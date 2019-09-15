Info-Tech Research Group Announces Exceptional Start to Member Acquisition in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 15, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Info-Tech Research Group, which launched operations in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) in early 2019 with a new office opening in Sydney, has announced an exceptional start, with the launch of multiple client engagements and new member acquisitions in the region.
Already serving more than 100 members in ANZ, Info-Tech Research Group is further solidifying its regional focus with a strong local presence, designed to cater to a mix of medium-sized and large enterprises. Some of Info-Tech Research Group’s ANZ members include Flight Centre Travel Group, Inchcape, Ports of Auckland and Toyota.
Info-Tech Research Group is a fast-growing information technology research and advisory company, serving more than 30,000 IT professionals all over the world. With the launch of operations in ANZ, Info-Tech Research Group is now able to provide incisive insights that will help CIOs and IT leaders in ANZ to drive measurable results in the areas of IT strategy, data analytics, and network and communication infrastructure.
In particular, Info-Tech Research Group’s unique offerings such as IT Workshops have proven successful in the ANZ region. The Workshops are an innovative approach to IT consulting, designed to help solve pressing IT problems and complete key initiatives over the course of just five working days. Workshops help organizations work through critical project deliverables using Info-Tech Research Group’s research analysts and experts. This learning-based approach has appealed to the inherently pragmatic, problem-solving approach adopted widely by many CIOs across the ANZ region.
Speaking about the benefits of Info-Tech Research Group’s approach, Stuart Jacobs, general manager, information systems, Inchcape Australia, said, “Quite simply, Info-Tech Research Group has helped me change the quality of the conversation about the role of IT with my internal stakeholders. We have been impressed with the team’s pragmatic research, quality of insights and high-value engagement. Among other things, Info-Tech Research Group has helped us formalise our IT strategy, streamline our IT processes and make critical decisions.”
Speaking of the launch and success stories, Chris Fell, vice president, and country head, Info-Tech Research Group, ANZ, said, “We recognise how important the IT function and the CIO are in helping the CEO digitally transform the business. We focus our advice on how to make this happen on a day-to-day basis. Our diagnostics, best-practice blueprints, toolkits and workshops use real data to systematically improve the IT function. We work with clients on their ‘3 Ps’, namely managing and improving their core IT processes, a focus on fast and effective completion of their IT projects, and training and development of their IT people. Building out Info-Tech Research Group’s local ANZ presence has been progressing really well. We’ve been lucky to hire some top regional talent and the new team is engaging really well with our existing and new clients. It’s a hugely exciting time.”
Stuart Jacobs added, “In addition to the global benchmarking and research expertise that I have relied on for more than five years now, we are thrilled to have access to a local team of experts and research analysts. Given my experience with Info-Tech Research Group, I know Chris and team will get it right to serve the unique and emerging needs of the Australian IT market.”
Starting with a team of ten people, Info-Tech Research Group plans to double the ANZ team of analysts and researchers by 2020.
About Info-Tech Research Group
Info-Tech Research Group is one of the fastest growing full-service research and analyst firms in North America, serving more than 30,000 IT and HR professionals. With offices in Canada, U.S. and Australia, Info-Tech Research Group has grown quickly and offers pragmatic analyst insights and actionable tools to IT departments from world-class organizations such as NASA, New Balance, Spotify and the United Nations. Info-Tech Research Group’s divisions include McLean & Company and SoftwareReviews.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190915005014/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT