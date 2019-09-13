Orby TV elige EUTELSAT 117 West A para un nuevo servicio de DTH en Estados Unidos

|By Business Wire
|
September 13, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Eutelsat Americas, una subsidiaria de Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris:ETL), ha sido elegida por Orby TV para capacidad en el satélite EUTELSAT 117 West A. El acuerdo multianual y por varios transpondedores entre ambas empresas fue anunciado durante IBC 2019, tras el reciente lanzamiento del nuevo servicio satelital de bajo costo de Orby TV en los Estados Unidos contiguos.
Orby TV está aprovechando la cobertura excepcional de banda Ku de los Estados Unidos de EUTELSAT 117 West A para distribuir su servicio de televisión vía satélite, que se distingue por su flexibilidad de pago mes a mes e incluye docenas de los canales más populares, así como canales locales gratis, sin requerir verificación de crédito ni compromisos contractuales.
Orby TV ofrece dos paquetes de programación, disponibles por $40 (“Essentials”) y $50 (“Extras”) al mes, hasta para cuatro televisiones, con paquetes de canales premium y servicio de DVR disponibles. Todas las tarifas mensuales incluyen impuestos. Los canales locales, así como el uso ilimitado de la guía de programación interactiva de Orby TV, están incluidos sin costo adicional, aún si el usuario decide desactivar el servicio mensual prepagado de Orby TV.
Los kits de instalación de Orby TV están disponibles en todas las ubicaciones de Best Buy de los Estados Unidos y en algunas sucursales de Target, así como con distribuidores independientes y en www.OrbyTV.com con envío gratis.
Michael Thornton, Director General de Orby TV, dijo: “Nos da mucho gusto haber firmado un acuerdo multianual con Eutelsat para ayudarnos a entregar confiablemente una experiencia de TV de paga de calidad que es asequible y no requiere de streaming de Internet. Gracias a nuestros paquetes, disponibles desde $40 al mes, y la flexibilidad de un modelo de prepago que permite activar y desactivar el servicio a la vez que se mantiene el acceso al contenido local y a la guía interactiva sin costo, Orby TV está llenando un vacío en el mercado estadounidense.”
Mike Antonovich, Director General de Eutelsat Americas, agregó: “Estamos encantados de que Orby TV haya elegido EUTELSAT 117 West A para lanzar la primera plataforma de DTH en inglés a gran escala para el mercado estadounidense de los últimos 20 años. Este acuerdo innovador refleja el importante papel que sigue jugando el satélite para la distribución televisiva, incluso en los mercados bien establecidos. Esperamos seguir apoyando a Orby TV conforme crece su innovadora oferta.”
Acerca de Orby TV
Lanzado en 2019, Orby TV ofrece un servicio de TV satelital de prepago actualmente disponible en los Estados Unidos contiguos. La oferta y los paquetes de programación y de Orby TV están diseñados para ofrecer una alternativa viable a los proveedores tradicionales de cable y satélite, con calidad de servicio confiable desde $40 al mes, incluyendo impuestos. Con Orby TV, los canales locales se mantienen disponibles y sin costo, sin la necesidad de firmar un contrato. Para más información, visite www.OrbyTV.com.
Acerca de Eutelsat Communications
Fundada en 1977, Eutelsat Communications es uno de los principales operadores satelitales del mundo. Gracias a una flota global de satélites e infraestructura terrestre asociada, Eutelsat permite a los clientes en los mercados de Video, Datos, Gobierno, y Banda Ancha Fija y Móvil comunicarse de manera efectiva con sus usuarios, sin importar su ubicación. Eutelsat transmite más de 7,000 canales de televisión, operados por los principales grupos de medios, a un público de mil millones de televidentes con recepción de DTH o conectados a redes terrestres. Eutelsat reúne a 1,000 hombres y mujeres de 46 países que se dedican a ofrecer la más alta calidad de servicio.
Eutelsat Communications cotiza en la bolsa de valores Euronext Paris (ticker: ETL).
Para más información sobre Eutelsat, visite www.eutelsat.com
www.eutelsat.com – Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005300/es/
