Dusit International continues Philippine Expansion with Grand Opening of dusitD2 Davao

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte among the dignitaries attending the official launch of the premium development, which sits at the heart of Davao City's new central business district, Lanang.
BANGKOK, Sept 13, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, and Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation (TLDC), one of the fastest-growing real estate development companies in the Philippines, celebrated the inauguration of dusitD2 Davao on 6 September 2019 with a special ceremony held in the elegant Dusit Thani Grand Ballroom.
Hosted by Mr Lim Boon Kwee, COO, Dusit International, and Mr Tomas P. Lorenzo, CEO, TLDC, the special event was attended by local dignitaries including Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, and Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte, alongside representatives from leading local businesses and the tourism and hospitality industry.
Demonstrating the commitment of Dusit International and TLDC to having a positive local impact, during the event TLDC made a donation to the Armed Forces of the Philippines Educational Benefit System Office (AFPEBSO), which assists the dependents of wounded soldiers.
Soft opened in March this year, the upscale, full-service dusitD2 Davao is TLDC's latest premium development in the Davao region. The property comprises 120 well-appointed guest rooms and suites in a prime location off JP Laurel, Lanang, close to the city's shopping malls, business district, and IT Park. Davao International Airport can be reached in 15 minutes by car.
Designed by renowned Philippine architect Manny Samson, and inspired by 'the vibrancy of life,' the hotel has been carefully crafted to reflect Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality while also embracing the cultural richness of the destination.
Besides the spacious Dusit Thani Grand Ballroom and several adjoining function rooms, hotel facilities include a courtyard swimming pool with children's pool and play zone, the Madayaw Cafe all-day dining restaurant, the sophisticated Siam Lounge, the signature Namm Spa, and the fully equipped DFiT Fitness Centre. Dusit's signature Benjarong Thai Restaurant will open soon.
dusitD2 Davao is just one of three new projects Dusit International has signed with TLDC to manage in Davao. Also set to hold their grand openings soon are Dusit Thani Residence Davao, and The Beach Club at Lubi Plantation Island, Managed by Dusit.
Soft opened this month, Dusit Thani Residence Davao is located next to dusitD2 Davao and comprises 174 well-appointed residences and suites for short and extended stays. Designed to redefine luxury accommodation in the region, the deluxe property's spacious rooms feature high-quality furnishings, well-equipped kitchenettes, and the latest in-room technology.
Soft-opened in December 2018, meanwhile, The Beach Club at Lubi Plantation Island, Managed by Dusit, is an exclusive island retreat just off the coast of the Davao Gulf (only 10 minutes by boat from Pindasan Port). Alongside 18 beautiful Seafront Villas overlooking a private beach, this special destination offers a large swimming pool, a children's play area, a spacious events hall, and the Tarictic Grill & Snack Bar. A watersports and diving centre is set to open soon.
"We are humbled and honoured to have the opportunity to bring our Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to Davao and to work with Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation to help promote the region to the world at large," said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, when addressing the audience at the opening event. "dusitD2 Davao, Dusit Thani Residence Davao, and The Beach Club at Lubi Plantation Island, Managed by Dusit are perfectly positioned to meet the growing demand for premium developments in the region, and we look forward to making them all a resounding success."
Dusit International's property portfolio now comprises 271 properties (nine owned and 262 managed) operating under six brands across 13 countries. The company has more than 50-Dusit branded hotels in the pipeline and expects to open at least 10-12 hotels per year in key destinations from 2020 onwards.
Photo Caption:
Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte was guest of honour at the official launch of dusitD2 Davao, a premium development of the Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation in the heart of Davao City's new central business district, Lanang. https://bit.ly/2kHANih
1. Senator Bong Go
2. Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles
3. Secretary of the Department of Tourism, Bernadette Romulo-Puyat
4. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, Republic of the Philippines
5. Mr Tomas P Lorenzo, CEO & President, Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation
6. Mr Lim Boon Kwee, COO, Dusit International
7. Mr Christopher Joseph Wichlan, General Manager, dusitD2 Davao, Dusit Thani Residence Davao, and The Beach Club at Lubi Plantation Island, Managed by Dusit
About Dusit International
Dusit International was founded in 1948 by Honorary Chairperson Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, whose first hotel was the Princess on Bangkok's Charoenkrung Road. Today the company is a leader in hotel management and hospitality education and comprises a unique international portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts operating under four brands: Dusit Thani, dusitD2, Dusit Princess and Dusit Devarana.
Alongside growing its operations globally, with more than 50 properties in the pipeline across key destinations, Dusit International is also expanding its business to provide new experiences for customers across the lodging spectrum.
The company recently entered the vacation rental market with the full acquisition of Elite Havens, the leading provider of high-end vacation rentals in Asia, and it also announced plans to enter the lifestyle market with the launch of ASAI Hotels, a distinctive new brand designed to link curious, millennial-minded travellers with authentic local experiences in vibrant cities and resort destinations worldwide.
The company also operates the signature Devarana Spa and has a fast-growing Education Division. The latter, established in 1993, comprises Dusit Thani College, which offers vocational and postgraduate hospitality degrees at campuses in Bangkok and Pattaya; and Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School.
In 2019, Dusit International will redevelop its flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel as part of Dusit Central Park, a landmark mixed-use project comprising residences, an office building, retail areas, and a new Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel. The new hotel is expected to open in 2023. For more information, please visit www.dusit.com.
Official photos of Dusit Hotels & Resorts can be downloaded at medialib.dusit.com
Media Contact:
Sureerat Sudpairak | Assistant Director - Corporate Communications | Dusit International
Tel: +66 2200 9999 ext. 3321 | Fax: +66 2636 3549 | Email: [email protected]
Source: Dusit International
