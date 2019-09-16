OPERADORES MÓVILES DE TODO EL MUNDO DARÁN A CONOCER SU IMPACTO CLIMÁTICO COMO PARTE DEL NUEVO MAPA DE ACCIÓN CLIMÁTICA DE LA GSMA

|By Business Wire
Muchos de los principales grupos de operadores móviles del mundo han acordado comenzar a divulgar su impacto climático como parte de una nueva iniciativa liderada por la GSMA. El objetivo es desarrollar un mapa de acción climática para la industria móvil alineado al Acuerdo de París.
Más de 50 operadores móviles, que en conjunto representan más de dos tercios de las conexiones móviles del mundo, 1 han optado por divulgar su impacto climático, uso de energía y emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero (GEI) a través del internacionalmente reconocido sistema de divulgación global CDP. Esta acción brindará total transparencia a los inversores y clientes involucrados en el sector móvil. Muchas de las compañías están divulgando esta información por primera vez como parte de la iniciativa liderada por la GSMA.
Entre los operadores miembros de la GSMA que darán a conocer esta información a través del CDP se encuentran: América Móvil, AT&T Inc., Axiata Group, Bell Mobility Inc., Bharti Airtel, BT Group, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Chunghwa Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, DNA Plc, Elisa Corporation, Far EasTone, Globe Telecom, Inmarsat, KDDI Corporation, KPN, KT Corporation, LG Uplus, Magyar Telekom, Millicom International, MTN Group, MTS, NTT DOCOMO, Oi Móvel, Orange Group, Proximus, Reliance Jio, Rogers Communications, Singtel, SK Telecom, SoftBank Corp., Spark New Zealand, Sprint Corporation, StarHub, STC, Sunrise, Swisscom, T-Mobile USA, Taiwan Mobile, Tele2 AB, Telecom Italia, Telefónica, Telekom Austria, Telenor Group, Telia Company, Telkom SA, Telstra Corporation, TELUS Communications, TIM Brasil, True Corp., Turkcell, Verizon, Vodacom Group, Vodafone Group y Zain Group.
La divulgación de estos datos constituye la primera fase de un mapa de acción climática de toda la industria. El siguiente paso consistirá en el desarrollo de una hoja de ruta para la descarbonización en el sector móvil, en consonancia con la iniciativa Science Based Targets (SBTi, objetivos basados en la ciencia), que entrará en vigor en febrero de 2020. Esta fase incluirá el desarrollo de un plan a nivel de todo el sector para lograr cero emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero (GEI) netas para 2050, en línea con el Acuerdo de París.
"El anuncio de hoy marca el inicio de una acción colaborativa por parte del sector móvil para hacer frente a la emergencia climática, probando cómo el sector privado puede mostrar su liderazgo y responsabilidad a la hora de abordar uno de los mayores desafíos a los que se enfrenta nuestro planeta", comenta Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA. "El sector móvil será la columna vertebral de la economía del futuro y tiene, por lo tanto, una oportunidad única para impulsar el cambio a lo largo de múltiples sectores y en colaboración con nuestros proveedores, inversores y clientes".
"Damos la bienvenida a esta decisión del sector móvil de divulgar su impacto climático a través de CDP, lo que demuestra un paso firme en el compromiso por ofrecer transparencia a sus inversores y clientes, como parte de un enfoque global de la industria", asegura Paul Simon, CEO, CDP. "Como resultado de esta apertura, los operadores móviles podrán medir y comprender su impacto ambiental, lo que les ayudará a incorporar la sustentabilidad en el corazón de su negocio".
Fijando los objetivos basados en la ciencia del sector móvil
La iniciativa SBTi provee un marco transparente y efectivo para alcanzar el objetivo más ambicioso del Acuerdo de París de limitar el calentamiento global a 1,5 ºC para 2050, lo que reduciría sustancialmente los riesgos y efectos del cambio climático. Sin embargo, a la fecha no ha habido una metodología específicamente diseñada para el sector móvil.
La nueva hoja de ruta en desarrollo proporcionará parámetros para acelerar el ritmo al que los operadores móviles establecen sus propios objetivos. No obstante, los plazos en que cada compañía individual alcance el objetivo dependerá de una serie de factores, incluyendo su ubicación geográfica y su capacidad para acceder a energías renovables. La GSMA espera que algunas compañías logren el objetivo de cero emisiones antes del plazo de 2050.
Movilizando al sector para la acción climática
La GSMA está trabajando con los operadores y colaborará con la comunidad internacional, expertos en clima y otras organizaciones para fomentar el progreso del sector, establecer buenas prácticas y apoyar la divulgación y establecimiento de objetivos. La industria también se compromete a impulsar innovaciones en tecnología móvil en áreas como Big Data e IoT (Internet de las cosas) que permitan desarrollar soluciones energética y ambientalmente eficientes en múltiples sectores, incluyendo el transporte, la producción, la agricultura, la construcción o la energía.
La nueva iniciativa será uno de los principales focos de interés de la participación del sector móvil en la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas la próxima semana, asi como del evento MWC Los Angeles 2019 que se celebrará el mes que viene.
Esta iniciativa forma parte del compromiso del sector con el logro de los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible (ODS) de las Naciones Unidas, en particular el Objetivo #13 sobre Acción Climática. También se enmarca en la misión del sector para conectar de forma inteligente a todos y a todo a un futuro mejor (#BetterFuture).
Acerca de la GSMA
La GSMA representa los intereses de los operadores de telefonía móvil de todo el mundo, y une a cerca de 750 operadores y casi 400 empresas en el más amplio ecosistema de la telefonía móvil, entre ellos los fabricantes de móviles y dispositivos portátiles, empresas de software, proveedores de equipos y empresas de Internet, así como organizaciones en sectores adyacentes de la industria. La GSMA también produce los eventos MWC líderes en la industria que se celebran anualmente en Barcelona, Los Ángeles y Shanghái, así como las conferencias regionales Mobile 360 Series.
Más información en el sitio web corporativo de la GSMA en www.gsma.com. Siga a la GSMA en Twitter: @GSMA.
GSMA Latin America es el brazo de la GSMA en la región. Para más información en inglés, español y portugués, visite www.gsmala.com. Siga a GSMA Latin America en Twitter @GSMALatam y LinkedIn GSMA Latin America.
1 Los grupos de operadores móviles que participan en la iniciativa suponen, conjuntamente, aproximadamente 5200 millones de conexiones móviles, lo que representa el 66 por ciento de los 7800 millones de conexiones móviles totales en todo el mundo (excl. IoT) en el 2º trimestre de 2019 (fuente: GSMA Intelligence).
