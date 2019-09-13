JDA Named a Most Admired Company for the Fourth Year in a Row

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 13, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
For the fourth year in a row, JDA Software, Inc. has been named a Most Admired Company in Arizona by Az Business magazine, which recognizes companies that excel in five key areas of Workplace Culture, Leadership Excellence, Corporate and Social Responsibility, Customer Opinion and Innovation.
JDA has again been named to this superior listing for its workplace culture, which centers on its core values of Results, Relentless and Teamwork and a spirit of strength through diversity proliferated across the company, both internally and externally. JDA’s diverse team spanning countries and cultures, plus its commitment to drive relentless learning and innovation for associates to realize their full potential, has contributed to JDA’s consistent growth and profitability while attracting and retaining top talent.
“JDA’s global associates built this culture and winning this award for the fourth time consecutively is a true testament to how strong that culture has become,” said Nathalie Carruthers, executive vice president, chief human resources officer, JDA. “Working in a global business environment can be unforgiving, but we continually adapt, grow, thrive and help each other and our customers do the same. Our commitment to lifelong learning, respectful collaboration, operating with integrity and always putting people at the center of everything we do earned JDA this award, and we are so proud to be recognized.”
An Arizona-based company, JDA actively encourages its associates to embrace a ‘Sonoran Spirit’ which is defined by grit and based on the premise that, much like the Sonoran Desert, JDA is made up of a diverse team with varied backgrounds shaping their connections to customers, partners and each other on their collective journeys to building a better world. This is the bedrock of the company, a strong foundation consisting of six strategic pillars – Values, Vision, Strategy, Framework, Priorities and Culture – that unite all JDA associates to drive success, profitability and growth for the company and its more than 4,000 customers.
JDA counts 400+ associates locally at its headquarters in Scottsdale and more than 5,000 globally. Following its acquisition of Blue Yonder in 2018, JDA gained more than 70 data scientists who focused on innovation and digital edge technologies, allowing JDA to infuse leading artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms into its end-to-end portfolio. In February 2019, JDA introduced the industry’s first supply chain management platform, which enables customers, application development, and technology partners to create cutting-edge applications on top of JDA’s solutions.
With a culture based on collaboration and respect, JDA is dedicated to promoting an inclusive atmosphere that fosters innovation, encourages creativity and supports personal and professional growth. JDA prides itself on encouraging associates’ success and enrichment, while fostering teamwork as a critical component to excel. JDA is also a champion of educating the next generation of supply chain technologists and developing high-potential women. For example, for the past two years JDA has sponsored a “social justice hackathon” for junior high girls in the Creighton School District in which students are challenged to identify problems in their community and develop mobile app prototypes to solve them. In addition, JDA supports this initiative internally with its “Winning Leadership” program, which highlights JDA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and its Wednesdays for Women blog series.
“This is the most comprehensive corporate awards program in Arizona,” says Denise Gredler, founder & CEO of BestCompaniesAZ and co-founder of the MAC program. “To win, a business must demonstrate excellence in leadership, corporate culture, vision, innovation, customer relations, and community engagement through corporate social responsibility programs. Most Admired companies are truly the best of the best.”
All of the Arizona Most Admired winners were recognized at an awards reception held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort in Phoenix.
Additional Resources:
- Hear JDA CEO Girish Rishi talk about the JDA Core Values here and learn more here
- Learn more about JDA’s Sonoran Spirit here
- Check out JDA’s Wednesdays for Women blog series here
- Check out JDA’s career opportunities here
Tweet this: JDA Named a Most Admired Company for the Fourth Year in a Row by @ AZBigMedia: http://bit.ly/2lKmvO0 #jdaproud
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software provides the leading AI-driven supply chain management (SCM) platform. Our end-to-end solutions span supply chain and retail planning, execution, delivery and workforce management. Our mission is to empower companies to better predict, make and deliver exactly what their customers want – when, where and how they want it. We power free-flowing, connected global commerce - without wasted materials, energy, costs or time – to accelerate economic growth, sustainability and prosperity. JDA’s delivers a more Autonomous Supply ChainTM for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
Social Networks:
Web: https://jda.com
Blog: https://blog.jda.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JDASoftwareGroup
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jdasoftware/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jda-software
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JDASoftware
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/JDASoftware
“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005185/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT