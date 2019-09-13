Insurance Leaders and Visa Digitize Claims Payouts for Individuals and Businesses When They Need It Most

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 13, 2019 10:25 AM EDT
Emergencies like car collisions or natural disasters come when people least expect them, leaving individuals unprepared to complete insurance forms, confirm claim estimates, and pay repair shop and medical expenses. During these times, quick access to funds is critical. Visa is committed to working with innovative companies in the insurance industry to help turn outdated and time-consuming processes associated with insurance claim payouts into near real-time1 access to payments when individuals, families and businesses need them the most.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005323/en/
Visa Direct powers real-time insurance payouts, providing people access to their funds when they need it most. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Visa believes that money shouldn’t be a stressor in moments of crisis and waiting on average six to 10 days to access the money from insurance checks, is outdated, frustrating and costly to those in need,” said Bill Sheley, SVP and Global Head of Visa Direct, Visa. “Being such a globally trusted brand, Visa knows trust is the underpinning of the insurance industry. Visa, through Visa Direct and its innovative partners and clients, is uniquely positioned to help bring efficiencies to the payout process and provide a smoother experience for people when they need it the most.”
Visa is working to help enable real-time funds disbursements for insurance companies in partnership with their financial institutions, and their customers. By deploying insurance payouts powered by Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time push payments platform, PNC Bank and Erie Insurance customers can now choose to have an electronic claims payment delivered to their bank account in real-time. Visa is also working with InsurPAY by Invenger Technologies to help enable real-time funds disbursements for American Family.
Globally, payment services partners like SafeCharge with innovators like Setoo, and Peoples Payment Solutions with TELUS Health, are working together to use Visa Direct to make insurance payouts quickly and easily.
In the event of an auto accident, people may not be able to wait to receive checks from their insurance company as it could take days, even weeks, before funds become available. With Visa Direct, Visa clients and partners can enable insurance firms to quickly push disbursements directly to an individual’s or business’ bank account using their debit card for real time access.
Partner Quotes:
“With consumers having a myriad of digital options to pay their friends, relatives or businesses, it only makes sense for PNC to work with our clients to deploy business-to-consumer payment solutions,” said Chris Ward, head of product management for PNC Treasury Management. “These can also replace a paper check and cash with secure and near real-time digital options like we offer within our ePayments platform in conjunction with Visa Direct.”
“Saving time, saving costs, saving efforts: today’s consumers are constantly looking for the best way to streamline operations and boost efficiency,” said Yuval Ziv, CCO at SafeCharge. “At SafeCharge we believe that innovation is a key foundation stone to growth and we are constantly evolving to offer our customers the latest solutions in digital payment services. We are excited to collaborate with Visa in this journey to improve the payment experience.”
“Delivering automated, instant compensation to today's consumers – especially at critical moments in their customer journey – is a must,” said Eyal Gluska, co-founder and co-CEO at Setoo. “This is why we constantly look for the best payment services available to integrate into our insurance-as-a-service platform. Leveraging Visa Direct, together with our valued partner SafeCharge, enables e-businesses offering ancillary insurance products, to deliver their consumers a hassle-free and worry-free experience.”
Visit Visa Direct to learn more about how Visa helps move money faster to those in need, when they need it the most.
About Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device, for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.
1 Actual fund availability varies by financial institution and region. Visa requires fast-funds enabled issuers to make funds available to their recipient cardholders within a maximum of 30 minutes of approving the transaction. Please refer to your Visa representative and the Visa Direct Original Credit Transaction Global Implementation Guide for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005323/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT