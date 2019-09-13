Maestro Health Announces Departure of Founder Rob Butler; Appoints Craig Maloney as New Chief Executive Officer

|By Business Wire
|
September 13, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Maestro Health, a leading all-in employee health and benefits company, today announced its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Founder Rob Butler from the position of Chief Executive Officer and has appointed Craig Maloney as its next CEO, effective Oct. 7, 2019.
“The past five years at Maestro Health have been filled with major accomplishments, including the company’s acquisition by AXA,” said Butler. “Together, we’ve enhanced our product and service offerings and gained operational efficiencies, and both AXA and I believe unwaveringly in our company’s future success. Given the strength of our partnership and headway we’ve made in the market, I’ve decided that now is the right time to exit. I am grateful to the Board of Directors for supporting me in this decision to pursue new challenges. With AXA and our Maestro Health employees, let me be the first to welcome Craig to the Maestronite family.”
Craig Maloney most recently served as president of Aon Voluntary Benefits and Enrollments Solutions Division, where he spent 20 years of his career. Prior to Aon, he spent nearly ten years at Marsh Inc., a global leader in insurance and risk management. Bringing his rich experience in employee health and benefits, Maloney is prepared to further Maestro Health’s mission and lead the company to its next phase of growth.
“I’ve observed Maestro Health from afar since its founding and have a great deal of respect for the company’s history, vision, unmistakable culture and progress under Rob’s leadership,” said Maloney. “I am excited to join the company for many reasons, not the least of which is the mission to make employee health and benefits people-friendly again. My experience in the employee benefits space paired with Maestro Health’s commitment to improving the healthcare experience for all will enable us to accelerate the execution of the company’s key initiatives. I look forward to building upon the momentum I’ve seen thus far, together with a very talented team.”
Maestro Health was created to simplify and personalize how people shop, enroll and live with their healthcare benefits. Upon its acquisition in 2018 by AXA, the worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, Maestro Health has expedited the shared mission to lower healthcare costs, reduce complexity and empower consumers. Fully committed to helping transform the U.S. healthcare market, AXA has continued to invest in Maestro Health to help the company scale and industrialize their solutions.
“Rob Butler has been instrumental in maintaining Maestro Health’s continued success,” said Guillaume Borie, Chief Innovation Officer, AXA. “On behalf of the Board, we thank Rob for his passion and commitment to Maestro Health, its customers and employees, and wish him the best in his future endeavors. I am very happy to welcome Craig and have great confidence that he will further position Maestro Health for success. AXA is looking forward to accelerating the development of Maestro Health and pursuing its efforts to bring new solutions and services to the U.S. healthcare market under Craig’s leadership.”
Maestro Health works with leading employers of all sizes and its customer base continues to grow rapidly, currently serving over 700 groups on its maestroEDGE™ platform. With nearly 400 employees, including more than 80 hires since the start of 2019, it has also been recognized with some of the industry’s most prestigious awards and accolades, including Fortune’s “Coolest Companies to Work For,” Chicago Tribune’s “Top Workplaces,” and ChicagoInno’s “Coolest Companies.” Maestro Health has also been recognized by the American Business Awards in the “Most Innovative Company of the Year” and “Tech Startup of the Year” categories.
“I’ve become familiar with the business and its culture, and I’m confident in Maestro Health’s strategy to improve health outcomes for consumers while lowering costs for employer and employee alike,” continued Maloney. “I look forward to working in close coordination with the Board and the rest of the talented Maestro Health team to serve customers while acting as a disruptor in the space.”
For more information about Maestro Health, its culture and all-in technology platform, please visit: www.maestrohealth.com.
About Maestro Health™
Maestro Health makes employee health & benefits people-friendly again by delivering an all-in platform that works together to improve the health of employees while lowering costs and administrative burdens for employers. Maestro Health owns and operates the three most strategic components of an effective employee health & benefits program: (me)SELF-FUNDED BENEFITS™, (me)BENEFITS ADMIN 2.0™ and (me)BENEFIT ACCOUNTS™. The flexible solutions are designed and unified on a tech-meets-service platform, maestroEDGE™, so customers can customize their own HR suite based on what works best for their unique needs—all to optimize and simplify the way employees and employers shop, enroll and live with their benefits.
To learn more, visit: www.maestrohealth.com.
