OVO Energy übernimmt SSE Energy Services in einer bahnbrechenden Transaktion

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 13, 2019 10:01 AM EDT
Der führende unabhängige britische Energieversorger OVO Energy hat die Übernahme des Geschäftsbereichs für Haushaltsenergie und damit verbundener Dienstleistungen von SSE für 500 Millionen Pfund vereinbart. Diese Transaktion umfasst 400 Millionen Pfund in bar und 100 Millionen Pfund in Form eines Schuldscheindarlehens und ist ein bedeutsamer Moment für die Energiewirtschaft. Zusammen versorgen die Unternehmen fast 5 Millionen Haushalte in ganz Großbritannien.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005306/de/
Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO and Founder of OVO (Photo: Business Wire)
Mit der Übernahme kommt OVO seinem Ziel näher, alle Menschen mit sauberer und erschwinglicher Energie zu versorgen. Die Kombination eines Unternehmens in der Größenordnung von SSE mit den technologischen Fähigkeiten von OVO führt dazu, dass Millionen weitere Kunden mithilfe von neuester Technologie den Kohlenstoffausstoß ihres Haushalts verringern und gleichzeitig ihre Kosten niedrig halten können, während sie weiterhin einen ausgezeichneten Service bekommen.
Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO und Gründer von OVO, sagte:
„Diese Transaktion ist ein bedeutender Moment für die Energiewirtschaft. Der technologische Fortschritt, die sinkenden Kosten für erneuerbare Energien und die Batteriespeicherung, die explosionsartige Zunahme von Daten und die dringend erforderliche Dekarbonisierung führen zu einer kompletten Transformation des weltweiten Energiesystems.
In den letzten drei Jahren hat OVO stark in skalierbare Betriebsplattformen, intelligente Datenfunktionen und Services für das vernetzte Heim investiert und so sichergestellt, dass wir gut aufgestellt sind, um zu wachsen und von neuen Chancen in einem sich verändernden Markt zu profitieren.
SSE und OVO ergänzen sich hervorragend. Die Unternehmen teilen die Werte für Nachhaltigkeit und Kundenbetreuung. Sie haben ein ausgezeichnetes Team aufgebaut und ich freue mich auf eine gute Zusammenarbeit.“
Alistair Phillips-Davies, CEO von SSE, führte aus:
„Wir sind schon lange davon überzeugt, dass ein engagierter, zielgerichteter und unabhängiger Energieversorger die Kunden, Mitarbeiter und andere Interessengruppen am besten bedienen kann - und das ist eine ausgezeichnete Gelegenheit zur Realisierung dieses Ziels. OVO teilt unsere konsequente Ausrichtung auf den Kundenservice und hat eine kühne Vision, was die Neugestaltung der Zukunft der Branche mithilfe von Technologie betrifft. Ich bin zuversichtlich, dass dies das optimale Resultat für das Geschäft von SSE Energy Services ist.“
CEO Stephen Fitzpatrick gründete OVO im Jahr 2009, um den Energiemarkt mit kostengünstigerer, umweltfreundlicherer und einfacherer Energie zu verändern. Dank des Schwerpunkts auf Kundenservice und der Entwicklung neuer, sauberer Energietechnologien hat sich das Unternehmen seitdem zum größten unabhängigen britischen Energieunternehmen entwickelt, das inzwischen 1,5 Millionen Kunden versorgt. Im vergangenen Jahr hat OVO seinen Kundenstamm in Großbritannien um 50% vergrößert und den Betrieb in Frankreich und Spanien aufgenommen. OVO plant im nächsten Jahr eine Ausdehnung auf Australien, Deutschland und Italien.
Anfang dieses Jahres sicherte OVO sich eine bedeutende strategische Investition der Mitsubishi Corporation. Dadurch konnte OVO noch weiter in die Technologie investieren, die für den Übergang zu einer kohlenstofffreien Zukunft erforderlich ist. So hat OVO beispielsweise das weltweit erste inländische Vehicle-to-Grid-Ladegerät auf den Markt gebracht, entwickelt die Software zur Anbindung von Millionen von Elektrofahrzeugen an das Stromnetz und investiert in dynamische Batteriespeicher, mit denen Haushalte Energie ins Netz einspeisen können.
Die Transaktion bedarf noch der Zustimmung der Aufsichtsbehörden, die voraussichtlich einige Monate dauern wird. Beide Unternehmen werden vorerst weiterhin als getrennte Gesellschaften operieren und jeweils ihre eigenen Kunden beliefern.
Sollte diese Transaktion zustande kommen, werden die Führungsteams beider Unternehmen bei der sorgfältigen Planung der Integration von SSE in die OVO-Familie und ihrer Systeme und Plattformen zusammenarbeiten. OVO hat für eine Übergangszeit Rechte zur Nutzung der lizenzierten Dachmarke von SSE ausgehandelt und im Rahmen dieser Transaktion regionale Marken erworben, die das Unternehmen in nächster Zeit behalten möchte.
Einen Link zur Bilddatenbank finden Sie HIER und einen Link zum Blog von OVO zu dieser Meldung HIER.
Hinweise für Redakteure
● OVO Energy und SSE genießen weithin Anerkennung für ihren preisgekrönten Kundenservice.
○ OVO wurde zum vierten Mal in fünf Jahren als uSwitch Supplier of the Year 2019 ausgezeichnet. OVO Energy belegte zudem insgesamt in sechs Kategorien den ersten Platz, darunter für höchste Kundenzufriedenheit und den besten Online-Service.
○ SSE belegt in der Rangliste zum Kundenservice inländischer Energieversorger von Citizens Advice (Tabelle hier) derzeit den ersten Platz und erzielte mit der Benennung als Großanbieter des Jahres 2019 von uSwitch unter sechs großen Anbietern das beste Ergebnis bei der Kundenzufriedenheit.
● SSE Energy Services versorgt 3,5 Millionen Haushaltskunden in Großbritannien.
● OVO Energy war der erste angestammte Energieversorger, der für einen Brennstoffmix ohne Kohle oder Atomkraft sorgte. Er garantiert mindestens 33% erneuerbare Energien zu Standardpreisen. Beim Umwelttarif von OVO Energy kommt der Strom zu 100 % aus erneuerbaren Energien. OVO hat im Auftrag von Kunden 728.000 Bäume gepflanzt.
● SSE hat sich für 2030 grundlegende Ziele gesetzt, die mit den weltweiten Nachhaltigkeitszielen der UN verbunden sind. Das Unternehmen ist seit langem Vorreiter im Bereich der Erneuerbaren und hat als Erster vor über 70 Jahren die Wasserkraft nach Schottland gebracht.
● OVO hat sich bei der Entwicklung intelligenter Technologien bewährt. Kaluza ist ein intelligentes Netztechnologieunternehmen, das bei der digitalen Transformation des Stromsystems führend ist. Es bietet Soft- und Hardwarelösungen sowie Dienstleistungen zur Installation daheim an. Es kooperiert mit dem auf Elektrofahrzeuge spezialisierten Unternehmen Indra bei der Entwicklung und Herstellung seines V2G-Ladegeräts und seines intelligenten Ladegeräts für Elektrofahrzeuge.
● OVO Energy erhielt die Auszeichnung World's Best Energy Brand auf der CHARGE 2016.
● Barclays Capital und Greentech Capital Advisors betreuten OVO als Finanzberater.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005306/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT