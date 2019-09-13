Pason Power Inc. and Energy Toolbase LLC Combine to Create End-to-End Energy Storage Software Platform

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 13, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
Pason Power Inc. (“Pason Power”), a provider of intelligent software for the energy storage market, announced today that it is combining its business with Energy Toolbase LLC (“Energy Toolbase”), an industry-leading software platform that specializes in modeling and proposing the economics of solar and energy storage projects. These two software and technology leaders will join forces to provide a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products, enabling solar and energy storage developers to more efficiently develop and deploy projects. The newly combined entity will retain the Energy Toolbase and Pason Power brand names.
This union will bolster Pason Power and Energy Toolbase’s ability to serve customers and develop powerful and dynamic energy management software and control systems. By combining the complementary strengths and expertise of both companies, the combination promises to make the deployment of solar + storage systems more streamlined and bankable for project financiers, developers, and asset owners.
“We are all very excited about joining forces as we feel this will enhance our ability to offer our customers the best suite of design, control, and monitoring products available,” states Enrico Ladendorf, Managing Director of Pason Power. “We’re delivering a solution that our customers and the broader storage market needs, which best positions us for the future.”
Pason Power and Energy Toolbase have a shared vision to simplify the complex project estimating and asset controlling workflows faced by developers and asset owners. The combination will allow the two companies to deliver an end-to-end software platform aligned with that vision, which is powered by advanced analytics and learning algorithms, and supported by a team of industry veterans.
“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with the Pason team. We’re both customer-centric organizations that have a shared vision for the future,” said Energy Toolbase Founder and CEO, John Gurski. “Most importantly, we believe that this deal is great news for our customers. We’ll be able to offer them a wider suite of products that empowers them to close energy storage deals with confidence.”
The combination of Pason Power and Energy Toolbase is supported by Pason Power’s parent company, Pason Systems Inc., which recently acquired a majority interest in Energy Toolbase. Both Pason Power and Energy Toolbase will be exhibiting at the Solar Power International conference held September 23-26, 2019, at booths 5172 and 3427.
About Pason Power Inc.
Pason Power enables customers to build, sell, operate, and support advanced energy storage systems through its energy intelligence software platform. Pason Power customers can right-size and model the financial performance of energy storage projects to significantly lower project risk and confidently move from pencil-out to power-onTM. The company is built on a legacy of over 25 years in the management and security of energy data. The company is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems Inc. (“Pason”) (TSX - PSI), and leverages robust, industrial technology which has established it as a world leader in energy data management and controls automation. Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and has a 40-year track record of adding value through energy data. Pason Power solutions are compatible with leading component suppliers and enable energy storage systems that reduce costs for end users, serve as reliable grid assets for utilities, and let developers deploy storage systems of all sizes with confidence. For more information, please visit https://pasonpower.com and follow us on Twitter @PasonPower and LinkedIn pason-power.
About Energy Toolbase LLC
Energy Toolbase is an industry leading software platform that specializes in modeling and proposing the economics of solar PV and energy storage projects. Over one thousand leading distributed energy organizations worldwide utilize the SaaS platform to accurately, objectively and transparently analyze their projects and create customer facing proposals. To learn more or request a free trial, visit: www.energytoolbase.com.
About Pason Systems Inc.
Pason is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI. For further information: For more information about Pason, visit the company's website at www.pason.com.
Pason Power, Energy Toolbase and Pason Systems Inc. are collectively referred to herein as the “Companies”. Certain information regarding the Companies contained herein may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. The words "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "should", "will", "estimate", "project", "outlook", "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements in this document may include statements, express or implied regarding the anticipated business prospects and financial performance of the Companies; expectations or projections about future strategies and goals for growth and expansion; expected and future cash flows and revenues; and expected impact of future commitments. These forward-looking statements are based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the state of the economy; the Companies’ business prospects and opportunities; and estimates of the financial and operational performance of the Companies.
Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information and statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of the Companies to successfully implement their strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the operating performance of the Companies’ assets and businesses, the price of energy commodities, competitive factors in the energy industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Companies’ businesses, technological developments, and general economic conditions.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such forward looking statements, although considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Additional information on risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect Pason's operations or financial results are included in Pason's reports on file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or through Pason's website (www.pason.com). Furthermore, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Pason does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005070/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT