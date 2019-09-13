OVO Energy to Acquire SSE Energy Services in a Landmark Transaction

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 13, 2019 02:18 AM EDT
The UK’s leading independent energy supplier OVO Energy has agreed to acquire SSE’s household energy and related services business for £500 million, comprising £400 million in cash and £100 million in loan notes, marking a significant moment for the energy industry. Together, the companies serve almost 5m households across the UK.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005985/en/
Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO and Founder of OVO (Photo: Business Wire)
The acquisition will accelerate OVO’s ambition to provide clean, affordable energy for everyone. Combining SSE’s scale and OVO’s technology capabilities will enable millions more customers to experience the latest technology to decarbonise their homes, while keeping their costs down and continuing to receive great service.
Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO and Founder of OVO said:
“This transaction marks a significant moment for the energy industry. Advances in technology, the falling cost of renewable energy and battery storage, the explosion of data and the urgent need to decarbonise are completely transforming the global energy system.
“For the past three years OVO has been investing heavily in scalable operating platforms, smart data capabilities and connected home services, ensuring we’re well positioned to grow and take advantage of new opportunities in a changing market.
SSE and OVO are a great fit. They share our values on sustainability and serving customers. They’ve built an excellent team that I’m really looking forward to working with.”
Alistair Phillips-Davies, CEO of SSE, said:
“We have long believed that a dedicated, focused and independent retailer will ultimately best serve customers, employees and other stakeholders – and this is an excellent opportunity to make that happen. OVO shares our relentless focus on customer service and has a bold vision for how technology can reshape the future of the industry. I’m confident that this is the best outcome for the SSE Energy Services business.”
CEO Stephen Fitzpatrick founded OVO in 2009 to transform the energy market with cheaper, greener and simpler energy. Thanks to a focus on customer service and the development of new, clean energy technologies, the company has grown since then to become the largest UK independent energy supplier, now serving 1.5 million customers. In the last year, OVO has increased its UK customer base by 50% and opening operations in France and Spain. OVO has plans to open in Australia, Germany and Italy next year.
Earlier this year, OVO has secured a significant strategic investment from Mitsubishi Corporation. This has allowed OVO to invest even further in the technology required to help us transition to a zero-carbon future. For example, OVO has launched the world’s first domestic vehicle-to-grid charger, it is developing the software required to integrate millions of electric vehicles onto the grid, and it is investing in dynamic battery storage to allow homes to sell energy back to the grid.
The deal is subject to regulatory approvals which we expect will take a number of months. For the time being, both companies will continue to operate independently as separate entities and serve their respective customers.
If this transaction goes ahead, the leadership teams from both companies will be working together to plan carefully how SSE is brought into the OVO family and onto its systems and platforms. OVO has negotiated rights to use the SSE master brand under licence for a transitional period, and acquired regional brands as part of this transaction and intends to maintain them for the immediate future.
Please find an image bank link HERE, and a link to OVO’s blog on this news HERE.
Notes to editors
● OVO Energy and SSE are widely-recognised for their award winning customer service.
○ OVO was awarded uSwitch Supplier of the Year 2019 - for the fourth time in five years. OVO Energy also ranked highest in six categories overall, including for Best Customer Satisfaction and Best Online Services.
○ SSE is currently ranked first in the Citizens Advice domestic energy supplier customer service league table and is uSwitch Large Supplier of the Year 2019 with the highest customer satisfaction score out of the big six suppliers.
● SSE Energy Services serves 3.5m household customers in GB.
● OVO Energy was the first mainstream energy company to ensure no coal or nuclear in its fuel mix. It guarantees at least 33% renewable energy on standard tariffs. OVO Energy’s greener tariff is 100% renewable. OVO has planted 728,000 trees on behalf of customers
● SSE has set fundamental goals for 2030, linked to the UN’s global goals for sustainable development. It has a long heritage of championing renewable energy and was the first to bring hydro-electric power to Scotland over 70 years ago.
● OVO has a track record of developing smart technology. Kaluza is an intelligent grid technology company leading the digital transformation of the electricity system. It supplies software and hardware solutions as well as in-home installation services. It has partnered with EV specialist Indra to help develop and manufacture its V2G Charger and EV Smart Charger.
● OVO Energy was awarded the World's Best Energy Brand at CHARGE 2016.
● Barclays Capital and Greentech Capital Advisors acted as financial advisors to OVO.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005985/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT