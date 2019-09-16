Ruckus Networks R750 Access Point Now Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6

|By Business Wire
|
|September 16, 2019 08:07 AM EDT
Ruckus Networks (now part of CommScope via acquisition) today announced that the R750 802.11ax indoor Wi-Fi® access point (AP) for ultra-dense client environments is Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™ from the Wi-Fi Alliance. This certification further validates the applicability of the R750 in ultra-dense client environments such as stadiums, hotels, convention centers and schools.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005114/en/
R750 802.11ax indoor Wi-Fi® access point (AP) (Photo: Business Wire)
Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 increases client device speeds by nearly four times that of Wi-Fi 5, optimizes network capacity, improves performance in congested environments and extends battery life. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 brings the greatest value by enabling more devices to achieve peak performance simultaneously. This significantly increases overall Wi-Fi network performance in even the most ultra-dense indoor environments. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 also supports enhanced security protocols, with Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 devices guaranteed to support Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3, the latest generation of Wi-Fi security.
“In keeping with a long tradition of Wi-Fi firsts, the Ruckus R750 is one of the first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 access points,” said Morgan Kurk, chief technology officer at CommScope. “Designed for high-density connectivity in heterogeneous client environments, the R750 bridges the performance gap from ‘gigabit’ Wi-Fi to ‘multi-gigabit’ Wi-Fi. This capability is becoming critical in demanding environments such stadiums, hotels and even primary and K-12 schools.”
The Ruckus R750 is a dual-band, dual-concurrent Wi-Fi 6 AP that supports eight spatial streams (4x4:4 in 5GHz, 4x4:4 in 2.4GHz), 3.5 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) aggregate throughput and embedded Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Zigbee radios.
A combination of new features enables Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 to connect a diverse set of client devices, from those demanding peak performance — for 4K video streaming and AR/VR applications — to IoT sensors requiring low power and low latency. These include uplink and downlink orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), multi-user multiple input multiple output (MU-MIMO), transmit beamforming, 1024 quadrature amplitude modulation mode (1024-QAM) and target wake time (TWT).
Ruckus’ extensive collaboration with the Wi-Fi Alliance has contributed to the successful launch of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6, with the Ruckus R750 AP serving as one of the first products comprising the test bed for interoperability certification. Ruckus was also involved with the original specification and testing, conformance events and helped spearhead efforts to get the standard finalized and released.
The industry, customers and partners see the value of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6.
“We are pleased to have Ruckus as part of our Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 certification program. As part of our test bed, the Ruckus R750 access point validates other devices for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 interoperability. We look forward to participating with Ruckus in this exciting next phase of Wi-Fi industry growth.” - Kevin Robinson, VP of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance
“The Walmart AMP is built to accommodate 9,500+ people, with 3,200 covered seats and additional seating on a sloped lawn. Due to the size, layout, and future expansion of our venue, it is incredibly difficult to build a network that enables concertgoers to smoothly live-stream video performances of their favorite artists. The Ruckus Wi-Fi CERTIFED 6 R750 access points that were recently installed by One Comm of Rogers, AR, deliver extremely fast and reliable Wi-Fi throughout the venue, and provide more than enough bandwidth for fans to live-stream concerts and performances.” - Robert Martin, IT Director of The Walmart AMP
“Since 2014, Ruckus access points have delivered fast and reliable Wi-Fi for our venue. This past summer, we further bolstered coverage in the VIP area of our expanded stadium with a new generation of Ruckus Wi-Fi 6 access points. The new APs have helped to create a more immersive and interactive fan experience by supporting the smooth streaming of HD and 4K video. We look forward to deploying Ruckus Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 R750 access points throughout Providence Park.” - Robert Rice, VP of IT of Providence Park with the Portland Timbers
“Millard Public Schools required Wi-Fi 6 for our network infrastructure project because our curriculum demands more capacity and reliable connections to support digital learning tools used by students and teachers, and to support IoT applications which saves our district money in operational expenses. We selected Ruckus Wi-Fi 6 while taking advantage of E-Rate to help fund our network investment.” - John Fabry, District Systems Analyst, Millard Public Schools, Nebraska
“As a key technology collaborator and active participant in the Wi-Fi Certified 6 test bed, Qualcomm Technologies is committed to pursuing the fullest potential of Wi-Fi 6 alongside key industry players like CommScope. The certification of the Ruckus R750, built on the Qualcomm® Networking Pro 1200 platform, represents a powerful mix of connectivity, powerful computing, and an architecture built for the most challenging infrastructure environments.” - Nick Kucharewski, vice president and general manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc
All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.
About CommScope:
CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and the recently acquired ARRIS and Ruckus Networks are redefining tomorrow by shaping the future of wired and wireless communications. Our combined global team of employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.
This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management's beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
