Moore, President and Chief Operating Officer of the New York Genome Center and NYC REDC Co-Chair, said, "From Brooklyn to the Bronx, New York's tech sector is surging, and this project is a down payment on future growth. Nanotronics is on the leading edge of its field, providing critical tools for healthcare and life sciences research - and we look forward to the jobs this project will create and the other companies it will attract to our city."
To support Nanotronics' expansion, Empire State Development has offered the company up to $2.25 million in a performance-based capital grant. To receive the full grant amount, Nanotronics must create 190 jobs on top of its existing 34 positions and invest at least $11 million in the project. The company also intends to spend at least 30 percent of the grant with certified Minority and Women-Owned Businesses. The project was supported by the New York City Regional Economic Development Council.
Additionally, Nanotronics is partnering with CUNY's Medgar Evers College to join the START-UP NY program, which fosters collaboration between innovative companies and universities across New York State. Through this program, Nanotronics' executives will work with faculty and students at Medgar Evers to mentor students, collaborate on research projects, host career service workshops, place students in meaningful paid internships and jobs, as well as develop teaching curriculums and programs in STEM and the humanities. Students will receive real-world business and technical experience in an emerging high-tech industry - preparing them for a wide variety of future careers, including at Nanotronics.
The Nanotronics groundbreaking comes as the Brooklyn Navy Yard undergoes a $1 billion expansion, its largest since WWII. The current expansion, which will increase the Yard's job total to 20,000 from its current 10,000 by the end of 2021, includes the recently completed renovation of Building 77 to provide space to vertically-integrated design and manufacturing companies and the ground-floor Food Manufacturing Market; Dock 72, a new creative office building developed by Rudin Development, Boston Properties and WeWork opening this fall; Admiral's Row, which will include a light manufacturing and creative office building developed by Steiner NYC and a Wegmans supermarket slated to open in October; the Green Manufacturing Center, which houses New Lab; and an expanded Steiner Studios, the largest film and television production studio outside Hollywood in the United States.
The Brooklyn Navy Yard also recently announced a $2.5 billion master plan to create 10,000 additional jobs housed in vertical manufacturing buildings, which would bring the total number of jobs at the Yard to 30,000 in the coming decades. The plan is centered around three underused development sites within the Yard and would include the ground-up development of vertical manufacturing space along with public realm and accessibility improvements. The plan also envisions a Navy Yard more integrated within the local community and improved wayfinding, lighting, and streetscapes to make the Yard more pedestrian and cyclist friendly.
About Nanotronics
Nanotronics invented a platform that combines AI, automation, and sophisticated imaging for industrial inspection. Building on a manufacturing legacy of equal parts ingenuity and scientific inquiry, our mission begins with inspection instruments, believing that to build the future, first you need to see it. Nanotronics is combining AI, robotics, super resolution, and 3D imaging for tomorrow’s manufacturing processes.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005970/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT