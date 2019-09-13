Blackmagic Design Announces New ATEM Mini

IBC 2019 - Blackmagic Design today announced ATEM Mini, a new low cost live production switcher specifically designed to allow live streaming to YouTube and business presentations via Skype. ATEM Mini will be available in November 2019 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$295.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005250/en/

Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini (Photo: Business Wire)

The ATEM Mini will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design IBC 2019 booth #7.B45.

The new ATEM Mini makes it easy to create professional multi camera productions for live streaming to YouTube or innovative business presentations using Skype. Simply connect ATEM Mini and customers can switch live between 4 high quality video camera inputs in dramatically better quality images. Customers can even connect to a computer to present PowerPoint slides or add a gaming console. The built in DVE allows exciting picture in picture effects, perfect for live commentary. There's loads of video effects too. To live stream, ATEM Mini has a USB output that works like a webcam, so customers can connect to any video software. There's also HDMI video out for projectors. Microphone inputs allow high quality desktop and lapel mics for interviews and presentations.

ATEM Mini features a compact control panel based design with all video, audio and control connections on the rear panel. The front panel includes easy to use buttons for selecting sources, adjusting audio inputs, as well as selecting video effects and transitions. The rear panel includes HDMI inputs for connecting cameras or computers, plus additional microphone inputs. The ATEM Mini program is output via an HDMI video out as well as a USB for webcam output. The front panel buttons are large and easy to use by feel, so its even possible to use the switcher while presenting. Customers also get audio mixer buttons for live audio mixing.

ATEM Mini is very easy to use, as customers simply press any of the input buttons labelled 1 to 4 on the front panel to change or cut between video sources. Customers can choose between cut transitions or effects transitions by selecting the cut or auto buttons on the panel. Unlike cut, the auto button tells ATEM Mini to use a selected video effect when switching between inputs. Customers can select from exciting transitions such as a commonly used dissolve, or more dramatic effects such as dip to color, DVE squeeze and DVE push. The DVE is perfect for picture in picture effects and customers can instantly set up different picture positions from the buttons on the control panel. There is even a still store for titles and graphics accessible via external software control.

With 4 independent HDMI inputs, customers can connect up to 4 high quality consumer video cameras. All connected sources will re-sync to the switcher if they operate at different video standards, which means all inputs just work and customers can handle unknown equipment if customers are visiting new venues or locations. Imagine using the low light capability of professional cameras for theater production and music videos.

To ensure the maximum compatibility possible, ATEM Mini features a USB connection that operates as a simple webcam source. That means customers can plug in and instantly get working with any video software. The software is tricked into thinking the ATEM Mini is a common webcam, but it's really a live production switcher. That guarantees full compatibility with all software in full resolution 1080HD quality. Choose any software customers like, such as Open Broadcaster for live streaming, or Skype for point to point presentations. ATEM Mini works with software and platforms such as Open Broadcaster, XSplit Broadcaster, YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Skype, Twitch TV, Periscope, Livestream, Wirecast and more.

The HDMI program output is perfect for connecting ATEM Mini into an external recorder or monitor. ATEM Mini supports recorders such as the HyperDeck Studio Mini and Blackmagic Video Assist. Customers get a high quality output with switcher program video, plus live audio from the internal audio mixer. The HDMI output can even be connected to video projectors in large venues. If customers connect the ATEM Software Panel customers can even change the HDMI output direct from any of the video inputs. There's also a low latency setting allowing output of connected gaming consoles on the HDMI output. If customers enable broadcast style mix effects switching, the HDMI output can be used to preview sources before a transition.

With two independent 3.5mm stereo audio inputs, customers can connect desktop and lapel microphones. With 2 extra stereo audio inputs, customers can ensure a host and guest both have lapel microphones when doing interviews. All audio inputs to ATEM Mini include buttons on the panel for adjusting audio level and enabling inputs into the audio mixer.

The ATEM Software Control app unlocks the hidden power of the ATEM Mini as customers get total control over the switcher features, plus the software is included free for Mac and Windows. ATEM Software Control features a visual switcher user interface with parameter palettes for making quick adjustments. Although customers can normally connect via USB, if customers connect using Ethernet it's possible for multiple users to connect to ATEM Mini using separate copies of ATEM Software Control on different computers. Customers can even save the switcher state as XML files. If customers need clip playback, customers can even control HyperDeck disk recorders via Ethernet.

The built in "media pool" allows loading of up to 20 separate broadcast quality RGBA graphics for titles, opening plates and logos. Customers can even use still frames for complex effects such as graphic wipes. ATEM Mini can even grab stills from the video output and add them to the internal media pool. Customers can easily manage the still store graphic using the included ATEM Software Control app, or customers can download directly from Photoshop software using the ATEM Photoshop plug-in. The Photoshop Plug-in is perfect for graphics that need to change often, such as scoreboards, as customers can update the text and download directly into the switcher, allowing graphics to get on-air fast.

For news or on-set presentation work, ATEM Mini is the perfect choice as it features an ATEM Advanced Chroma Key for high quality chroma or luminance keying, plus an additional downstream linear keyer. Customers can even use it for title overlays simply by using PowerPoint or other software with a green or blue background and the keyer will knock out the green and make the background transparent.

With a built in Fairlight audio mixer, the ATEM Mini makes it possible to do extremely complex live sound mixing. The internal mixer features a total of 12 channels so customers get the ability to mix audio from all sources. 8 mixer channels are de-embedded from the HDMI inputs, while an extra two stereo audio channels are input via the 3.5mm microphone connections on the rear panel. Each input channel features the highest quality 6 band parametric EQ and compressor, limiter, expander and noise gate as well as full panning.

The HDMI output is a true "aux" output so customers can clean switch each of the 4 HDMI inputs or the program feed to this output. Customers can even "direct" switch input 1 to the HDMI output for low latency for eSport. If customers select broadcast style mix effects switching, customers can also output a preview feed, allowing verification of the source before transitioning to it.

"The new ATEM Mini is a perfect example of the spirit of Blackmagic Design," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "It looks like an easy to use low cost live production switcher, however it has professional broadcast features hidden inside so customers won't be creatively limited and using their creativity they can use it the exact same way all as high end switchers found in the broadcast television industry. What this means is even though it's low cost, there is no glass ceiling with ATEM Mini!"

ATEM Mini Features

• Features miniaturized control panel based design.

• Supports streaming live to all media platforms such as YouTube.

• Works with Skype for multi camera business presentations.

• Supports connecting up to 4 cameras or computers.

• USB output operates as a webcam and supports all video software.

• Wide range of professional video effects included.

• HDMI video output allows direct recording of programs.

• Two stereo audio inputs for connecting desktop or lapel microphones.

• Includes free ATEM Software Control for Mac and Windows.

• Includes full HD DVE for picture in picture effects and DVE transitions.

• Broadcast quality transitions including mix, dip and wipe.

• Internal media for 20 RGBA graphics for titles, opening plates and logos.

• Includes ATEM Advanced Chroma Key for green/blue screen work.

• Operates in cut-bus or professional mix effects switching styles.

• Audio mixer supports limiter, compressor, 6 band EQ and more!

• Automatically standards converts and re-syncs all HDMI inputs.

• Built in Ethernet control and SDK allows customer developer solutions.

• Compatible with all professional ATEM hardware control panels.

Availability and Price

ATEM Mini will be available in November 2019 for US$295, excluding duties, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the ATEM Mini, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005250/en/