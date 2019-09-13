 Delos Offers New Opportunities for Integrators to Advance Health and Well-being Through Its Pioneering DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network

|By Business Wire
Delos, a wellness real estate and technology company, is expanding its network of integrators for DARWIN Premier, the home wellness intelligence network designed exclusively for luxury homes. As part of the company’s collaboration with the HTSA Network, the leading Trade Consortium and national association of specialty retailers and custom integrators, Delos has begun training sessions with member organizations and approving them as dealers for DARWIN Premier. The training program is designed to prepare integrators to deliver a solution that addresses the complexities and issues that indoor environments can have on human health.
DARWIN Premier is Delos’ most exclusive offering, tailored to discerning clientele. DARWIN Premier integrates best-in-class solutions in dynamic lighting, water filtration, air purification, ambient thermal and acoustic calibration, and advanced ergonomic design. The wellness ecosystem combines products, features, technologies, and services to create and maintain indoor environmental conditions that are designed to enhance your health, well-being, and performance.
“Recent research shows that 75% of people consider housing to play an essential or extremely important role in their health and well-being,” said Delos CEO and Founder Paul Scialla. “Through DARWIN Premier, integrators now have a unique opportunity to position themselves at the cutting-edge of the wellness technology trend.”
Delos debuted DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence—the wellness intelligence network that forms the foundation for the DARWIN Premier luxury residential solution—in the U.S. at CES in 2019. The training program has scaled quickly, and dealers have already begun contracting projects that will integrate DARWIN Premier across the country.
“HTSA is thrilled to be partnered with Delos on their DARWIN Premier program. For the first time ever, our dealers are able to bring new technologies into the home that are focused on health and wellness,” said Tom Doherty, HTSA.
Approved dealers now include:
- Audio Command
- Audio Video Systems
- AUDIOVISIONS
- Automated Environments
- AVDG
- Barrett's Technology Solutions
- Cyber Technology Group
- Echo Systems
- Futurehome Systems & Design Inc
- Harrison Home Systems
- HEDSouth/HEDSocal
- Innerspace Electronics, Inc.
- Maverick
- Millson Technologies Inc.
- Wicked Smart Homes
- Xssentials
“One of the most common questions we get from customers is, ‘what’s cool and new in technology?,’" says Jan Vitrofsky, HED South. “With DARWIN, we can respond, ‘How about solutions that help you improve your and your family’s well-being? How about having it done passively without you needing to do anything? How would you like having your homes respond with cleaner air and water, and have the lights help you maintain hormonal balance during the day and at night before you go to bed?’”
“Xssentials is excited to join the Delos revolution in Wellness Living,” said David Daniels, Founder, Xssentials. “The Delos team is professional, responsive and supportive as we will build awareness and demonstrate the value of wellness living. We are bullish on this new opportunity to lead the industry with Delos in this exciting new solution for our existing and new customers.”
DARWIN Premier was awarded the CE Pro Best Product Award 2019, in the category of Control and Automation > Wellness.
About Delos
Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company guided by the mission to be the world’s leading catalyst for improving the health and well-being of people around the world by improving the indoor environments where they live, work, sleep and play. Informed by more than seven years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential and commercial spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Its subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute, administers and continues WELL's development and drives market adoption. Delos’ advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability, including renowned wellness luminary Deepak Chopra and sustainability advocate Leonardo DiCaprio. For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com.
