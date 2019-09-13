 Visa completa la adquisición de Verifi

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 13, 2019 06:10 PM EDT
Visa (NYSE: V) anunció hoy que ha completado la adquisición de Verifi, una compañía líder en soluciones tecnológicas para reducir contracargos. La adquisición de Verifi fortalece el rol de Visa de facilitar confianza y transparencia a cada paso de la experiencia de compra, al ampliar sus capacidades de resolución de disputas para apoyar una amplia gama de marcas y socios de pagos en todo el ecosistema.
La combinación de las mejores herramientas de resolución de disputas de Verifi con el conjunto de servicios de gestión de riesgos y fraudes de Visa permitirá lo siguiente:
- Ahorrar tiempo y recursos valiosos al conectar a todas las partes en el proceso de gestión de disputas en tiempo casi real para resolver las disputas antes de que se conviertan en contracargos.
- Ofrecer a los compradores y vendedores herramientas inteligentes basadas en datos que fomenten la colaboración, generen confianza y mejoren la experiencia del cliente general.
- Crear una solución integral en cada etapa de la experiencia del cliente que pueda complementarse con los servicios prestados por CardinalCommerce y CyberSource.
Las soluciones y la experiencia líderes en la industria de Verifi amplían las capacidades de valor agregado de Visa que hacen que sea más fácil para los clientes hacer negocios, ofrecer mejores experiencias de pago y brindar una mayor protección. Verifi seguirá prestando sus servicios a más de 25 mil cuentas en todo el mundo y brindando soporte a sus clientes y socios en toda la industria.
Acerca de Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) es líder mundial en pagos digitales. Nuestra misión es conectar el mundo a través de la red de pagos más innovadora, confiable y segura, que permite que las personas, las empresas y las economías prosperen. Nuestra red de procesamiento global avanzada, VisaNet, proporciona pagos seguros y confiables en todo el mundo y es capaz de manejar más de 65 000 mensajes de transacción por segundo. El enfoque incesante de la empresa en la innovación es un catalizador para el crecimiento rápido del comercio digital en cualquier dispositivo para todos y en todas partes. A medida que el mundo pasa de ser analógico a digital, Visa aplica nuestra marca, productos, personas, redes y escala para reformular el futuro del comercio. Para obtener más información, visite Acerca de Visa, visa.com/blog y @VisaNews.
Acerca de Verifi
Desde 2005, Verifi ha sido líder en la industria de pagos, con su oferta de soluciones innovadoras de protección integral de pagos que evitan disputas, eliminan los contracargos y recuperan las ganancias perdidas por los contracargos. Verifi crea tecnologías estratégicas y adaptables para comerciantes, facilitadores de pagos, compradores y emisores, al formar asociaciones sostenibles para ofrecer valor, aumentar las ganancias y promover el crecimiento de la marca. Ingrese a: verifi.com
Declaraciones a futuro
Este comunicado contiene declaraciones a futuro dentro del significado de la Ley de Reforma de Litigios sobre Valores Privados de 1995. Las declaraciones a futuro se identifican por lo general con palabras como “hará”, “se espera” y otras expresiones similares. Los ejemplos de declaraciones a futuro incluyen, pero no se limitan a, las declaraciones que hacemos acerca de los beneficios para Visa derivados de la finalización de la transacción.
Por su naturaleza, las declaraciones a futuro: (i) hablan solo a partir del día en que fueron hechas, (ii) no son ni declaraciones de hechos históricos ni garantías de desempeño futuro y (iii) están sujetas a riesgos, incertidumbres, suposiciones y cambios en circunstancias que son difíciles de predecir o cuantificar. Por lo tanto, los resultados reales podrían diferir material y adversamente de las declaraciones a futuro de Visa debido a una variedad de factores, incluido el riesgo de que los beneficios anticipados de la transacción no se logren, entre otros factores diferentes, incluidos los contenidos en nuestro informe anual en el formulario 10-K para el año fiscal que finalizó el 30 de septiembre de 2018, nuestro informe trimestral en el formulario 10-Q para el trimestre que finalizó el 30 de junio de 2019 y nuestras demás presentaciones ante la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores de los Estados Unidos.
En consecuencia, no deberá confiar, indebidamente, en estas declaraciones. A menos que sea obligatorio por ley, no pretendemos actualizar o revisar ninguna declaración a futuro debido a nuevas informaciones o desarrollos futuros o por cualquier motivo.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005518/es/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT