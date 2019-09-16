North America Automotive Sensors Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Application, Vehicle Type - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
September 16, 2019 07:22 AM EDT
The "North America Automotive Sensors Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Application; Vehicle Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America automotive sensors market accounted for US$ 1.63 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 2.66 Bn in 2027.
The automobile manufacturers worldwide are experiencing significant demand for vehicles ranging from passenger vehicles, LCV, and HCV. The constant pressure on automobile manufacturers to deliver a large number of vehicles to meet consumer demand is catalyzing the production statistics of vehicle manufacturing. With the increase in automobile manufacturing, the need for advanced technologies integrated on to the vehicles is simultaneously increasing among the end users.
This factor has created a potential market space for various types of semiconductors. In the current automotive market, major manufacturers are integrating their vehicles with technologically enhanced sensors, to improve the safety of the vehicles. The demand share of technically robust semiconductor components in the automotive industry is majorly among the passenger car segment, followed by the commercial vehicle segment. The increasing demand for the integration of advanced technologies in the automotive sector is influencing the North America automotive sensors market.
North America, automotive sensors market, is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the North America automotive sensors market.
The fuel-efficient vehicles have driven the demand for semiconductor content in cars; this factor is aiding the increasing demand for automotive sensor market. Thus, the initiatives undertaken by the government has a positive impact on the growth of the North America automotive sensors market. These initiative provide various benefits to the US-based companies located in the region, thus, supporting the growth of North America automotive sensors market. Companies operating in the North America automotive sensors market are focusing on providing advanced solutions to gain a substantial share of the North America automotive sensors market.
Based on the vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is leading the North America automotive sensors market. However, the LCV segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. Passenger car segment undergoes substantial technological advancements year on year, owing to the changes in consumer interests, the emergence of new technologies, and governmental rules and regulation related to the reduction in emission and other factors.
On this fact, the semiconductor manufacturers across find it easier to attract this vehicle category for their new devices or products. Besides, luxury passenger car manufacturers always focus on procuring advanced technologies to enhance the comfort, reliability, performance, and safety of the vehicles. The integration of new technologies facilitates the luxury car manufacturers to attract customers easily.
Following the same trend, mid-segment and low-segment passenger car manufacturers also procure to integrate the same or similar sensor and semiconductor technologies to gain customer traction. Owing to this fact, several sensor manufacturers operating in the North America automotive sensors market are offering their products at a competitive price to these mid-segment and low-segment automakers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. North America Automotive Sensors Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Segmentation
4.3 PEST Analysis
4.4 Ecosystem Analysis
5. Automotive Sensors Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rapidly Growing Vehicle Manufacturing
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Increasing Cost of Vehicles Due to Integration of Advanced Sensors
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Popularity of Electronic Vehicles is aiding the Increasing Consumption Rate of Advanced Sensors Among the Vehicle Manufacturers
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increasing Connected Car Production is Expected to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Automotive Sensor Manufacturers
5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints
6. North America Automotive Sensors -Market Analysis
6.1 North America Automotive Sensors Market Overview
6.2 North America Automotive Sensors Market Forecast and Analysis
7. North America Automotive Sensors Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027- Types
7.1 Overview
7.2 North America Automotive Sensors Market Breakdown, By Types, 2017 & 2027
7.3 LED Market
7.4 Image Sensor Market
7.5 Position Sensor Market
7.6 Temperature Sensor Market
7.7 Pressure Sensor Market
7.8 MEMS Market
7.9 Other Sensors Market
7.9.1 Overview
7.9.2 Other Sensors Market Forecast and Analysis
8. North America Automotive Sensors Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America Automotive Sensors Market Breakdown, By Application, 2017 & 2027
8.3 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market
8.4 Body Electronics market
8.5 Powertrain Market
8.6 Safety & Security System Market
8.7 Chassis Market
8.8 Others Market
9. Automotive Sensors Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Vehicle Type
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America Automotive Sensors Market Breakdown, By Vehicle Type, 2017 & 2027
9.3 Passenger Cars Market
9.4 Lightweight Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Market
9.5 Heavyweight Commercial Vehicle (HCV) Market
10. North America Automotive Sensors Market - Geographical Analysis
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 Merger and Acquisition
11.4 New Development
12. North America Automotive Sensors Market - Key Company Profiles
- ANALOG Devices Inc.
- Continental AG
- Delphi Technologies Plc
- Denso Corporation
- Infineon Technologies
- Melexis
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- ON Semiconductors
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kiekga
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005424/en/
