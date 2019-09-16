Avaya Joins iCERT Industry Council to Expand Next Generation 9-1-1 Capabilities Through Strategic Collaboration

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced its membership in the Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT), an organization that brings together leading companies involved in emergency communications and response technology.

“As the leader in providing innovative ways for people to collaborate and communicate from anywhere on any device, we are excited to join the Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies,” said Mark Fletcher, chief architect worldwide public safety solutions, Avaya. “Avaya continues to deliver on the benefits that Next Generation 9-1-1 service can bring and we are proud to work with iCERT to positively affect policy and achieve widespread accessibility for emergency services.”

Avaya continues to bring new innovation to the critical emergency communications solutions market segment as part of its ongoing commitment and focus on public safety communications and collaboration. The company has demonstrated a long-term commitment to this space as evidenced through its advocacy of “The Kari’s Law Act of 2017” which requires direct dial access to 9-1-1 services from all devices. Across the country, 911 dispatchers in more than 6,100 emergency communications centers, or PSAPs are working with outdated technology that was created in the landline era and optimized for people who call 911 from a traditional landline, thus creating a significant communication gap in today’s emergency response process. Earlier this year the company announced that its Avaya IX™ Workplace unified communications solutions for the enterprise can now deliver NG911 Additional Data as well as the explicit device location to public safety agencies through an integration with 911 Secure SENTRY™ and RapidSOS.

Since its founding in 2005, iCERT remains the exclusive provider-only trade association championing commercial response technology organizations. “Each iCERT Board Member offers unique technology capabilities to advance public safety, just like Avaya,” said Kim Robert Scovill, the Industry Council’s Executive Director. “Establishing, maintaining, and growing relationships among key technology company leaders—the members of iCERT—is an important element of iCERT’s vision. We look forward to Avaya’s leadership in our mission to advocate for more new funding and introduction of the newest and best technologies in the public safety sector for first responders and the public.”

iCERT improves the public safety ecosystem through continuous new funding advocacy, ensuring that the needs and views of commercial technology providers are recognized and accommodated by all levels of government, driving continuous technology improvements, education, and helping our members reach their organic and marketplace growth objectives.

Additional Resources

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

About Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies

The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (“iCERT”) is the voice of commercial enterprises in the field of critical communications and emergency response technologies. iCERT plays an important role in addressing public policy issues impacting funding, regulation, and impact of vendors in the emergency calling, communications and response ecosystem. iCERT members understand that business leaders’ expertise can assist public policymakers and agency professionals as they address complex choices regarding advanced communications technology alternatives. Find out more at www.theindustrycouncil.org.

iCERT’s Mission

iCERT; 1) advocates for more and new public safety funding, 2) petitions all levels of government to insure that the needs and views of commercial technology providers be recognized and accommodated, 3) helps to grow members’ organic revenue, partnerships, and total market share with exclusive and unique iCERT business-to-business internal opportunities, 4) promotes understanding and adoption of advanced technologies in all public safety sectors - NG9-1-1, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Location Technologies, Communications Networks, CAD, Cloud-Based Systems, LTE, LMR, Recording, Dispatch, and Cybersecurity (to name a few); and 5) helps ensure that issues that unfairly burden or impede the introduction of new public safety / response technologies to the marketplace are explained and accommodated before decisions are made by federal, state, and local regulators.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, expected cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, considering these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005022/en/