SoundHound Inc. Partners With Aisle Ahead to Bring Food and Drink Recipes to Houndify’s Voice AI Platform

September 13, 2019
SoundHound Inc.®, the leading innovator in voice-enabled AI and conversational intelligence technologies, today announced a partnership with Aisle Ahead Inc., the first end-to-end digital solution for the grocery industry, to bring recipe data to the Houndify™ voice AI platform. Through the partnership, developers on Houndify will have access to more than 500,000 food and drink recipes, including their own, from BigOven®—Aisle Ahead’s consumer channel for home cooks—to integrate into their apps and smart devices.
Houndify domains are programs that provide data and content for a natural and fully conversational interface on specific topics, without requiring users to memorize and use the specific phrasing of hard coded commands or skills. Houndify also allows users to ask follow-up questions, ensuring that the conversation is seamless and continuous. Other Houndify domains include Yelp, Expedia, and Uber.
With the addition of Aisle Ahead’s BigOven recipe domain, users will be able to use simple voice queries like asking for the name of a dish, type of cuisine, ingredients needed for a recipe, nutrition info and more. Here are some sample queries for the new recipes domain:
- “Show me Mexican main dishes that can be made in under 30 minutes.”
- “Show me a recipe for grapefruit margaritas.”
- “Show me a red meat-free Chinese recipe with eggs and green onions that takes less than one hour to make.”
- “Please give me an easy lasagna recipe.”
“We’re thrilled to partner with Aisle Ahead to bring BigOven’s extensive list of food and drink recipes to the Houndify platform,” said Kamyar Mohajer, VP Corporate Strategy and International Expansion of SoundHound Inc. “Recipes are a natural fit for a voice-first use case, since this collaboration will allow cooks to access the crucial recipe information they need even while they’re getting their hands dirty in the kitchen.”
“This partnership with Houndify will not only elevate the home cooking experience but also allow us to connect more people with the foods they love,” said Steve Siopsis, CEO at Aisle Ahead Inc. “It furthers our mission of bringing food content anywhere, whether it’s for making grocery lists, throwing together dinner based on what you have in your cabinets, or easily sharing your favorite dishes with your loved ones. Houndify is one-of-a-kind in that it is the only platform that allows brands to remain in complete control of their data and their brand.”
Houndify’s technologies represents more than a decade of R&D and innovation by SoundHound Inc., resulting in unique advantages, making it the smartest and most accurate voice AI platform in the market. Houndify’s patented Speech-to-Meaning™ and Deep Meaning Understanding™ technologies deliver unprecedented speed and accuracy in voice recognition and responses, and an ability to understand context, such as the user's location or previous queries, to support natural interactions. Another key advantage of Houndify is its architecture for collaborative intelligence called “Collective AI,” a powerful mechanism that facilitates collaboration among developers by enabling them to extend the functionality of existing knowledge domains. This results in a global AI with comprehensive knowledge that is always learning, is crowdsourced to domain experts, and is larger than the sum of its parts.
Developers interested in exploring the Houndify platform can visit Houndify.com to learn more and register for a free account.
About SoundHound Inc.:
SoundHound Inc. turns sound into understanding and actionable meaning. We believe in enabling humans to interact with the things around them in the same way we interact with each other: by speaking naturally to mobile phones, cars, apps, TVs, smart speakers, and every other part of the emerging ‘connected’ world. Our consumer product, Hound, leverages our Speech-to-Meaning™ and Deep Meaning Understanding™ technologies to create a groundbreaking smartphone experience, and is the first product to build on the Houndify platform. Our SoundHound App applies our technology to music, enabling people to discover, explore, and share the music around them, and even find the name of that song stuck in their heads by singing or humming. Through the Houndify platform, we aim to bring voice-enabled AI to everyone and enable others to build on top of it. We call this Collective AI. Our Mission: Houndify everything.
About Aisle Ahead:
As an enterprise technology partner, Aisle Ahead is the first to provide grocery retailers with an e-commerce, in-store shopping, and food content platform that is completely customized per retailer as if everything is built in-house. Their mission is to empower retailers to compete, differentiate, and maintain direct customer relationships. The platform cultivates consumer connections and empowers the grocery shopping experience by understanding each shopper and their intent -- whether it is planning a shopping trip, ordering online, or just looking for meal inspiration.
Its direct consumer channel, BigOven, is an award-winning social media network for home cooks that is also a food content management and distribution platform. Through open commercial APIs, it can reach any endpoint -- from voice assistants and the smart kitchen to brand websites and complex grocery digital commerce experiences.
Aisle Ahead’s service, BigOven Build, enables grocers, brands, and smart kitchen manufacturers to connect with consumers like never before and influence decisions uniquely through content in a rapidly changing world of grocery and shopper expectations.
