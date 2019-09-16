Amazon Expands Chicago Tech Hub and Announces Plans to Create 400 New Tech Jobs

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 16, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced an expansion of its Chicago Tech Hub and plans to create 400 new tech jobs in fields including cloud computing, advertising, and business development. To accommodate this job creation, Amazon will expand its office in downtown Chicago by more than 70,000 square feet, allowing the company to double its tech workforce in the city. Job seekers interested in learning more about Amazon’s new positions in Chicago and across Illinois can attend the Amazon Career Day event on September 17th. For more information – including how to register for the event and apply for open roles – visit amazon.jobs/careerday.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005249/en/
A detail of Amazon's Tech Hub in Chicago, where the company has plans to create 400 new jobs. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We’re excited to create more opportunity in Chicago – a city with terrific talent and a culture of innovation,” said Geoff Nyheim, Director Central US AWS Sales. “We look forward to doubling our teams in the Windy City, contributing to its diverse economy, and hiring local talent to fill exciting roles across Amazon.”
“Chicago is a global hub with an unmatched workforce - the ideal incubator for Amazon to attract the talent needed to fuel its continued growth,” said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “Today's announcement, along with tomorrow's Career Day, represents Amazon's commitment to Chicago and the diverse and innovative talent found here.”
Amazon’s Chicago Tech Hub is one of the company’s 18 North American Tech Hubs – a network of development centers in addition to Amazon’s Seattle and Arlington, Virginia headquarters. Together, these Hubs have more than 20,000 employees innovating for Amazon customers around the world. Chicago-based Amazon teams currently build and support products and services for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon Advertising, and the company’s Transportation and Operations units. Together with its customer fulfillment and retail facilities, Amazon has created more than 11,000 full-time jobs in Illinois and invested over $4.4 billion in the state since 2010, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.
Amazon Career Day
To help job seekers with their next career opportunity, Amazon will hold six informational and networking events this week in Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Nashville, Seattle and Arlington, Virginia – the site of the company’s second headquarters in North America. The Chicago event will take place at the Vertiport Hangar (1339 S. Wood Street) from 11:30 am to 7 pm. The Amazon Career Day events will feature businesses across Amazon, and recruiters will be on-hand to talk to candidates about corporate roles at the company’s 18 Tech Hubs, as well as within our customer fulfillment, delivery, and retail facilities. In addition to the positions available at the company, the events will include informational sessions on how to sell on Amazon, start your own delivery company becoming a Delivery Service Partner, or publish your own book.
With more than 650,000 employees worldwide, Amazon has been recognized on LinkedIn’s Top Companies list for the past four years, ranked #2 in the Fortune 2017 and 2018 World’s Most Admired Companies, and ranked #5 in Fast Company's World’s Most Innovative Companies. The company also receives a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index. Amazon provides highly competitive benefits to full-time employees, including comprehensive healthcare from day one, 401(k) matching, and up to 20-weeks of paid parental leave — from the company’s most senior executives to its hourly FC associates. Through its Upskilling 2025 initiative, Amazon has also committed $700 million to programs aiming to provide employees with the skills they need for new, in-demand jobs, from paid cloud computing apprenticeships to its Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in in-demand fields, regardless of whether skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.
Investing and creating jobs in Illinois
Since 2010, Amazon has invested over $4.4 billion in Illinois, including building customer fulfillment and cloud infrastructure, research facilities, and compensation to employees. The company estimates that these direct investments in the state contributed an additional $3.3 million to Illinois’ economy (2010-2018) and generated an additional 10,000 indirect jobs on top of the company’s direct hires. There are also more than 73,500 authors, developers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Illinois starting or growing their businesses with Amazon.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005249/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT