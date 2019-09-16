A New IDC MarketScape Assesses Eight Cloud Communications Service Providers

|By Business Wire
|
September 16, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
International Data Corporation (IDC) today published a new MarketScape vendor assessment profiling eight key cloud communications service providers on a worldwide basis. The eight companies are Avaya, Bandwidth, IMImobile, MessageBird, Nexmo, Plivo, Sinch, and Twilio.
Cloud communications companies, also known as real-time communications platform providers, facilitate real-time communications featuring voice and SMS as well as video and email notifications. This is accomplished by providing a range of tools that include a multitude of programming capabilities as well as global network gateways and access to local country markets. The resulting networks are scalable, reliable and, most of all, easy to use for a wide range of developers. The most dynamic and successful platforms nurture developers by providing cost effective networking and a stable platform with flexible support.
Cloud Platform as a Service (CPaaS) facilitates cloud-based hosting and management of application programing interfaces (APIs). CPaaS providers offer communications APIs, which are routines, and tools that simplify the programming process required to create and implement real-time communications solutions. APIs can be embedded into enterprise applications, including mobile apps and web platforms, and can also enhance business process applications. CPaaS offers developers APIs in multiple coding languages that can work in the language of their choice, prototype in hours, and stand up a production run in days. CPaaS allows developers to test/dev software in a cloud environment that can then be integrated in an on-premises environment. Usage is generally in the cloud model, with up-front hardware and software costs, no contracts or commitments, and no subscription fees. Payment is based on micro-billing tied to actual usage.
Over the last 18 months, the Cloud Platform as a Service (CPaaS) segment has exploded with a burst of creativity and scale. The leaders of the core CPaaS segment have already moved beyond the delivery of basic API-functions to facilitating comprehensive integrated platforms offering a diverse array of digital capabilities to developers and enterprises. Some new innovations include conversational APIs for omni-channel engagement, integrated call center solutions, and menu-driven low code application flow building.
"The cloud communications CPaaS segment has gained the attention of enterprise developers and has exhibited a burst of rapid growth that will continue into the foreseeable future,” said Courtney Munroe, group vice president, Worldwide Telecommunications. "The next era of CPaaS will see the establishment of sophisticated multi-layered platforms that go beyond the provision of basic APIs to the provision of comprehensive digital innovation enterprise platforms."
The report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Communications Platform 2019 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US45481119), presents a vendor assessment of the 2019 cloud communications platforms (CPaaS) vendor market using the IDC MarketScape model. This assessment covers eight key cloud communications service providers on a worldwide basis. The assessment is based on current and future capabilities with a view of presenting the most comprehensive analysis of enterprise requirements.
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of IT, telecommunications, or industry-specific suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT, telecommunications, or industry-specific vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a transparent foundation to allow companies to independently compare the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn.
