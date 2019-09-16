UiPath to Host the Largest Global Gathering of RPA Practitioners at FORWARD III

|By Business Wire
|
|September 16, 2019 08:04 AM EDT
UiPath, a leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, will host FORWARD III, the first-ever global event for the RPA community, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas on October 15-16, 2019. More than 3,000 UiPath experts, customers, partners and RPA enthusiasts from around the world are expected to attend the conference, people who are all inspired by the promise and practice of Automation First to liberate people from dull, mundane work. The conference theme, “Reboot Work,” encourages everyone to stop working in old, outdated ways, and to start working a new way, a better way, a way that frees workers to do the work worth doing.
The event will kick off with keynotes from:
- UiPath Chief Product Officer Param Kahlon on UiPath Platform Innovation and Roadmap: Kahlon will demonstrate a wide array of new features to drive operational scale, unveiling the company’s largest portfolio expansion in history and showing first-hand how robots learn new AI skills.
- Neuroscientist and Author David Eagleman on Work’s Effects on the Brain: Hear Eagleman’s take on why understanding the potential of the human brain can offer insight into how to thrive in today’s automated, digital era.
- Forrester’s Craig Le Clair on Making Work Work for Everyone: Le Clair, author of Invisible Robots in the Quiet of the Night, will share research on RPA adoption, best practices and what steps practitioners need to take today to ensure that no one is left behind in a world of automation and AI.
- UiPath CEO Daniel Dines on Why the Time is Now to Reboot Work: Dines will explore the evolving relationship between human and robots, driving faster productivity, freeing people to better their lives and achieving breakthrough scale to solve the world’s biggest challenges.
FORWARD III will showcase on stage more than three dozen customers successfully driving RPA operations to scale and will offer an array of interactive experiences, expert practitioner sessions and a tremendous networking opportunity:
- In addition to Amazon, Chevron and Uber, customer presenters from companies like Autodesk, AXA UK, Bayview Asset Management, Cision, Ericsson, Equifax, GE Power, Morgan Stanley, Next Era Energy, Nielsen, Pandora, Swiss Re, UnitedHealth Group, VMware, Walmart and Wells Fargo.
- UiPath Partner FORWARD, an afternoon conference exclusively for UiPath technology and business partners who are at the center of UiPath’s strategic imperatives to design automation software that is easy-to-use, open and extensible.
- Specific tracks for business leaders, technical practitioners and RPA users in the federal public sector to strengthen relationships and share RPA knowledge.
- The Reboot Work Celebration on the evening of October 15, celebrating the boundless potential of the human spirit with food, drink and entertainment.
“FORWARD III serves as the center of gravity in the RPA world, an annual event gathering the visionaries and groundbreakers who are moving the fourth Industrial Revolution forward,” said Dines. “FORWARD is not about UiPath. It’s about how RPA and AI together can help organizations reboot work. We’re thrilled to host, for the first time ever, our global community in one place to learn from each other and usher in the Automation First era.”
About UiPath
UiPath is leading the “automation first” era – championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company’s enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.
Recently named by Comparably as the 6th happiest place to work and the 11th best company culture among large businesses, UiPath is one of the fastest growing and highest-valued AI enterprise software companies worldwide.
