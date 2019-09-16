Europe Data Center Construction Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type of Construction, Tier Standard, and Industry Vertical - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
September 16, 2019 06:49 AM EDT
The "Europe Data Center Construction Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type of Construction, Tier Standard, and Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Data Center Construction Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11.0 Bn in 2018 end and is expected to touch a figure of nearly US$ 20.1 Bn by 2027 end representing a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.
The market is expected to gain traction owing to a rise in investment towards the development of technologically superior data centers and thus, provide numerous profitable opportunities for the Europe data center construction market players operating in the market.
The mechanical design of a data center infrastructure comprises of various components required for data center cooling, as cooling of the data center is one of the crucial issue owing to the increasing heat demands by the high-density servers. The mechanical design segment comprises of equipment such as HVAC; condensate drains, leak detection system, fire suppression unit, and raised the floor for environmental control.
The Europe data center construction market by cooling equipment, the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems helps in controlling the ambient environment of the data centers, which includes humidity, temperature, air filtering, and air flow. It is a very critical component of any data center and is operated with other elements of data centers such as data storage, computing hardware, fire protection, cabling, power, and physical security. Cooling in data centers utilizes a large portion of energy; thus, a proper HVAC system is an essential decision in any data center construction. These systems may comprise of rooftop units as well as distributed units which allow localized air cooling.
Furthermore, additional air handling and cooling may be needed between the racks. Thus, the cooling systems and equipment for data centers are expected to gain traction and subsequently, provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players operating in the Europe data center construction market during the forecast period.
For the Europe data center construction market by general construction type, the exterior design of any data center infrastructure is a crucial decision to make while selecting a general contractor for data center construction, this includes proper roofing, cladding, flooring, steel construction, and others. Apart from major cities, data centers are also built in remote locations, and factors such as weather conditions and infrastructure are taken into consideration during construction.
Furthermore, steel can be easily recycled and disassembled. On the other hand, the choice of flooring for data centers is also essential as per the requirements of data centers. As a result, the Europe data center construction market is poised to offer numerous profitable business opportunities for the Europe data center construction market players during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Europe Data Center Construction Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Europe Data Center Construction Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Europe PEST Analysis
5. Europe Data Center Construction Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Emergence of Distributed IT and Edge Computing Saw an Increase in the Number of Data Center being used
5.1.2 Rapidly Increasing Data Traffic
5.1.3 High EBITDA margins in the Infrastructure Sector
5.1.4 Development in Analytical Capabilities for Effective Decision Making
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 High CAPEX, OPEX & TCO for Building Data Center
5.2.2 Complex Infrastructure
5.2.3 Emergence of Containerized Data Center
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growth In Adoption of Hyper Scale Data Center to Generate Opportunity for the Market
5.3.2 Growth in Green Data Center
5.3.3 Constant Growth In Number Of Data Center Construction
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Colocation And Cloud Services are Expected to Gain the Larger Pie of the Market
5.4.2 Technological Complexity and Need for Security Will Drive the Growth in Near Future
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Data Center Construction -Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Europe Data Center Construction Market Overview
6.2 Europe Data Center Construction Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Europe Data Center Construction Market Analysis - By Types Of Construction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Europe Data Center Construction Market Breakdown, By Types Of Construction, 2018 & 2027
7.3 General Construction
7.4 Electrical Design
7.4.3 UPS
7.4.4 Generators
7.4.5 PDU
7.4.6 Transfer Switchgear
7.5 Mechanical Design
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Europe Data Center Construction Market, By Mechanical Design Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.5.3 HVAC
7.5.4 Other Cooling Equipment
8. Europe Data Center Construction Market Analysis - By Tier Standards
8.1 Overview
8.2 Europe Data Center Construction Market Breakdown, By Tier Standards, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Tier 1 & Tier 2
8.4 Tier 3
8.5 Tier 4
9. Europe Data Center Construction Market Analysis - By Industry Vertical
9.1 Overview
9.2 Europe Data Center Construction Market Breakdown, By Industry Vertical, 2018 & 2027
9.3 BFSI
9.4 Government
9.5 Technology
9.6 Telecom Media & Entertainment
9.7 Retail
9.8 Healthcare
9.9 Others
10. Europe Data Center Construction Market - Country Analysis
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
12. Europe Data Center Construction Market - Key Company Profiles
- AECOM Inc
- ISG PLC
- Jacobs
- John Sisk & Son
- Jones Engineering Group
- Mace Group
- Mercury Engineering
- Structuretone
- Skanska
- Arup
- Cap Ingelec
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oq9aue
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005413/en/
