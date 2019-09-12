Verimatrix brengt gestroomlijnde beveiligings- en analysetechnieken voor efficiëntere videonetwerken voor het voetlicht op IBC 2019

|By Business Wire
|
|September 12, 2019 08:57 PM EDT
IBC 2019 (#5.A59) – Verimatrix, (Parijs: VMX) (Euronext Parijs: VMX), een wereldwijde leverancier van beveiligings- en business intelligence-oplossingen die inhoud, apparaten, applicaties en communicatie beschermen, zal zijn visie op het beveiligen van de verbonden toekomst tonen met een uitgebreid assortiment gebruiksklare oplossingen op IBC 2019. In weerspiegeling van de gerichtheid op het creëren van meerwaarde voor klanten door het bieden van vriendelijke beveiliging en vertrouwde zakelijke inzichten, zal het bedrijf zijn uitgebreide reeks oplossingen presenteren die is ontworpen om de groeiende complexiteit van videolevering, vanwege de toegenomen eisen als gevolg van meerdere apparaten en meerdere indelingen, te verminderen.
"Verimatrix staat al jarenlang bekend als een vertrouwde beveiligingsleverancier. We bouwen voort op dat vertrouwen door innovatieve manieren om de belemmeringen ten aanzien van de inzet en het gebruik van beveiliging en analyses weg te nemen," aldus Steve Oetegenn, COO van Verimatrix. "Deelnemers aan de conventie zullen duidelijk zien hoe we de waarde van onze oplossingen vergroten door een bijdrage te leveren aan het efficiënter laten werken van de videodiensten en -activiteiten van onze klanten - wat een doorbraak kan zijn in het huidige klimaat."
Hoogtepunten op de stand:
- ProtectMyApp Code Protection – ProtectMyApp maakt zijn debuut op de IBC. Het is een cloudgebaseerde service die een ongeëvenaard niveau van eenvoud en snelheid biedt voor de beschermingsfase van app-ontwikkeling, waarbij inhoud en code binnen enkele minuten worden beveiligd via een eenvoudige webinterface. Beschikbaar via een betaalbaar abonnementsmodel, beschermt het tegen reverse engineering en manipulatie-activiteiten die kunnen leiden tot potentiële financiële verliezen en gegevensdiefstal.
Verimatrix zal een demonstratie geven met Phenix Real Time Solutions, de leider van het gesynchroniseerd streamen van live video op schaal, het eerste real-time videoleveringsplatform in de branche met DRM. Op basis van het WebRTC-protocol maakt het platform gesynchroniseerde videostreams mogelijk in browsers en mobiele apps, die worden beschermd tegen mogelijke aanvallen met de Verimatrix Code Protection. Dit is ideaal voor live e-sport- en gaming-applicaties.
- TV Everywhere Authentication – Met de Verimatrix Strong Authentication- en TV Authentication-oplossingen zal Verimatrix aantonen hoe het barrières voor consumenten kan verwijderen om toegang te krijgen tot inhoud op elke app of elk apparaat via een wrijvingsloos en uniek authenticatieproces. Samen bieden deze oplossingen een extra beveiligingslaag, terwijl het voor de abonnees eenvoudig wordt om toegang te krijgen tot applicaties van derden vanuit een beheerde of exploitantenapplicatie.
- Verimatrix Multi-DRM – Vooraf geïntegreerd met een breed scala aan clients, biedt deze oplossing harmonisatie met native DRM's en aanvullende functionaliteit, zoals rootdetectie, detectie van schermopname, HDCP-handhaving en andere beveiligingsfuncties van apparaten. Verimatrix Analytics is een vooraf geïntegreerd onderdeel van de oplossing die ook zowel client- als server-side watermarking ondersteunt. Via een software-as-a-service (SaaS)-model kunnen leveranciers van videodiensten op efficiënte wijze een OTT-dienst met meerdere schermen lanceren met een lage CAPEX die kan opschalen tot tientallen miljoenen abonnees.
Verimatrix zal de integratie tussen zijn Multi-DRM-oplossing en de Secure Packager Encoder Key Exchange (SPEKE) API, ontwikkeld door Amazon Web Services (AWS), tonen. Hiermee wordt de noodzaak van complexe integraties tussen eigen DRM API's en encryptors van verschillende leveranciers geëlimineerd, wat uiteindelijk de implementatie versnelt voor leveranciers van videodiensten.
- Verimatrix Analytics – Naast de traditionele ervaringskwaliteit (QoE) en prestatiestatistieken van spelers, biedt de Verimatrix Analytics SaaS-oplossing bruikbare zakelijke inzichten voor leveranciers van videodiensten die het eigendom van de gegevens behouden met minimale investeringen in vernieuwingsprojecten.
- Verimatrix Flexible Provisioning – Verimatrix zal zijn bekroonde Flexible Provisioning-demonstratie geven. Hiermee worden verbonden apparaten op elk gewenst moment in hun levenscyclus - van productie tot updates in het veld - via de cloud of het distributienetwerk van de klant beschermd en veilig bijgewerkt, wat inhoudt dat fabrikanten omslachtige fysieke beveiligingsstappen kunnen vermijden.
Belangrijke evenementen:
- 17e jaarlijkse CSI Awards-ceremonie – vrij. 13 sep. om 17:00 uur
Verimatrix is genomineerd voor zijn nTitleMe TV Authentication-oplossing in de categorie Best TV Everywhere/Multi-Screen Video. Winnaars worden tijdens de ceremonie bekendgemaakt.
- IABM’s Future Trends Theatre (8.F40)
'Delivering the TV Everywhere Experience Users Want' – zat. 14 sep. om 16:10 uur.
Lu Bolden, VP Business Development, zal onthullen hoe de wrijving tussen contentproviders, exploitanten van videodiensten en abonnees kan worden verminderd door een naadloze TV Everywhere-ervaring mogelijk te maken die de churn vermindert.
'Future of Compression and Distribution Techniques' – ma. 16 sep. om 16:50 uur.
Martin Bergenwall, Sr. VP Product Management, zal zich bij het panel voegen om praktische stappen te presenteren over de wijze waarop exploitanten tv-uitzendingen kunnen migreren naar moderne streaming door gebruik te maken van multicast ABR en cloudgebaseerde beveiliging.
- 4K 4Charity Fun Run – zat. 14 sep. om 7:30 uur in het Amstelpark
Team Verimatrix is er trots op zijn sponsoring van dit jaarlijkse evenement voort te zetten dat ten goede zal komen aan de wereldwijde liefdadigheidsorganisatie Technovation (voorheen Iridescent), een wereldwijde non-profitorganisatie voor onderwijs die de ondervertegenwoordigde jonge mensen, met name meisjes, rond de wereld in staat stelt innovators en leiders te worden door middel van engineering en technologie.
Ga voor meer informatie over de aanwezigheid van Verimatrix tijdens IBC 2019 of om een afspraak te boeken naar www.verimatrix.com/IBC2019. Volg het gesprek op #IBC2019.
Over Verimatrix
Verimatrix (Euronext Parijs: VMX) is een wereldwijde leverancier van beveiligings- en business intelligence-oplossingen die inhoud, apparaten, applicaties en communicatie op meerdere markten beschermen. Veel van 's werelds grootste dienstverleners en toonaangevende innovators vertrouwen op Verimatrix om systemen te beschermen waarvan mensen dagelijks afhankelijk zijn voor mobiele apps, entertainment, bankieren, gezondheidszorg, communicatie en transport. Verimatrix biedt eenvoudig te gebruiken softwareoplossingen, clouddiensten en siliconen IP die ongeëvenaarde beveiliging en business intelligence bieden. Trots op het ondersteunen en beschermen van zijn klanten gedurende al meer dan twee decennia, bedient Verimatrix IoT-softwareontwikkelaars, apparaatmakers, halfgeleiderfabrikanten, dienstverleners en inhoudsdistributeurs. Ga voor meer informatie naar www.verimatrix.com.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005971/nl/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT