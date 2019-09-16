2-Day Seminar: Connectivity & Digital Health in Medical Technology (London, United Kingdom - October 17-18, 2019) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
September 16, 2019
The "Connectivity and Digital Health in Medical Technology" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest technologies in connected medical devices, digital health and mobile apps for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries
We are in the midst of an innovative period in medical technology and digital health and this brings huge opportunities for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries to revolutionise drug delivery.
The market size in this area is expected to grow rapidly and a key goal for major players is to harness these technological advances to improve patient safety, experience, convenience and compliance, whilst meeting the regulatory requirements and complying with the legal demands surrounding data security.
Key experts from a variety of disciplines in the areas of connected drug delivery and digital health will explore ways to exploit the technology available to enhance drug delivery and will discuss the challenges, opportunities and how to:
- Monetise the benefits associated with a connected medical device
- Securely handle the data which a connected medical device will generate
- Help the healthcare professional maximise the use of connected medical technology
This programme will provide valuable insights into the use of connected devices for drug delivery and will enable you to:
- Understand the benefits connectivity in medical technology brings to various stakeholders
- Hear how leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies are improving design features to enhance patient usability and compliance
- Plan your strategy for digital health solutions and understand the legal requirements
- Comply with the regulatory requirements surrounding software and medical apps
- Discuss with industry leaders the opportunities connectivity in healthcare can offer
Benefits of Attending
- Explore the need for connectivity in the future of healthcare
- Understand how strong security and looking after personal data should enable better healthcare
- Be aware of the legal issues around cybersecurity and how to deal with data breaches
- Learn about successful multi-sensor remote data collection
- Discuss the opportunities for connectivity in drug delivery
- Gain insight into the latest technologies including smart inhalers, injectables, wearables and eye tracking
- Clarify the MDR and FDA requirements for medical device software
- Hear about developing digital health systems using connectivity
- Consider the use of smart packaging to improve patient outcomes through targeted application of smart technologies
Agenda
Chair's welcome and introduction
Dr. Gregory Berman
Opening address: How pharmaceutical companies and drug delivery device developers integrate connectivity into innovative health solutions
- The need for connectivity in the future of healthcare
- The opportunities for improved patient experience
- Tackling the medical adherence challenge
- How to build connected healthcare solutions via connected devices, digital interface, and the cloud platform
- The multi-benefits for secure connected health platforms
Neil Williams
Key aspects of how better security and good governance over personal data will enable better global healthcare
- How strong security and looking after personal data should enable better healthcare
- Malware, the security of medical devices in the internet of things
- The impact of privacy on digital health
Caroline Rivett
Understanding legal risk from data breaches in the digital health ecosystem
- Preparation is the best response
- Effective breach response management - dos and don'ts
- Data litigation after a breach - where are we now, and what to expect in future
Paul Glass
Panel discussion: Is our health data safe?
- How to keep digital data secure
- Cybersecurity and malware
- Importance of privacy on digital health
Led by Dr. Gregory Berman with Neil Williams, Caroline Rivett and Paul Glass
Multi-sensor remote data collection - critical success factors
- Device selection
- Data aggregation
- The importance of patient engagement
- Data analyses
- How to achieve a successful outcome
Marie McCarthy (TBC)
Next-generation drug delivery: needle-free and connectivity
- Adherence to treatment in injectable therapies for chronic disease is very low (40% - 60%)
- There is an opportunity for a new form of drug delivery to change this paradigm and transform the perception and approachability of such therapies
- Connectivity in drug delivery enables the provider to be closer to their patients, know how their patients use their medicines and embed positive feedback loops to improve outcomes
- Case study: A needle-free drug delivery device such as the one developed by Portal can help solve the needle anxiety problem plaguing the access to biological therapies
Patrick Anquetil
Digital education in endoscopy
-
Supporting the aims of the NHS Long Term Plan through the application of a digital education pathway
- Earlier cancer diagnosis
- Digitalisation of the NHS
- Workforce support
-
Improving the efficiency and capacity of UK endoscopy services
- Reducing DNA (Did Not Attend) through enhanced education and support
- Improve bowel prep and reduce unnecessary repeat procedures
- Unburden admin team to focus on patient needs
Francis White
Smart packaging - improving patient outcomes through targeted application of smart technologies
- Smart packaging - what is it and some examples
- Why are patient outcomes sub-optimal?
- How to improve these outcomes using smart packaging
- The opportunities smart packing can bring to the patient experience
- Case study
Chris Waterhouse
Review of day one
Dr. Gregory Berman
Why medical technology needs to get serious about investing in digital health
- The growing importance of digital products and services
- Are they a potential threat to the traditional business models or a huge opportunity for partnerships and expansion into new markets?
John Jeans
Regulatory requirements for connected medical devices
- Understanding the regulatory framework of EU MDR and FDA
- Cybersecurity, data privacy, and risk identification
- Implications for product development and maintenance
- Future perspectives of IoT-enabled devices
Mette Luxhj
Digital health partnering agreements
- Considering key IP and commercial provisions and pitfalls to avoid in partnering agreements
- Considering the restrictions and practical aspects for licensing public health datasets in different jurisdictions
- Balancing IP rights and maintaining the confidentiality of data with third-party rights and interests
Colin McCall and Jo Joyce
Innovative technology approach in wearable health - example of successful cooperation between research institutes and industrial players
- Datwyler Inc and IMEC - brief introduction
- Innovative technology approach in detection of vital signs, i.e. ExG
- Industrialisation and market introduction
Thilo Schmierer
Connecting the dots between patients and medical devices
- Connected drug delivery devices are here now and will be a part of the future
- Which disease indications, patient groups, and devices are they appropriate for?
- How does connectivity affect device development?
- How can you ensure success over the lifetime of a device?
- Adherence and usability in a connected world
Rob Udale
Successful implementation of connected drug delivery devices: lessons from diabetes
- Obvious needs for connectivity: complex treatment management, many factors involved, a number of parameters to follow and lots of tools to master
- Glucose monitoring and diabetes management players already offer successful connected tools and software solutions
- There is a strong requirement to close the loop' by tracking insulin delivery information
- Beyond diabetes: discussion of other areas that present similar characteristics such as respiratory and CVC
Arnaud Guillet
Eye-tracking evolution in medical device development
- What is eye-tracking?
- Recent growth of eye-tracking
- Future developments of eye-tracking
- The use of eye-tracking in usability studies
- The application of scan paths and heat map technology to identify similarities in participants' responses
Phil Seeney
Chair's concluding remarks
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4st0w
